HowTos
  • How to Use Encrypted Password in Linux Bash Shell Script

    It is always recommended to use encrypted passwords in Linux bash shell scripts. Typically, in bash shell script we may need password for remote user while connecting to remote system, ftp user and proxy user etc. In this article, we will cover how to encrypt password using openssl command and then will see how this encrypted password can be used in bash shell script.

  • How to manage systemd units with systemctl

    In this article, we’ll show you how to manage the systemd units using systemctl command.

  • How to Check What Linux Kernel Version Am I Running

    In Linux, there are many ways to achieve a single task. To make it precise there are many commands to get the same information. When you start using Linux distribution you should know how to get information about what distribution, kernel version, architecture, etc.

    In this article, you will learn how to get your Linux kernel version, distribution name, and system-related information using different command-line tools.

  • How to add swap space on Debian 9 | LinuxConcept

    The swap space is a unique space on the disk that is used by the system when Physical RAM is full. When a Linux machine runout the RAM it use swap space to move inactive pages from RAM.

    Swap space can be created into Linux system in two ways, one we can create a dedicated partition for swap or another one is created a swap file and use it as swap space.

    Usually, when we are creating VPS with any provider like Digital Ocean, Linode, etc., we don’t have the swap partition into the server, in this case, we need to create swap file to use as swap space in server.

    In this tutorial, we have explained all necessary steps to create or add swap space on Ubuntu 21.04 machine.

  • How to Install BIND DNS Server from source in FreeBSD - Unixcop

    Before we install BIND DNS server, let us try to have a quick overview of the DNS protocol.

  • How to Install Jenkins on AlmaLinux 8 or Rocky - Linux Shout

    Jenkins ( fork of the Hudson) is a web-based open source continuous integration server system. It is written in Java and is platform-independent. The Jenkins base supports numerous tools including SVN, Ant, Maven, and JUnit. The community can add additional functions with the help of plugins. This means that Jenkins can be customized for each project. Also for projects with other languages ​​/ technologies such as B. PHP, Ruby or .NET Jenkins is suitable. Test tools can be integrated via plugins via the intuitive user interface.

    It is a web application as well as administration, and the testing of the projects takes place entirely via the browser.

  • How To Install XAMPP on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XAMPP on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, XAMPP is a free and open-source web server package developed by Apache Friends. The XAMPP software package comprises the Apache web server, MariaDB database server, PHP, and Perl. And it is basically local host or a local server. This local server works on your own desktop or laptop computer. You can just install this software on your laptop or desktop and test the clients or your website before uploading it to the remote web server or computer.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the XAMPP server on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

  • How To Install Security Updates on CentOS 8 (Manual + Automatic)

    Updates are essential in any operating system environment because it allows application, processes and the operating system itself to be in a consistent working condition. That’s also the reason that most of the updates include security compatibility and enhancements.

    Why are security updates so important to install?

    Your computer’s vulnerabilities are fixed with the help of security updates. These updates protect your system from local and remote threats. When developers found any vulnerability, they try to fix it quickly and then distribute the “quick fix” as a security update for you to install it as soon as possible. As those vulnerabilities become public, permitting the potential attackers to exploit them. This statement declares that an outdated system is vulnerable, but it is also recognized as a vulnerable system for attackers.

    Security updates also play a significant role in the Linux environment since they give the administrator complete control over performance expectations. Therefore, it’s usually a good idea to keep your Linux software up to date, especially when we talk about its security. Users should generally install security updates in Linux systems within 30 days of their release date. This post will demonstrate the manual and automatic installation method of security update on your CentOS 8. So let’s head towards this journey!

  • How to implement employee rostering with Red Hat Business Optimizer

    This article discusses and demonstrates how you can implement duty rostering with Red Hat Business Optimizer. Business Optimizer, a component in Red Hat Decision Manager, is an AI (artificial intelligence) constraint solver that optimizes planning and scheduling problems with Decision Manager.

    The duty rostering use case requires us to assign shifts to employees based on their respective duty—for example, cleaning, drying, delivery, and so on.

