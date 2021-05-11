today's howtos
An understanding of authentication is essential in any IT environment; Jörg Kastning covers the fundamentals.
A fundamental understanding of authentication, its factors, and usage is vital for IT specialists, sysadmins, and users. In this article, I’ll explain what authentication is and look at how it’s used.
Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer.
Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user.
Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.
Have you ever felt a need to change the configuration of your website running on an Apache webserver without having root access to server configuration files (httpd.conf)? This is what the .htaccess file is for.
The .htaccess file provides a way to make configuration changes to your website on a per-directory basis. The file is created in a specific directory that contains one or more configuration directives that are applied to that directory and its subdirectories. In shared hosting, you will need to use a .htaccess file to make configuration changes to your server.
In this series celebrating Kubernetes' 11th birthday, I've introduced some great tools for chaos engineering. In the first article, I explained what chaos engineering is, and in the second, I demonstrated how to get your system's steady state so that you can compare it against a chaos state. In the next four articles, I introduced some chaos engineering tools: Litmus for testing arbitrary failures and experiments in your Kubernetes cluster; Chaos Mesh, an open source chaos orchestrator with a web user interface; Kube-monkey for stress-testing your systems by scheduling random termination pods in your cluster; and Kube DOOM for killing pods while having fun.
This brief guide explains what is a runlevel, how many runlevels are there in Linux and how to check the runlevel in Linux operating systems.
Modoboa is an open-source mail server hosting and management platform for Linux. It is written in Python uses Postfix, and Dovecot to send and receive email. It uses an Nginx webserver and MySQL/PostgreSQL database. It allows you to create unlimited mailboxes and unlimited mail domains. It can be integrated with Let’s Encrypt to encrypt all communications between your email server and the outside network. It comes with a web-based admin panel to manage domains, mailboxes, aliases, and more.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Modoboa on Debian 10 server.
Dnf is the default high-level package manager in the Red Hat family of distributions, which includes Fedora, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and all its clones. It is the successor of Yum, and indeed using the yum command in recent versions of the distributions mentioned above, is just another way to call dnf. Dnf has a lot of nice features and plugins which help us install, update and remove software packaged in the “.rpm” format. In this tutorial we explore dnf package groups and learn how to handle them.
I'm reading Ansible's builtin.file sources for, uhm, reasons, and the use of follow stood out to my eyes.
Krita 4.4.5 Arrives as the Last Bugfix Release Before Krita 5.0
Krita 4.4.5 comes about two and a half months after Krita 4.4.3, since there wasn’t a Krita 4.4.4 version released during this time, and brings two excellent news for digital artists, the first being the fact that it incorporates a whole bunch of bug fixes to make the Krita 4.4 series more stable and reliable.
The second piece of good news is that this looks to be the very last bugfix release in the Krita 4.4 series and the Krita 4.x series as the development team plans to unveil the next major branch in the coming weeks, Krita 5.0, which is expected to be a massive update with numerous new features.
