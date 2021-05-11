Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 9th of June 2021 06:24:28 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to play entrance music on your Raspberry Pi
  • How to install Skype on Deepin 20.2
  • How to install Mega Man Maker on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Mega Man Maker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • “iftop” Command Linux Examples – Linux Hint

    “iftop” is a network monitoring command in Linux that displays real-time information about your network bandwidth usage. This command can easily be installed on any Linux distribution and can be used very conveniently. This article will be based on the installation method of this command, followed by a few of its use cases.

  • How to Undo Local Changes in Git – Linux Hint

    Git user performs different types of tasks by using multiple branches in the local repository. Sometimes the user needs to undo the local changes after or before commit for the project purposes. This operation can be done easily in git. Git saves the snap of the repository at different points and stores the history of the task. The user can move backward or forward at the particular committed or uncommitted point using git history. The local changes of the repository can undo before publishing to the remote server by discarding all changes or leaving the staged changes.

  • How to Use Kubernetes DaemonSet – Linux Hint

    DaemonSets are quite simple to understand. In Kubernetes, a DaemonSet architecture guarantees that a pod operates on each node in a cluster (when applicable). For each daemon, a single DaemonSet encompassing all nodes would be utilized in the simplest instance. Numerous DaemonSets for the same type of daemon might be used in a more complicated arrangement, each with distinct flags and/or memory and CPU requirements for various hardware types. Garbage collection is used to remove pods as nodes are eliminated from the cluster. When you delete a DaemonSet, it will also delete the Pods it produced.

    DaemonSets are analogous to Kubernetes deployments; in that way, they are automatically dispersed to assure that pods are deployed on every node in the cluster. In addition, if a new node is added to the cluster after the DaemonSet is already deployed, the scheduler would deploy the DaemonSet to a new node upon the join.

  • How to Fix “Vim Command Not Found” Error in Ubuntu – Linux Hint

    Undoubtedly, Linux is a bit tricky operating system to use. Many people switch from proprietary operating systems like Windows and macOS to Linux distributions because of their stability, performance, security, and open-source nature. But at the same time, many beginners find it challenging to use because of its Command Line Interface (CLI).

    CLI is a bit intimidating, but as you get to know it, you will be amazed at the benefits it offers and even find it extremely easy to use compared to GUI-based environments. Through terminal, you can do just about anything you want. For example, you can manage files, edit files, download any package, run a program, view images, and even play videos.

    Terminal is a very important program and available in all operating systems. There are various tasks that can only be done in terminal. Many beginners get annoyed when terminal gives them errors while performing some tasks. One of those errors is the “Command ‘vim’ not found” error, which you usually encounter when you copy commands from an online source. This write-up is all about guiding you on how to fix this error. So, let’s begin.

  • How to Find the Number of Cores in Ubuntu – Linux Hint

    Linux administrators often need to know the number of cores while managing the Linux servers and assigning various tasks to multiple server machines. Initially, Computer systems come with single-core CPUs, but nowadays, we have multi-core CPUs to increase performance. This post will provide numerous methods and commands to find the number of cores in the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.

  • How to Unstage File in Git – Linux Hint

    The git users need to work with different types of files in a local repository. The file adds to the repository by using the `git add` command, and this is called staging of the file to the local repository. The user can confirm the file addition task by using the `git commit` command. But suppose the user accidentally added any file and did not want to keep the file in the repository after adding. In that case, he/she can remove the file from the stage area by using the `git reset` command or removing the file. The staging index is located at .git/index. If the user modifies the content of any added file, then the user has to re-add the file again to keep the changes or restore the file in the previous stage to undo the changes. The different ways to unstage the file of a local git repository have been explained in this tutorial.

  • How to View the Commit History of the Git Repository – Linux Hint

    A git repository contains many commits depends on the project task. Sometimes the git user needs to clone a repository with the existing commits and may require to know the previous git commit history. `git log` command is used to view the commit history and display the necessary information of the git repository. This command displays the latest git commits information in chronological order, and the last commit will be displayed first. The different ways to view the commit history of the git repository by using the `git log` command have been explained in this tutorial.

