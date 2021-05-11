Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 9th of June 2021 01:06:50 PM

Last week the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti review embargo lifted while today NVIDIA has lifted it on the RTX 3070 Ti ahead of the official availability tomorrow. Here are the initial Linux gaming benchmarks looking at the performance of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti up against the rest of the GeForce RTX 20 and RTX 30 series GPUs as well as AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series competition.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is quite similar to the existing RTX 3070 graphics card except that it has 6144 CUDA cores over 5888 on the non-Ti variant and enjoys a 1.58GHz base clock compared to 1.50GHz and a 1.77GHz boost clock compared to 1.73GHz. The RTX 3070 Ti also has 8GB of GDDR6X video memory compared to standard DDR6 on the original RTX 3070. These improvements with the RTX 3070 Ti lead to a 290 Watt graphics card power compared to 220 Watts on the non-Ti RTX 3070. Aside from that, the RTX 3070 family part of the RTX 30 Ampere series is quite similar.