Red Hat Leftovers

Red Hat
Red Hat
  • Managed cloud services and application possibilities

    Enterprise organizations have faced a compendium of challenges, but today it seems like the focus is on three things: speed, speed, and more speed. It is all about time to value and application velocity—getting applications delivered and then staying agile to evolve the application as needs arise.

    In order to get maximum speed, the first requirement is to make developers maximally productive. They can’t be if they don’t have the tools they need, are waiting for someone else to set up their environment, or have to get up-to-speed on a new environment. And it is irritating as well. For many, cloud services are the antidote to these inefficiencies.

  • 9 hybrid work mistakes leaders should avoid when returning to the office | The Enterprisers Project

    Hybrid work - combining office and remote work - raises new challenges for leaders. Apply these strategies to avoid potential bad feelings, hurtful habits, and other team troubles.

  • Change management: 6 reasons it fails | The Enterprisers Project

    Since the advent of the pandemic, ongoing change has touched all aspects of our lives, including the way we do business. To keep employees and customers engaged in a world that’s swiftly morphing from brick-and-mortar to bricks and clicks, executives across industries are aggressively driving change agendas – from CIOs implementing new digital technologies at a dizzying pace to CFOs looking to fast-track new products and services to speed economic recovery.

  • Edge computing and 5G: A reality check | The Enterprisers Project

    Enterprise IT leaders have heard plenty about the potential of edge computing and 5G networks working together to solve problems – but where do we stand right now? The rollout of 5G connectivity has gained momentum in the past year, primarily in North and America and Asia-Pacific. "All major telecommunications companies in the U.S. and Canada are aggressively pursuing 5G rollouts and have developed comprehensive B2B offerings for enterprises," says Shamik Mishra, chief technology officer for connectivity at Altran, part of the Capgemini Group. "In addition to these, we are seeing significant traction in 5G (and 4G) private networks amongst enterprises, which want to connect their business through cost-efficient wireless technology."

    However, it's still early days for 5G globally, not only in terms of coverage, but in devices that are 5G-enabled. "5G deployments are relatively nascent, with limited availability and efficacy. Many countries haven't completed spectrum auctions yet or otherwise made desired spectrum available," says David Lessin, director at technology research and advisory firm ISG.

today's howtos

  • Authentication Basics

    An understanding of authentication is essential in any IT environment; Jörg Kastning covers the fundamentals. Paragraphs A fundamental understanding of authentication, its factors, and usage is vital for IT specialists, sysadmins, and users. In this article, I’ll explain what authentication is and look at how it’s used.

  • Configure FreeDOS in plain text
  • Emulate the Sinclair ZX Spectrum home computer with Linux

    Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.

  • A beginner's guide to creating redirects in an .htaccess file | Enable Sysadmin

    Have you ever felt a need to change the configuration of your website running on an Apache webserver without having root access to server configuration files (httpd.conf)? This is what the .htaccess file is for. The .htaccess file provides a way to make configuration changes to your website on a per-directory basis. The file is created in a specific directory that contains one or more configuration directives that are applied to that directory and its subdirectories. In shared hosting, you will need to use a .htaccess file to make configuration changes to your server.

  • What happens when you terminate Kubernetes containers on purpose? | Opensource.com

    In this series celebrating Kubernetes' 11th birthday, I've introduced some great tools for chaos engineering. In the first article, I explained what chaos engineering is, and in the second, I demonstrated how to get your system's steady state so that you can compare it against a chaos state. In the next four articles, I introduced some chaos engineering tools: Litmus for testing arbitrary failures and experiments in your Kubernetes cluster; Chaos Mesh, an open source chaos orchestrator with a web user interface; Kube-monkey for stress-testing your systems by scheduling random termination pods in your cluster; and Kube DOOM for killing pods while having fun.

  • How To Check The Runlevel In Linux - OSTechNix

    This brief guide explains what is a runlevel, how many runlevels are there in Linux and how to check the runlevel in Linux operating systems.

  • How to Set Up a Mail Server with Modoboa on Debian 10

    Modoboa is an open-source mail server hosting and management platform for Linux. It is written in Python uses Postfix, and Dovecot to send and receive email. It uses an Nginx webserver and MySQL/PostgreSQL database. It allows you to create unlimited mailboxes and unlimited mail domains. It can be integrated with Let’s Encrypt to encrypt all communications between your email server and the outside network. It comes with a web-based admin panel to manage domains, mailboxes, aliases, and more. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Modoboa on Debian 10 server.

  • How to work with dnf package groups

    Dnf is the default high-level package manager in the Red Hat family of distributions, which includes Fedora, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and all its clones. It is the successor of Yum, and indeed using the yum command in recent versions of the distributions mentioned above, is just another way to call dnf. Dnf has a lot of nice features and plugins which help us install, update and remove software packaged in the “.rpm” format. In this tutorial we explore dnf package groups and learn how to handle them.

  • Enrico Zini: Ansible recurse and follow quirks

    I'm reading Ansible's builtin.file sources for, uhm, reasons, and the use of follow stood out to my eyes.

Krita 4.4.5 Arrives as the Last Bugfix Release Before Krita 5.0

Krita 4.4.5 comes about two and a half months after Krita 4.4.3, since there wasn’t a Krita 4.4.4 version released during this time, and brings two excellent news for digital artists, the first being the fact that it incorporates a whole bunch of bug fixes to make the Krita 4.4 series more stable and reliable. The second piece of good news is that this looks to be the very last bugfix release in the Krita 4.4 series and the Krita 4.x series as the development team plans to unveil the next major branch in the coming weeks, Krita 5.0, which is expected to be a massive update with numerous new features. Read more

Mabox Linux 21.06 Geralt released

I’m happy to publish new Mabox Linux 21.06 release Geralt. Read more

