Programming Leftovers
-
My First Month (or so) With Rust
I’m learning Rust and this is the first post about my experience with it. I’m a Ruby programmer, so you may wanna check out my post about the decision of learning Rust for more background.
I delayed this post a lot because I didn’t do a lot of Rust in my first month. I had several things going on in my life, so I couldn’t focus on Rust as much as I would like. Anyway, I know that I have to put on paper some of my impressions before I forget them, so here I am.
-
Javier Martinez Canillas: A lethal spurious interrupt
A big part of my work on Fedora/RHEL is to troubleshoot and do root cause analysis across the software stack. Because many of these projects are decades old, this usually feels like being stuck somewhere between being an archaeologist and a detective.
Many bugs are boring but some are interesting, either because the investigation made me learn something new or due to the amount of effort that was sunk into figuring out the problem. So I thought that it would be a nice experiment to share a little about the ones that are worth mentioning.
-
Josef Strzibny: Removing assets dependencies from Rails applications for runtime
Rails provides a smooth assets:precompile task to prepare application assets but keeps all required gems for assets generation as a standard part of the generated Gemfile. Let’s see if we can avoid these dependencies for runtime.
A new Rails application comes with various gems concerning assets compilation and minification:
-
Qt Creator 4.15.1 released
-
Making portable functions across serverless platforms
If you've read my previous articles about Java serverless, you learned how to get started developing Java serverless functions with Quarkus and how those serverless functions can be optimized to run on Kubernetes. So what should you do next to make your serverless functions fit better with the many choices available to you?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 495 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AMD Releases AOMP 13.0-3 For Their Latest Radeon OpenMP Offload Compiler
The latest work happening on AMD's Radeon Open eCosystem (ROCm) front is a new release of AOMP, their LLVM Clang downstream focused on carrying the latest patches around Radeon OpenMP offloading support. AOMP 13.0-3 is based on an early snapshot of the LLVM/Clang 13.0 Git state as of April while adding in a lot of AMD's own patches that haven't yet had the time to go through the processes to be upstreamed. Also: OnLogic Introduces New AMD Ryzen Powered Industrial Grade Mini-ITX Thin Client
Security Leftovers
Makhber: An Open-source data visualization and analysis package
Makhber is a lightweight open-source multi-platform data analysis, visualization and plotting application. It works smoothly on Windows, Linux (Tested on Solus OS, Ubuntu and Zorin Linux) and macOS. It is created "Mehdi Chinoune" a developer from Algeria. Although the product is fairly new and in active development, Mehdi took time and effort to create a production-ready package for Linux, Windows and macOS. The app uses C++ and Python which explains the lighting speed performance and experience.
Hardware Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 1 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 31 min ago
18 hours 14 min ago