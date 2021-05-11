Android Leftovers
iPhones start playing catch-up with Android's notifications in iOS 15 redesign
What to Know About the Newest iPhone and Android Software - The New York Times
8 of the best PC & Console Ports for Android
Top 9 Best UEFA EURO 2020 Android Apps & Games – 2021
6 Easy Ways to Hide Apps on Your Android Phone – Gadgets To Use
Realme C21Y With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launch Expected Soon; Specifications, Design Surface Online | Technology News
Nokia 8.1 receiving new Android 11 build with May Security update. Size, markets, changelog | Nokiapoweruser
Android Hidden Codes: All the custom Dialer Codes and What they do!
IOGEAR KeyMander 2 Mobile Now Supports Desktop-Style Gaming on Android Mobile Devices
Android Users Can Now Use Their Phones to Get on the Metro | Washingtonian (DC)
[Update: Official] Google Fit for Android adds guided 'Paced Walking' activity - 9to5Google
Programming Leftovers
AMD Releases AOMP 13.0-3 For Their Latest Radeon OpenMP Offload Compiler
The latest work happening on AMD's Radeon Open eCosystem (ROCm) front is a new release of AOMP, their LLVM Clang downstream focused on carrying the latest patches around Radeon OpenMP offloading support. AOMP 13.0-3 is based on an early snapshot of the LLVM/Clang 13.0 Git state as of April while adding in a lot of AMD's own patches that haven't yet had the time to go through the processes to be upstreamed. Also: OnLogic Introduces New AMD Ryzen Powered Industrial Grade Mini-ITX Thin Client
Security Leftovers
Makhber: An Open-source data visualization and analysis package
Makhber is a lightweight open-source multi-platform data analysis, visualization and plotting application. It works smoothly on Windows, Linux (Tested on Solus OS, Ubuntu and Zorin Linux) and macOS. It is created "Mehdi Chinoune" a developer from Algeria. Although the product is fairly new and in active development, Mehdi took time and effort to create a production-ready package for Linux, Windows and macOS. The app uses C++ and Python which explains the lighting speed performance and experience.
