The C language is efficient enough to handle its memory management. It means that whenever you declare a regular variable of any data type in C, the programming language itself is responsible for deallocating or releasing this memory once your program has been executed successfully. However, in the case of dynamic memory allocation, since you are allocating the memory manually, that is why you also have to release it on your own.
In the “stdlib.h” library, there is a dedicated function for serving this purpose, i.e., the “free()” function. Today, we will explore the need to use this function in the C programming language. After that, we will look at a few examples in which this function has been used to free up the memory manually in the C programming language in Linux.
The gradient descent is an algorithm that helps us find the minimum error or where the loss value is less. We choose any point on the function and then move slowly towards the negative direction so that we can achieve the minimum error. But while moving, we also care about the error value, which is the value that is subtracted from the prediction and truth value. Also, it should not become negative.
AVIF is basically AV1 in a HEIF container; it's one of several contenders (among WebP, WebP2, HEIC, JPEG XL and probably others) for the next-generation still image codec on the web.
Audiocasts/Shows: Norton, mintCast, LINUX Unplugged, and Full Circle Weekly News
Legit, what the hell?
We discuss old and new ways to manage, organize, index, and search your photo collection. It's our favorite Google Photo's alternatives.
Plus Chris' hands-on review of System76's customizable Launch keyboard.
Special Guests: Alex Kretzschmar and Brent Gervais.
Today we are looking at how to install Mega Man Maker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
“iftop” is a network monitoring command in Linux that displays real-time information about your network bandwidth usage. This command can easily be installed on any Linux distribution and can be used very conveniently. This article will be based on the installation method of this command, followed by a few of its use cases.
Git user performs different types of tasks by using multiple branches in the local repository. Sometimes the user needs to undo the local changes after or before commit for the project purposes. This operation can be done easily in git. Git saves the snap of the repository at different points and stores the history of the task. The user can move backward or forward at the particular committed or uncommitted point using git history. The local changes of the repository can undo before publishing to the remote server by discarding all changes or leaving the staged changes.
DaemonSets are quite simple to understand. In Kubernetes, a DaemonSet architecture guarantees that a pod operates on each node in a cluster (when applicable). For each daemon, a single DaemonSet encompassing all nodes would be utilized in the simplest instance. Numerous DaemonSets for the same type of daemon might be used in a more complicated arrangement, each with distinct flags and/or memory and CPU requirements for various hardware types. Garbage collection is used to remove pods as nodes are eliminated from the cluster. When you delete a DaemonSet, it will also delete the Pods it produced.
DaemonSets are analogous to Kubernetes deployments; in that way, they are automatically dispersed to assure that pods are deployed on every node in the cluster. In addition, if a new node is added to the cluster after the DaemonSet is already deployed, the scheduler would deploy the DaemonSet to a new node upon the join.
Undoubtedly, Linux is a bit tricky operating system to use. Many people switch from proprietary operating systems like Windows and macOS to Linux distributions because of their stability, performance, security, and open-source nature. But at the same time, many beginners find it challenging to use because of its Command Line Interface (CLI).
CLI is a bit intimidating, but as you get to know it, you will be amazed at the benefits it offers and even find it extremely easy to use compared to GUI-based environments. Through terminal, you can do just about anything you want. For example, you can manage files, edit files, download any package, run a program, view images, and even play videos.
Terminal is a very important program and available in all operating systems. There are various tasks that can only be done in terminal. Many beginners get annoyed when terminal gives them errors while performing some tasks. One of those errors is the “Command ‘vim’ not found” error, which you usually encounter when you copy commands from an online source. This write-up is all about guiding you on how to fix this error. So, let’s begin.
Linux administrators often need to know the number of cores while managing the Linux servers and assigning various tasks to multiple server machines. Initially, Computer systems come with single-core CPUs, but nowadays, we have multi-core CPUs to increase performance. This post will provide numerous methods and commands to find the number of cores in the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.
The git users need to work with different types of files in a local repository. The file adds to the repository by using the `git add` command, and this is called staging of the file to the local repository. The user can confirm the file addition task by using the `git commit` command. But suppose the user accidentally added any file and did not want to keep the file in the repository after adding. In that case, he/she can remove the file from the stage area by using the `git reset` command or removing the file. The staging index is located at .git/index. If the user modifies the content of any added file, then the user has to re-add the file again to keep the changes or restore the file in the previous stage to undo the changes. The different ways to unstage the file of a local git repository have been explained in this tutorial.