  • How to Make an Entry in fstab in Linux – Linux Hint

    Fstab stands for File System Table, which is a system configuration file. This file is known as one of the most critical files in any Linux distribution because it handles the mounting and unmounting of file systems to the hardware. When you attach a new Hard Drive or SSD, you need to edit the fstab file to mount it and integrate it into the file system. So, when making an entry in fstab in Linux, we first need to understand the structure of the fstab file.

  • How can you make VirtualBox fullscreen – Linux Hint

    VirtualBox is an open-source, multi-platform application developed by Oracle, primarily used as a virtualization tool for x86 hardware. VirtualBox can host many operating systems at a time. Is it resource-intensive? No, it has built-in software virtualization technology that makes it less dependent upon host hardware. One of the key features of VirtualBox is that it supports multiple screen resolutions. But by default, the screen resolution appears very small upon installing the guest operating system, as demonstrated in the image below.

  • Command to sync time with NTP server in Linux – Linux Hint

    For many people, computer clocks in your devices, network machines, and servers are generally accurate. But that’s not true! These clocks are manually maintained and backed by batteries which over time drift the clock, especially in the older machines.

    So why is accurate time so important? Having exact time on your machine is quite significant because of several reasons. Many aspects of your computer activity are linked with time. Perfectly synched time is crucial for tracking security-related issues; troubleshooting can become quite difficult if the timestamps in log files are incorrect. Even for financial services, keeping accurate time is critical.

    Many companies solve time-related issues by connecting their networks with NTP.

  • How to restart Bluetooth in Ubuntu? – Linux Hint

    While you are using Ubuntu Linux, you may want to watch Netflix or YouTube videos with your Bluetooth headset. The interaction of various modules such as Bluez, PulseAudio, drivers, Linux kernel, and client applications allow Bluetooth to work. However, in Ubuntu, you could face some issues in establishing the Bluetooth connection.

    For instance, you may experience some problems with Bluetooth connectivity after suspending the whole system. In this case, you think that restarting the entire system for making the Bluetooth headset work is the right option. You also go for the “universal solution, ” removing the device and pairing it up again. Unfortunately, these solutions are not going to work for you in Ubuntu. After significant research, we have compiled some solutions for restarting Bluetooth in Ubuntu. To solve this problem, try each of these solutions one at a time.

  • How to Change the Grub Boot Order – Linux Hint

    We often need to install two different operating systems side by side on our machine in dual boot mode. However, when we install a second operating system like Ubuntu, it becomes the primary operating system against our will. We do not want it to be the default operating system. We want to keep it as a secondary operating system. In such scenarios, we need to change the boot order according to our choice, and this post will provide you the exact solution on how to change the grub boot order in Linux.

  • How do I enable copy and paste between VirtualBox and host? – Linux Hint

    While working in a VirtualBox and its virtual machines, it is often needed to copy and paste some content between the Virtual machine and the host. In other words, if we use real technical terms, we need to share the clipboard between guest and host. For sharing the clipboard, all you need to do is install the Guest Additional Image in your Virtual Machine and enable the sharing of the clipboard.

  • How do I enable the Internet on VirtualBox? – Linux Hint

    When we create a new Virtual machine in VirtualBox and install any Operating system in that machine, it is often faced that the internet is not working or not connected. There can be multiple reasons if the internet is not working on the Virtual machine in the VirtualBox. This post will help you and provide you a step-by-step guide on fixing or enabling the internet connection in a virtual machine of VirtualBox.

  • How to Fully Uninstall Steam from Ubuntu – Linux Hint

    Steam is a popular platform for video game distribution and provides a convenient way to purchase and download PC games through a Steam account. Apart from that, it allows users to interact with a huge gaming community. Installing games through Steam gives various advantages like proper management of your purchases, automatic updates, no DVD boxes, re-installing a purchased game with a single click, and much more. These conveniences have made Steam a must-have program by every PC gamer.

