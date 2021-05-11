Hardware Leftovers
IZIRUN open-hardware STM32 development boards expose GPIOs through M.2 connector (Crowdfunding)
M.2 sockets are typically used to connect wireless or storage expansion boards to laptops, computers, and SBC’s. But nothing precludes them from being used for another purpose, and earlier this year we wrote about Sparkfun MicroMod MCU boards with an M.2 connector for GPIOs, I2C, SPI, etc…
Toradex extends Torizon to Development and Operation (DevOps) Platform for IoT Linux Devices (Sponsored)
Toradex extends Torizon as DevOps platform for IoT Linux devices
Toradex is extending its Torizon operating system for use as a full IoT development and operations (DevOps) platform for Linux devices. The operating system will now include free remotely hosted updates, device monitoring features, and a fleet management solution.
Torizon enables modern, iterative product development by seamlessly integrating hardware, a Linux OS, development tools, remote updates and fleet operations. The result is a scalable solution for devices requiring high reliability and security.
Intel Core i7-1165G7 barebone mini PC sells for $455
Senate approves billions for US semiconductor manufacturing
The bill — titled the US Innovation and Competition Act or USICA — builds off a previous proposal from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called the Endless Frontier Act. Endless Frontier was lauded as one of the first big bipartisan bills to come from the Biden administration. But over the last few months, the bill, which was seen as a must-pass piece of legislation for both parties, was bloated with political mush and much of the original funding was watered down as it moved through the Senate process.
In its current form, the bill provides $52 billion for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, as well as a 30 percent boost in funding for the National Science Foundation and $29 billion for a new science directorate to focus on applied sciences.
Stephen Michael Kellat: Remembering Planning
The month has started off with some big surprises for me. For the low price equal to roughly 34 Beta Edition PinePhones or roughly 72 Raspberry Pi 400 units I wound up having to pay to get my home’s central heating and cooling system replaced. It has been a few days of disruption since the unit failed which combined with the rather hot weather has made my home not quite fit for habitation.
today's howtos
Krita 4.4.5 Arrives as the Last Bugfix Release Before Krita 5.0
Krita 4.4.5 comes about two and a half months after Krita 4.4.3, since there wasn’t a Krita 4.4.4 version released during this time, and brings two excellent news for digital artists, the first being the fact that it incorporates a whole bunch of bug fixes to make the Krita 4.4 series more stable and reliable. The second piece of good news is that this looks to be the very last bugfix release in the Krita 4.4 series and the Krita 4.x series as the development team plans to unveil the next major branch in the coming weeks, Krita 5.0, which is expected to be a massive update with numerous new features.
Mabox Linux 21.06 Geralt released
Android Leftovers