A git repository contains many commits depends on the project task. Sometimes the git user needs to clone a repository with the existing commits and may require to know the previous git commit history. `git log` command is used to view the commit history and display the necessary information of the git repository. This command displays the latest git commits information in chronological order, and the last commit will be displayed first. The different ways to view the commit history of the git repository by using the `git log` command have been explained in this tutorial.
Fstab stands for File System Table, which is a system configuration file. This file is known as one of the most critical files in any Linux distribution because it handles the mounting and unmounting of file systems to the hardware. When you attach a new Hard Drive or SSD, you need to edit the fstab file to mount it and integrate it into the file system. So, when making an entry in fstab in Linux, we first need to understand the structure of the fstab file.
VirtualBox is an open-source, multi-platform application developed by Oracle, primarily used as a virtualization tool for x86 hardware. VirtualBox can host many operating systems at a time. Is it resource-intensive? No, it has built-in software virtualization technology that makes it less dependent upon host hardware. One of the key features of VirtualBox is that it supports multiple screen resolutions. But by default, the screen resolution appears very small upon installing the guest operating system, as demonstrated in the image below.
For many people, computer clocks in your devices, network machines, and servers are generally accurate. But that’s not true! These clocks are manually maintained and backed by batteries which over time drift the clock, especially in the older machines.
So why is accurate time so important? Having exact time on your machine is quite significant because of several reasons. Many aspects of your computer activity are linked with time. Perfectly synched time is crucial for tracking security-related issues; troubleshooting can become quite difficult if the timestamps in log files are incorrect. Even for financial services, keeping accurate time is critical.
Many companies solve time-related issues by connecting their networks with NTP.
While you are using Ubuntu Linux, you may want to watch Netflix or YouTube videos with your Bluetooth headset. The interaction of various modules such as Bluez, PulseAudio, drivers, Linux kernel, and client applications allow Bluetooth to work. However, in Ubuntu, you could face some issues in establishing the Bluetooth connection.
For instance, you may experience some problems with Bluetooth connectivity after suspending the whole system. In this case, you think that restarting the entire system for making the Bluetooth headset work is the right option. You also go for the “universal solution, ” removing the device and pairing it up again. Unfortunately, these solutions are not going to work for you in Ubuntu. After significant research, we have compiled some solutions for restarting Bluetooth in Ubuntu. To solve this problem, try each of these solutions one at a time.
We often need to install two different operating systems side by side on our machine in dual boot mode. However, when we install a second operating system like Ubuntu, it becomes the primary operating system against our will. We do not want it to be the default operating system. We want to keep it as a secondary operating system. In such scenarios, we need to change the boot order according to our choice, and this post will provide you the exact solution on how to change the grub boot order in Linux.
While working in a VirtualBox and its virtual machines, it is often needed to copy and paste some content between the Virtual machine and the host. In other words, if we use real technical terms, we need to share the clipboard between guest and host. For sharing the clipboard, all you need to do is install the Guest Additional Image in your Virtual Machine and enable the sharing of the clipboard.
When we create a new Virtual machine in VirtualBox and install any Operating system in that machine, it is often faced that the internet is not working or not connected. There can be multiple reasons if the internet is not working on the Virtual machine in the VirtualBox. This post will help you and provide you a step-by-step guide on fixing or enabling the internet connection in a virtual machine of VirtualBox.
Steam is a popular platform for video game distribution and provides a convenient way to purchase and download PC games through a Steam account. Apart from that, it allows users to interact with a huge gaming community. Installing games through Steam gives various advantages like proper management of your purchases, automatic updates, no DVD boxes, re-installing a purchased game with a single click, and much more. These conveniences have made Steam a must-have program by every PC gamer.
There are multiple reasons why someone would want to uninstall Steam. One reason is that having too many games can make your PC slow and games could start behaving abnormally due to the lack of adequate storage. Moreover, the congested disk space may heat up your PC and even make the Steam app crash. Most of the time, a fresh installation of Steam solves many of these issues because it clears out the corrupt files.
Uninstalling an app does not mean it will delete all the related directories or data from your Ubuntu device. We need more steps to completely remove an application and its associated folders. This write-up is a thorough guide to completely remove Steam from Ubuntu. So, let’s begin.