    There are multiple reasons why someone would want to uninstall Steam. One reason is that having too many games can make your PC slow and games could start behaving abnormally due to the lack of adequate storage. Moreover, the congested disk space may heat up your PC and even make the Steam app crash. Most of the time, a fresh installation of Steam solves many of these issues because it clears out the corrupt files.

    Uninstalling an app does not mean it will delete all the related directories or data from your Ubuntu device. We need more steps to completely remove an application and its associated folders. This write-up is a thorough guide to completely remove Steam from Ubuntu. So, let’s begin.

  • How to Solve “Could not open lock file /var/lib/dpkg/lock-frontend” Error – Linux Hint

    While using Linux, you may encounter various errors. One of them could be “/var/lib/dpkg/lock” error. Is it fixable? Well, yes! It is not a panicky error. But before we learn how to fix this error, let’s understand why this error occurs.

  • Linux Redirect Output to File and Screen – Linux Hint

    While using a Linux terminal, there exist many situations where you want to redirect the output of a command to a file and screen simultaneously, ensuring that the output is written to a file so you can refer to it later. You will be pleased to know that a Linux tool can perform this function effortlessly. “tee command” is added in the Linux-based systems specifically for this purpose. So, let’s go ahead and learn about this fantastic tool.

  • How to Compress PDF File in Linux for Free – Linux Hint

    When you have a massive PDF file or a large number of PDF files to transfer, it is a better practice to compress PDF files. In Linux, there are various methods for compressing the PDF files like command-line tools and GUI tools for free.

    This post will have a brief and step-by-step guide on how to compress a PDF file in Linux for free through the command line using GhostScript. GhostScript’s installation process and usage method are demonstrated on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system, and it can work on every other Debian-based operating system.

  • How to Fix the Error User is Not in the Sudoers File CentOS 8 – Linux Hint

    Linux is a multi-user operating system. Here, the root user holds the ultimate power over the entire system. For security reasons, it’s mandatory to have it password protected. In some cases, the root user is even disabled. CentOS has root user enabled by default.

    Besides security concerns, access to root privilege is necessary when it’s required to perform system maintenance. The sudo command does exactly that. It grants a command/script root privilege as long as it is executed. Users having access to the sudo command are managed by the sudoers file.

    In this guide, check out how to fix CentOS 8 error “User is not in the sudoers file”.

  • How to Change Resolution of a Linux VM in VirtualBox – Linux Hint

    When we create a new machine in the VirtualBox and install an operating system, the VirtualBox sets a default screen resolution of 800×600(4:3). However, while working in a Virtual Machine, we often need to have a screen resolution of our own choice. Therefore, there are two ways to change the resolution of any Virtual Machine in VirtualBox.

  • How to Change Git Commit by Using Amend Option – Linux Hint

    The `git commit` command is used to confirm any changes done in the repository, and the git keeps the history of each committed task. Sometimes the user needs to change the committed message before or after publishing the repository. The user requires to rewrite the git history to change the older or newer commit of the repository. The –amend option is used with the `git commit` command to rewrite the git history. This tutorial explains how this option can be applied to the local and remote git repository to change the git commit or git commit message.

  • How To Install InfluxDB on AlmaLinux or Rocky 8 to create database

    Here we learn the steps and commands to install the InfluxDB database server and secure it on AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux 8 using the terminal. And also how to access it remotely using Influx’s HTTP API…

»

More in Tux Machines

Security Leftovers

  • Kerckhoffs’s Law for Security Engineers

    One of the first lessons in cryptography 101 is Kerckhoffs’s law: a cryptosystem should be secure even if everything about the system, except the key, is public knowledge. This is an often-repeated maxim accompanied with “there is no security with obscurity.”

