We successfully deployed ThreadSanitizer in the Firefox project to eliminate data races in our remaining C/C++ components. In the process, we found several impactful bugs and can safely say that data races are often underestimated in terms of their impact on program correctness. We recommend that all multithreaded C/C++ projects adopt the ThreadSanitizer tool to enhance code quality.

Detecting vulnerabilities and managing the associated patching is challenging even in a small-scale Linux environment. Scale things up and the challenge becomes almost unsurmountable. There are approaches that help, but these approaches are unevenly applied. In our survey, State of Enterprise Vulnerability Detection and Patch Management, we set out to investigate how large organizations handle the dual, linked security concerns of vulnerability detection and patch management. The results produced interesting insights into the tools that organizations depend on to effectively deal with vulnerability and patch management at scale, how these tools are used, and which restrictions organizations face in their battle against threat actors. Download the copy of the report here.

Adding to the list of planned improvements for Fedora 35 is switching to make use of Yescrypt for hashing of user passwords. Fedora developers are looking at using Yescrypt as the default hashing mode for new user passwords within /etc/shadow. While SHA256/SHA512 haven't yet been broken as common used today for Linux account password hashing, Yescrypt would beef up the security.

Microsoft today released another round of security updates for Windows operating systems and supported software, including fixes for six zero-day bugs that malicious hackers already are exploiting in active attacks.

The latest work happening on AMD's Radeon Open eCosystem (ROCm) front is a new release of AOMP, their LLVM Clang downstream focused on carrying the latest patches around Radeon OpenMP offloading support. AOMP 13.0-3 is based on an early snapshot of the LLVM/Clang 13.0 Git state as of April while adding in a lot of AMD's own patches that haven't yet had the time to go through the processes to be upstreamed. Also: OnLogic Introduces New AMD Ryzen Powered Industrial Grade Mini-ITX Thin Client

Makhber: An Open-source data visualization and analysis package Makhber is a lightweight open-source multi-platform data analysis, visualization and plotting application. It works smoothly on Windows, Linux (Tested on Solus OS, Ubuntu and Zorin Linux) and macOS. It is created "Mehdi Chinoune" a developer from Algeria. Although the product is fairly new and in active development, Mehdi took time and effort to create a production-ready package for Linux, Windows and macOS. The app uses C++ and Python which explains the lighting speed performance and experience.