While using Linux, you may encounter various errors. One of them could be “/var/lib/dpkg/lock” error. Is it fixable? Well, yes! It is not a panicky error. But before we learn how to fix this error, let’s understand why this error occurs.
While using a Linux terminal, there exist many situations where you want to redirect the output of a command to a file and screen simultaneously, ensuring that the output is written to a file so you can refer to it later. You will be pleased to know that a Linux tool can perform this function effortlessly. “tee command” is added in the Linux-based systems specifically for this purpose. So, let’s go ahead and learn about this fantastic tool.
When you have a massive PDF file or a large number of PDF files to transfer, it is a better practice to compress PDF files. In Linux, there are various methods for compressing the PDF files like command-line tools and GUI tools for free.
This post will have a brief and step-by-step guide on how to compress a PDF file in Linux for free through the command line using GhostScript. GhostScript’s installation process and usage method are demonstrated on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system, and it can work on every other Debian-based operating system.
Linux is a multi-user operating system. Here, the root user holds the ultimate power over the entire system. For security reasons, it’s mandatory to have it password protected. In some cases, the root user is even disabled. CentOS has root user enabled by default.
Besides security concerns, access to root privilege is necessary when it’s required to perform system maintenance. The sudo command does exactly that. It grants a command/script root privilege as long as it is executed. Users having access to the sudo command are managed by the sudoers file.
In this guide, check out how to fix CentOS 8 error “User is not in the sudoers file”.
When we create a new machine in the VirtualBox and install an operating system, the VirtualBox sets a default screen resolution of 800×600(4:3). However, while working in a Virtual Machine, we often need to have a screen resolution of our own choice. Therefore, there are two ways to change the resolution of any Virtual Machine in VirtualBox.
The `git commit` command is used to confirm any changes done in the repository, and the git keeps the history of each committed task. Sometimes the user needs to change the committed message before or after publishing the repository. The user requires to rewrite the git history to change the older or newer commit of the repository. The –amend option is used with the `git commit` command to rewrite the git history. This tutorial explains how this option can be applied to the local and remote git repository to change the git commit or git commit message.
Here we learn the steps and commands to install the InfluxDB database server and secure it on AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux 8 using the terminal. And also how to access it remotely using Influx’s HTTP API…
One of the first lessons in cryptography 101 is Kerckhoffs’s law: a cryptosystem should be secure even if everything about the system, except the key, is public knowledge. This is an often-repeated maxim accompanied with “there is no security with obscurity.”
I always found this framing confusing: it felt inconsistent within itself. “don’t rely on secrecy except for the secrecy of the key” What is so special about keys? Why is it ok to rely on the secrecy of keys and not on secrecy of anything else? And because it is so focused on keys, it’s hard to really take this foundational lesson and apply it in contexts other than cryptographic algorithms.
Court documents released in the Colonial Pipeline case say the FBI got in by using the encryption key linked to the Bitcoin account to which the ransom money was delivered. However, officials have not disclosed how they got that key. One of the reasons criminals like to use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is the anonymity [sic] of the entire system, as well as the idea that funds in any given cryptocurrency wallet can be accessed only with a complex digital key.
Australian media reported that the country's most wanted fugitive, Hakan Ayik, was given early access to the device by undercover agents and unwittingly promoted ANOM to his associates.
Demand for the messaging app grew when European investigators dismantled the popular EncroChat encrypted platform in July 2020. And usage exploded when the FBI dismantled Sky Global, another encrypted platform, in March 2021, officials said.
Operation Trojan Shield is the most wide-ranging attack on underworld communications, but not the first. Last year, the EU’s law enforcement agency, Europol, revealed that an operation initiated by French police had [cracked] a system known as EncroChat, which many criminals used. The [crack] has led police to arrest more than 1,000 people so far.
ANOM's users believed the devices to be secure, according to Jannine van den Berg of the Dutch National Police at the press conference. Access to the communications of those involved in criminal networks meant that law enforcement agencies were able to read encrypted messages.
For years, organized crime figures around the globe relied on the devices to orchestrate international drug shipments, coordinate the trafficking of arms and explosives, and discuss contract killings, law enforcement officials said. Users trusted the devices’ security so much that they often laid out their plans not in code, but in plain language.
b Unbeknown to them, the entire network was run by the F.B.I., in coordination with the Australian police.
On Tuesday, global law enforcement officials revealed the three-year operation, in which they said they had intercepted over 20 million messages, and arrested at least 800 people in more than a dozen countries.