  • Setup Your Own Virtual Computer Lab with Oracle VirtualBox | by Jonathan Ingram | Geek Culture | Jun, 2021 | Medium

    Have you ever wanted to try out a new operating system, but you didn’t want to blow away your hard drive and start over? Discover an awesome piece of software, but you were unsure of the author or how it would interact with your workflow? Maybe you work in IT, or you’re interested in IT, and you want to learn about Active Directory, SCCM, PowerShell, and Group Policy, but you don’t have space or the budget for a full server rack at home.
    With virtual machines, you can tackle all of these scenarios with ease. All you need is a computer with decent hardware and the willingness to learn and break things.

  • Authentication Basics

    An understanding of authentication is essential in any IT environment; Jörg Kastning covers the fundamentals. Paragraphs A fundamental understanding of authentication, its factors, and usage is vital for IT specialists, sysadmins, and users. In this article, I’ll explain what authentication is and look at how it’s used.

  • Configure FreeDOS in plain text
  • Emulate the Sinclair ZX Spectrum home computer with Linux

    Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.

  • A beginner's guide to creating redirects in an .htaccess file | Enable Sysadmin

    Have you ever felt a need to change the configuration of your website running on an Apache webserver without having root access to server configuration files (httpd.conf)? This is what the .htaccess file is for. The .htaccess file provides a way to make configuration changes to your website on a per-directory basis. The file is created in a specific directory that contains one or more configuration directives that are applied to that directory and its subdirectories. In shared hosting, you will need to use a .htaccess file to make configuration changes to your server.

  • What happens when you terminate Kubernetes containers on purpose? | Opensource.com

    In this series celebrating Kubernetes' 11th birthday, I've introduced some great tools for chaos engineering. In the first article, I explained what chaos engineering is, and in the second, I demonstrated how to get your system's steady state so that you can compare it against a chaos state. In the next four articles, I introduced some chaos engineering tools: Litmus for testing arbitrary failures and experiments in your Kubernetes cluster; Chaos Mesh, an open source chaos orchestrator with a web user interface; Kube-monkey for stress-testing your systems by scheduling random termination pods in your cluster; and Kube DOOM for killing pods while having fun.

  • How To Check The Runlevel In Linux - OSTechNix

    This brief guide explains what is a runlevel, how many runlevels are there in Linux and how to check the runlevel in Linux operating systems.

  • How to Set Up a Mail Server with Modoboa on Debian 10

    Modoboa is an open-source mail server hosting and management platform for Linux. It is written in Python uses Postfix, and Dovecot to send and receive email. It uses an Nginx webserver and MySQL/PostgreSQL database. It allows you to create unlimited mailboxes and unlimited mail domains. It can be integrated with Let’s Encrypt to encrypt all communications between your email server and the outside network. It comes with a web-based admin panel to manage domains, mailboxes, aliases, and more. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Modoboa on Debian 10 server.

  • How to work with dnf package groups

    Dnf is the default high-level package manager in the Red Hat family of distributions, which includes Fedora, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and all its clones. It is the successor of Yum, and indeed using the yum command in recent versions of the distributions mentioned above, is just another way to call dnf. Dnf has a lot of nice features and plugins which help us install, update and remove software packaged in the “.rpm” format. In this tutorial we explore dnf package groups and learn how to handle them.

  • Enrico Zini: Ansible recurse and follow quirks

    I'm reading Ansible's builtin.file sources for, uhm, reasons, and the use of follow stood out to my eyes.

Krita 4.4.5 Arrives as the Last Bugfix Release Before Krita 5.0

Krita 4.4.5 comes about two and a half months after Krita 4.4.3, since there wasn’t a Krita 4.4.4 version released during this time, and brings two excellent news for digital artists, the first being the fact that it incorporates a whole bunch of bug fixes to make the Krita 4.4 series more stable and reliable. The second piece of good news is that this looks to be the very last bugfix release in the Krita 4.4 series and the Krita 4.x series as the development team plans to unveil the next major branch in the coming weeks, Krita 5.0, which is expected to be a massive update with numerous new features. Read more

Mabox Linux 21.06 Geralt released

I’m happy to publish new Mabox Linux 21.06 release Geralt. Read more

