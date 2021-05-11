Red Hat Leftovers
Managed cloud services and application possibilities
Enterprise organizations have faced a compendium of challenges, but today it seems like the focus is on three things: speed, speed, and more speed. It is all about time to value and application velocity—getting applications delivered and then staying agile to evolve the application as needs arise.
In order to get maximum speed, the first requirement is to make developers maximally productive. They can’t be if they don’t have the tools they need, are waiting for someone else to set up their environment, or have to get up-to-speed on a new environment. And it is irritating as well. For many, cloud services are the antidote to these inefficiencies.
9 hybrid work mistakes leaders should avoid when returning to the office | The Enterprisers Project
Hybrid work - combining office and remote work - raises new challenges for leaders. Apply these strategies to avoid potential bad feelings, hurtful habits, and other team troubles.
Change management: 6 reasons it fails | The Enterprisers Project
Since the advent of the pandemic, ongoing change has touched all aspects of our lives, including the way we do business. To keep employees and customers engaged in a world that’s swiftly morphing from brick-and-mortar to bricks and clicks, executives across industries are aggressively driving change agendas – from CIOs implementing new digital technologies at a dizzying pace to CFOs looking to fast-track new products and services to speed economic recovery.
Edge computing and 5G: A reality check | The Enterprisers Project
Enterprise IT leaders have heard plenty about the potential of edge computing and 5G networks working together to solve problems – but where do we stand right now? The rollout of 5G connectivity has gained momentum in the past year, primarily in North and America and Asia-Pacific. "All major telecommunications companies in the U.S. and Canada are aggressively pursuing 5G rollouts and have developed comprehensive B2B offerings for enterprises," says Shamik Mishra, chief technology officer for connectivity at Altran, part of the Capgemini Group. "In addition to these, we are seeing significant traction in 5G (and 4G) private networks amongst enterprises, which want to connect their business through cost-efficient wireless technology."
However, it's still early days for 5G globally, not only in terms of coverage, but in devices that are 5G-enabled. "5G deployments are relatively nascent, with limited availability and efficacy. Many countries haven't completed spectrum auctions yet or otherwise made desired spectrum available," says David Lessin, director at technology research and advisory firm ISG.
today's howtos
Krita 4.4.5 Arrives as the Last Bugfix Release Before Krita 5.0
Krita 4.4.5 comes about two and a half months after Krita 4.4.3, since there wasn’t a Krita 4.4.4 version released during this time, and brings two excellent news for digital artists, the first being the fact that it incorporates a whole bunch of bug fixes to make the Krita 4.4 series more stable and reliable. The second piece of good news is that this looks to be the very last bugfix release in the Krita 4.4 series and the Krita 4.x series as the development team plans to unveil the next major branch in the coming weeks, Krita 5.0, which is expected to be a massive update with numerous new features.
Mabox Linux 21.06 Geralt released
Android Leftovers