    I always found this framing confusing: it felt inconsistent within itself. “don’t rely on secrecy except for the secrecy of the key” What is so special about keys? Why is it ok to rely on the secrecy of keys and not on secrecy of anything else? And because it is so focused on keys, it’s hard to really take this foundational lesson and apply it in contexts other than cryptographic algorithms.

  • How A New Team Of Feds [Cracked] The [Crackers] And Got Colonial Pipeline's Ransom Back [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Court documents released in the Colonial Pipeline case say the FBI got in by using the encryption key linked to the Bitcoin account to which the ransom money was delivered. However, officials have not disclosed how they got that key. One of the reasons criminals like to use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is the anonymity [sic] of the entire system, as well as the idea that funds in any given cryptocurrency wallet can be accessed only with a complex digital key.

  • How a Fake FBI-Encrypted Device Ensnared Criminals Around the World

    Australian media reported that the country's most wanted fugitive, Hakan Ayik, was given early access to the device by undercover agents and unwittingly promoted ANOM to his associates.

    Demand for the messaging app grew when European investigators dismantled the popular EncroChat encrypted platform in July 2020. And usage exploded when the FBI dismantled Sky Global, another encrypted platform, in March 2021, officials said.

  • Police in 16 countries have arrested hundreds following a massive sting

    Operation Trojan Shield is the most wide-ranging attack on underworld communications, but not the first. Last year, the EU’s law enforcement agency, Europol, revealed that an operation initiated by French police had [cracked] a system known as EncroChat, which many criminals used. The [crack] has led police to arrest more than 1,000 people so far.

  • Hundreds arrested around the world in huge global organized crime sting

    ANOM's users believed the devices to be secure, according to Jannine van den Berg of the Dutch National Police at the press conference. Access to the communications of those involved in criminal networks meant that law enforcement agencies were able to read encrypted messages.

  • The Criminals Thought the Devices Were Secure. But the Seller Was the F.B.I.

    For years, organized crime figures around the globe relied on the devices to orchestrate international drug shipments, coordinate the trafficking of arms and explosives, and discuss contract killings, law enforcement officials said. Users trusted the devices’ security so much that they often laid out their plans not in code, but in plain language.

    b Unbeknown to them, the entire network was run by the F.B.I., in coordination with the Australian police.

    On Tuesday, global law enforcement officials revealed the three-year operation, in which they said they had intercepted over 20 million messages, and arrested at least 800 people in more than a dozen countries.

PGP Marks 30th Anniversary

It was on this day in 1991 that Pretty Good Privacy was uploaded to the Internet. I had sent it to a couple of my friends for distribution the day before. This set in motion a decade of struggle to end the US export controls on strong cryptographic software. After PGP version 1.0 was released, a number of volunteer engineers came forward and we made many improvements. In September 1992 we released PGP 2.0 in ten foreign languages, running on several different platforms, upgraded with new functionality, including the distinctive trust model that enabled PGP to become the most widely used method of email encryption.

q I became the target of a criminal investigation for violating the Arms Export Control Act by allowing PGP to spread around the world. This further propelled PGP's popularity. The government dropped the investigation in early 1996, but the policy debate raged on, until the US export restrictions finally collapsed in 2000. PGP ignited the decade of the Crypto Wars, resulting in all the western democracies dropping their restrictions on the use of strong cryptography. It was a storied and thrilling decade, and a triumph of activism for the right to have a private conversation.

Read more

today's leftovers

  • Epilet is a tinyML-powered bracelet for detecting epileptic seizures | Arduino Blog

    Epilepsy can be a very terrifying and dangerous condition, as sufferers often experience seizures that can result in a lack of motor control and even consciousness, which is why one team of developers wanted to do something about it. They came up with a simple yet clever way to detect when someone is having a convulsive seizure and then send out an alert to a trusted person. The aptly named Epilet (Epilepsy + bracelet) system uses a Nano 33 BLE Sense along with its onboard accelerometer to continually read data and infer if the sensor is picking up unusual activity. The Epilet was configured to leverage machine learning for seizure detection, trained using data captured from its accelerometer within Edge Impulse’s Studio. The team collected 30 samples each of both normal, everyday activities and seizures. From this, they trained a model that is able to correctly classify a seizure 97.8% of the time.

