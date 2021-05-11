Language Selection

Hardware Leftovers

Hardware

  • IZIRUN open-hardware STM32 development boards expose GPIOs through M.2 connector (Crowdfunding)

    M.2 sockets are typically used to connect wireless or storage expansion boards to laptops, computers, and SBC’s. But nothing precludes them from being used for another purpose, and earlier this year we wrote about Sparkfun MicroMod MCU boards with an M.2 connector for GPIOs, I2C, SPI, etc…

  • Toradex extends Torizon to Development and Operation (DevOps) Platform for IoT Linux Devices (Sponsored)
    Toradex is extending its Torizon operating system for use as a full IoT development and operations (DevOps) platform for Linux devices. The operating system will now include free remotely hosted updates, device monitoring features, and a fleet management solution.

    Torizon enables modern, iterative product development by seamlessly integrating hardware, a Linux OS, development tools, remote updates and fleet operations. The result is a scalable solution for devices requiring high reliability and security.

  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 barebone mini PC sells for $455
  • Senate approves billions for US semiconductor manufacturing

    The bill — titled the US Innovation and Competition Act or USICA — builds off a previous proposal from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called the Endless Frontier Act. Endless Frontier was lauded as one of the first big bipartisan bills to come from the Biden administration. But over the last few months, the bill, which was seen as a must-pass piece of legislation for both parties, was bloated with political mush and much of the original funding was watered down as it moved through the Senate process.

    In its current form, the bill provides $52 billion for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, as well as a 30 percent boost in funding for the National Science Foundation and $29 billion for a new science directorate to focus on applied sciences.

  • Stephen Michael Kellat: Remembering Planning

    The month has started off with some big surprises for me. For the low price equal to roughly 34 Beta Edition PinePhones or roughly 72 Raspberry Pi 400 units I wound up having to pay to get my home’s central heating and cooling system replaced. It has been a few days of disruption since the unit failed which combined with the rather hot weather has made my home not quite fit for habitation.

  • Authentication Basics

    An understanding of authentication is essential in any IT environment; Jörg Kastning covers the fundamentals. Paragraphs A fundamental understanding of authentication, its factors, and usage is vital for IT specialists, sysadmins, and users. In this article, I’ll explain what authentication is and look at how it’s used.

  • Configure FreeDOS in plain text
  • Emulate the Sinclair ZX Spectrum home computer with Linux

    Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.

  • A beginner's guide to creating redirects in an .htaccess file | Enable Sysadmin

    Have you ever felt a need to change the configuration of your website running on an Apache webserver without having root access to server configuration files (httpd.conf)? This is what the .htaccess file is for. The .htaccess file provides a way to make configuration changes to your website on a per-directory basis. The file is created in a specific directory that contains one or more configuration directives that are applied to that directory and its subdirectories. In shared hosting, you will need to use a .htaccess file to make configuration changes to your server.

  • What happens when you terminate Kubernetes containers on purpose? | Opensource.com

    In this series celebrating Kubernetes' 11th birthday, I've introduced some great tools for chaos engineering. In the first article, I explained what chaos engineering is, and in the second, I demonstrated how to get your system's steady state so that you can compare it against a chaos state. In the next four articles, I introduced some chaos engineering tools: Litmus for testing arbitrary failures and experiments in your Kubernetes cluster; Chaos Mesh, an open source chaos orchestrator with a web user interface; Kube-monkey for stress-testing your systems by scheduling random termination pods in your cluster; and Kube DOOM for killing pods while having fun.

  • How To Check The Runlevel In Linux - OSTechNix

    This brief guide explains what is a runlevel, how many runlevels are there in Linux and how to check the runlevel in Linux operating systems.

  • How to Set Up a Mail Server with Modoboa on Debian 10

    Modoboa is an open-source mail server hosting and management platform for Linux. It is written in Python uses Postfix, and Dovecot to send and receive email. It uses an Nginx webserver and MySQL/PostgreSQL database. It allows you to create unlimited mailboxes and unlimited mail domains. It can be integrated with Let’s Encrypt to encrypt all communications between your email server and the outside network. It comes with a web-based admin panel to manage domains, mailboxes, aliases, and more. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Modoboa on Debian 10 server.

  • How to work with dnf package groups

    Dnf is the default high-level package manager in the Red Hat family of distributions, which includes Fedora, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and all its clones. It is the successor of Yum, and indeed using the yum command in recent versions of the distributions mentioned above, is just another way to call dnf. Dnf has a lot of nice features and plugins which help us install, update and remove software packaged in the “.rpm” format. In this tutorial we explore dnf package groups and learn how to handle them.

  • Enrico Zini: Ansible recurse and follow quirks

    I'm reading Ansible's builtin.file sources for, uhm, reasons, and the use of follow stood out to my eyes.

Krita 4.4.5 Arrives as the Last Bugfix Release Before Krita 5.0

Krita 4.4.5 comes about two and a half months after Krita 4.4.3, since there wasn’t a Krita 4.4.4 version released during this time, and brings two excellent news for digital artists, the first being the fact that it incorporates a whole bunch of bug fixes to make the Krita 4.4 series more stable and reliable. The second piece of good news is that this looks to be the very last bugfix release in the Krita 4.4 series and the Krita 4.x series as the development team plans to unveil the next major branch in the coming weeks, Krita 5.0, which is expected to be a massive update with numerous new features. Read more

Mabox Linux 21.06 Geralt released

I’m happy to publish new Mabox Linux 21.06 release Geralt. Read more

