Updates are essential in any operating system environment because it allows application, processes and the operating system itself to be in a consistent working condition. That’s also the reason that most of the updates include security compatibility and enhancements.

Why are security updates so important to install?

Your computer’s vulnerabilities are fixed with the help of security updates. These updates protect your system from local and remote threats. When developers found any vulnerability, they try to fix it quickly and then distribute the “quick fix” as a security update for you to install it as soon as possible. As those vulnerabilities become public, permitting the potential attackers to exploit them. This statement declares that an outdated system is vulnerable, but it is also recognized as a vulnerable system for attackers.

Security updates also play a significant role in the Linux environment since they give the administrator complete control over performance expectations. Therefore, it’s usually a good idea to keep your Linux software up to date, especially when we talk about its security. Users should generally install security updates in Linux systems within 30 days of their release date. This post will demonstrate the manual and automatic installation method of security update on your CentOS 8. So let’s head towards this journey!