  • This sensory extension puppet lets you detect magnetic fields like a bird | Arduino Blog

    Birds have an amazing sense of direction that aids in migrating across vast distances, and scientists think this is due to their ability to detect magnetic fields — just like a compass. Chris Hill on Instructables wanted a way to experience this for himself by using a sensor and some sort of feedback mechanism to feel a magnetic field’s directionality and strength. The sensor implemented is an AAH002 GMR module, which senses magnetic fields using a sandwich of materials that change their resistance when a field is nearby. By reading this value, the strength of the magnetic field can be calculated. Hill’s device employs a pair of these to accurately pinpoint the direction, while an Arduino Nano does the controlling. He also soldered together a set of nine ERM vibration motors into a grid to create a very low-resolution tactile display for the wearer.

  • Ubuntu Blog: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology taps Canonical for cloud computing overhaul

    Canonical, the publisher ofUbuntu, announced today that it is working with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), a postgraduate university in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia, on a major upgrade of its cloud computing infrastructure. The project makes it easier and more economical for KAUST to manage its cloud environment while ensuring the high levels of computing performance that researchers need. Even by the standards of most universities, KAUST’s computing requirements are intense. The institution is dedicated exclusively to scientific and technological research, with all students undertaking PhD or master’s studies. Its network must be able to support a wide variety of workloads without downtime.

  • New open source agriculture project, Stack Overflow survey, and celebrate open source maintainers [Ed: Openwashing and boosting of Microsoft events in a site called Open Source dot com]
  • Automating the heck out of your ops: Reclaim Your Time by using Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps – IBM Developer

    It has become a common practice for developers to own more operational aspects of their product’s lifecycle in what is commonly known as DevOps. This brings with it several challenges especially in context for developers who may only be responsible for ops on a rotating or part-time basis. Some examples include: finding the needle in a haystack, navigating disjointed tools, managing time pressure, and an increasing number of services, applications, and their relationships. All of this while they are still crafting new code. Let’s go into more detail starting with time pressure. In 2016, a major airline had a five hour outage which cost an estimated $150M. That’s over $8,000 per second — talk about pressure! Combine this with having separate tools for your logs, metrics, tickets, chat, documentation, and more, as well as the increase in complexity in modern cloud architectures where applications consist of 100s or 1000s of microservices. This environment presents a steep hill for developers to climb.

  • How to choose the right Linux distribution

    Selecting the right Linux distribution out of the gate could make the difference between enjoying a long, productive life with the operating system or a short-term experience filled with frustration. But for many, the hundreds of options can be overwhelming. Of course, all of those varied choices, are (at the same time) one of the many reasons Linux is such a great operating system. You can have a desktop operating system that perfectly fits your needs and style.

  • Incredible top-down-shooter Brigador gets a huge free enhancement

    Brigador: Up-Armored Edition, a beautiful cyberpunk top-down shooter with awesome city-wide destruction has a big free upgrade out now for all players. Stellar Jockeys / Gausswerks have clearly been busy while building the next game with Brigador Killers. Soaked in glorious neon with big tanks and stomping mechs, Brigador is a serious treat for the eyes. Probably is one of my favourite top-down shooters. The Blood Anniversary Update is certainly something too coming with the addition of blood for fleshy enemies, some big weapons now leave nice craters, special pilots from two other indie games (Cruelty Squad and Starsector) have been added, four new optional missions in the campaign, "wildcard" enemies might spawn during Freelance skirmishes, 11 new vehicles, new lore and the list goes on.

  • How to install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu Linux

    In this Linux guide you will learn how to install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu Linux. The Starcraft 2 game has been released free of charge for anyone with registered Battle.net account. Before you proceed with the installation make sure that you have correctly installed an appropriate VGA driver whether it is for your NVIDIA or Radeon graphic card.

