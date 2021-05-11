today's howtos
How to Use Encrypted Password in Linux Bash Shell Script
It is always recommended to use encrypted passwords in Linux bash shell scripts. Typically, in bash shell script we may need password for remote user while connecting to remote system, ftp user and proxy user etc. In this article, we will cover how to encrypt password using openssl command and then will see how this encrypted password can be used in bash shell script.
How to manage systemd units with systemctl
In this article, we’ll show you how to manage the systemd units using systemctl command.
How to Check What Linux Kernel Version Am I Running
In Linux, there are many ways to achieve a single task. To make it precise there are many commands to get the same information. When you start using Linux distribution you should know how to get information about what distribution, kernel version, architecture, etc.
In this article, you will learn how to get your Linux kernel version, distribution name, and system-related information using different command-line tools.
How to add swap space on Debian 9 | LinuxConcept
The swap space is a unique space on the disk that is used by the system when Physical RAM is full. When a Linux machine runout the RAM it use swap space to move inactive pages from RAM.
Swap space can be created into Linux system in two ways, one we can create a dedicated partition for swap or another one is created a swap file and use it as swap space.
Usually, when we are creating VPS with any provider like Digital Ocean, Linode, etc., we don’t have the swap partition into the server, in this case, we need to create swap file to use as swap space in server.
In this tutorial, we have explained all necessary steps to create or add swap space on Ubuntu 21.04 machine.
How to Install BIND DNS Server from source in FreeBSD - Unixcop
Before we install BIND DNS server, let us try to have a quick overview of the DNS protocol.
How to Install Jenkins on AlmaLinux 8 or Rocky - Linux Shout
Jenkins ( fork of the Hudson) is a web-based open source continuous integration server system. It is written in Java and is platform-independent. The Jenkins base supports numerous tools including SVN, Ant, Maven, and JUnit. The community can add additional functions with the help of plugins. This means that Jenkins can be customized for each project. Also for projects with other languages / technologies such as B. PHP, Ruby or .NET Jenkins is suitable. Test tools can be integrated via plugins via the intuitive user interface.
It is a web application as well as administration, and the testing of the projects takes place entirely via the browser.
How To Install XAMPP on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XAMPP on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, XAMPP is a free and open-source web server package developed by Apache Friends. The XAMPP software package comprises the Apache web server, MariaDB database server, PHP, and Perl. And it is basically local host or a local server. This local server works on your own desktop or laptop computer. You can just install this software on your laptop or desktop and test the clients or your website before uploading it to the remote web server or computer.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the XAMPP server on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
How To Install Security Updates on CentOS 8 (Manual + Automatic)
Updates are essential in any operating system environment because it allows application, processes and the operating system itself to be in a consistent working condition. That’s also the reason that most of the updates include security compatibility and enhancements.
Why are security updates so important to install?
Your computer’s vulnerabilities are fixed with the help of security updates. These updates protect your system from local and remote threats. When developers found any vulnerability, they try to fix it quickly and then distribute the “quick fix” as a security update for you to install it as soon as possible. As those vulnerabilities become public, permitting the potential attackers to exploit them. This statement declares that an outdated system is vulnerable, but it is also recognized as a vulnerable system for attackers.
Security updates also play a significant role in the Linux environment since they give the administrator complete control over performance expectations. Therefore, it’s usually a good idea to keep your Linux software up to date, especially when we talk about its security. Users should generally install security updates in Linux systems within 30 days of their release date. This post will demonstrate the manual and automatic installation method of security update on your CentOS 8. So let’s head towards this journey!
How to implement employee rostering with Red Hat Business Optimizer
This article discusses and demonstrates how you can implement duty rostering with Red Hat Business Optimizer. Business Optimizer, a component in Red Hat Decision Manager, is an AI (artificial intelligence) constraint solver that optimizes planning and scheduling problems with Decision Manager.
The duty rostering use case requires us to assign shifts to employees based on their respective duty—for example, cleaning, drying, delivery, and so on.
Setup Your Own Virtual Computer Lab with Oracle VirtualBox | by Jonathan Ingram | Geek Culture | Jun, 2021 | Medium
Have you ever wanted to try out a new operating system, but you didn’t want to blow away your hard drive and start over? Discover an awesome piece of software, but you were unsure of the author or how it would interact with your workflow? Maybe you work in IT, or you’re interested in IT, and you want to learn about Active Directory, SCCM, PowerShell, and Group Policy, but you don’t have space or the budget for a full server rack at home.
With virtual machines, you can tackle all of these scenarios with ease. All you need is a computer with decent hardware and the willingness to learn and break things.
Krita 4.4.5 Arrives as the Last Bugfix Release Before Krita 5.0
Krita 4.4.5 comes about two and a half months after Krita 4.4.3, since there wasn’t a Krita 4.4.4 version released during this time, and brings two excellent news for digital artists, the first being the fact that it incorporates a whole bunch of bug fixes to make the Krita 4.4 series more stable and reliable. The second piece of good news is that this looks to be the very last bugfix release in the Krita 4.4 series and the Krita 4.x series as the development team plans to unveil the next major branch in the coming weeks, Krita 5.0, which is expected to be a massive update with numerous new features.
Mabox Linux 21.06 Geralt released
Android Leftovers
