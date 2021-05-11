Programming Leftovers My First Month (or so) With Rust I’m learning Rust and this is the first post about my experience with it. I’m a Ruby programmer, so you may wanna check out my post about the decision of learning Rust for more background. I delayed this post a lot because I didn’t do a lot of Rust in my first month. I had several things going on in my life, so I couldn’t focus on Rust as much as I would like. Anyway, I know that I have to put on paper some of my impressions before I forget them, so here I am.

Javier Martinez Canillas: A lethal spurious interrupt A big part of my work on Fedora/RHEL is to troubleshoot and do root cause analysis across the software stack. Because many of these projects are decades old, this usually feels like being stuck somewhere between being an archaeologist and a detective. Many bugs are boring but some are interesting, either because the investigation made me learn something new or due to the amount of effort that was sunk into figuring out the problem. So I thought that it would be a nice experiment to share a little about the ones that are worth mentioning.

Josef Strzibny: Removing assets dependencies from Rails applications for runtime Rails provides a smooth assets:precompile task to prepare application assets but keeps all required gems for assets generation as a standard part of the generated Gemfile. Let’s see if we can avoid these dependencies for runtime. A new Rails application comes with various gems concerning assets compilation and minification:

Qt Creator 4.15.1 released

Making portable functions across serverless platforms If you've read my previous articles about Java serverless, you learned how to get started developing Java serverless functions with Quarkus and how those serverless functions can be optimized to run on Kubernetes. So what should you do next to make your serverless functions fit better with the many choices available to you?

AMD Releases AOMP 13.0-3 For Their Latest Radeon OpenMP Offload Compiler The latest work happening on AMD's Radeon Open eCosystem (ROCm) front is a new release of AOMP, their LLVM Clang downstream focused on carrying the latest patches around Radeon OpenMP offloading support. AOMP 13.0-3 is based on an early snapshot of the LLVM/Clang 13.0 Git state as of April while adding in a lot of AMD's own patches that haven't yet had the time to go through the processes to be upstreamed. Also: OnLogic Introduces New AMD Ryzen Powered Industrial Grade Mini-ITX Thin Client