  • Pipewire: Linux Audio Still Needs A Lot Of Work

    I've been using Pipewire for a few months and since my initial video I've noticed more and more problems showing up and I felt like I needed to do a follow up video, I am starting to get really concerned with distros that are starting to ship it as a default.

  • ProtonMail Introduces a New Design for Web Users - It's FOSS News

    If you have been using ProtonMail beta version, you may have noticed the user interface improvements they have been doing for years now. While the old design was simple and effective, it did lack a lot of essential design choices and features. For the very same reason, I preferred to use the beta version. But now, you no longer need to use the beta version to get a modern user experience. With the official announcement, ProtonMail has finally deployed the modern redesign for web users.

Programming Leftovers

  • Reasons why bugs might feel "impossible"

    Of course, bugs always happen for logical reasons, but I’ve definitely run into bugs that felt like they might be impossible for me to understand (until I figured them out!) I got about 400 responses, which I’ll try to summarize here. I’m not going to talk about how to deal with these various kinds of “impossible” bugs in this post, I’ll just try to classify them. Here are the categories I came up with for ways a bug might feel impossible to understand. Each one of them has a bunch of sub variants which are bolded below.

  • Jussi Pakkanen: An overhaul of Meson's WrapDB dependency management/package manager service

    For several years already Meson has had a web service called WrapDB for obtaining and building dependencies automatically. The basic idea is that it takes unaltered upstream tarballs, adds Meson build definitions (if needed) as a patch on top and builds the whole thing as a Meson subproject. While it has done its job and provided many packages, the UX for adding new versions has been a bit cumbersome. Well no more! With a lot of work from people (mostly Xavier Claessens) all of WrapDB has been overhauled to be simpler. Instead of separate repos, all wraps are now stored in a single repo, making things easier.

  • Linux Fu: Databases Are Next-Level File Systems | Hackaday

    It is funny how exotic computer technology eventually either fails or becomes commonplace. At one time, having more than one user on a computer at once was high tech, for example. Then there are things that didn’t catch on widely like vector display or content-addressable memory. The use of mass storage — especially disk drives — in computers, though has become very widespread. But at one time it was an exotic technique and wasn’t nearly as simple as it is today. However, I’m surprised that the filesystem as we know it hasn’t changed much over the years. Sure, compared to, say, the 1960s we have a lot better functionality. And we have lots of improvements surrounding speed, encoding, encryption, compression, and so on. But the fundamental nature of how we store and access files in computer programs is stagnant. But it doesn’t have to be. We know of better ways to organize data, but for some reason, most of us don’t use them in our programs. Turns out, though, it is reasonably simple and I’m going to show you how with a toy application that might be the start of a database for the electronic components in my lab. You could store a database like this in a comma-delimited file or using something like JSON. But I’m going to use a full-featured SQLite database to avoid having a heavy-weight database server and all the pain that entails. Is it going to replace the database behind the airline reservation system? No. But will it work for most of what you are likely to do? You bet.

  • Qt Learning solutions survey
  • Batch triangulation on the command line

    This post describes a purpose-built bit of code that you might find useful if you do triangulations. I know, nobody does triangulations anymore! Except maybe surveyors, and they have gadgets and software that do triangulations automatically. But my wife and her fellow volunteers at a local arboretum still do triangulations "by hand", and often.

  • Snowflake targets Java and Scala devs, will soon slither after Pythonistas too

    Cloudy data-wrangling outfit Snowflake has opened itself up to Java and Scala developers. At the company's annual event, Summit, the firm talked up Snowpark, which will allow developers to use the abovementioned languages to manage its platform. Until now, Snowflake has focused on SQL-centric developers. Java user-defined functions will also be permitted on the platform, allowing both code and business logic to be applied to Snowflake. Peter O'Connor, Snowflake's veep for sales in Asia Pacific, told The Register it was recognition the company needs to be more accommodating to developers if it is to continue its growth.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6