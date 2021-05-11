today's howtos
How To Install Grafana on Almalinux or Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout
Steps and command to install Grafana open source on Almaliux or Rocky Linux to visualize data in dynamic and interactive dashboards.
How To Install Spack on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Spack on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Spack is a package manager for supercomputers, Linux, and macOS. Its advantages are that Spack is not tied to a specific language; you can create a software stack in Python or R, link to libraries written in C, C ++, or Fortran. It supports MAST (Multidisciplinary-design Adaptation and Sensitivity Toolkit) and also PNGwriter.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Spack on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Monitor real-time System Metrics using Glances tool on Linux
Linux provides a wide range of command-line monitoring tools for monitoring various system metrics. We have the top command that monitors various processes, and htop which is an interactive monitoring tool and an improvement of the top command. All these work perfectly fine, but they are limited and don’t provide a complete picture of other equally crucial metrics such as network statistics.
Developed in Python, Glances is a cross-platform tool that provides a user-friendly and elegant overview of the system’s performance.
How to install Kali Linux 2021.2
In this video, I am going to show how to install Kali Linux 2021.2.
How to install mediawiki on FreeBSD - Unixcop
Everybody knows wikipedia, the free some students even thanks wikipedia for its degree. In this article I will show you how to install the wikipedia software, mediawiki, on your FreeBSD server with Apache and MySQL.
In my case, I’ve installed our own mediawiki to document my work.When I started working here, my then boss gave me my first task: to install some server for some service and hand me his cheat sheet on how to do it. This cheat sheet was an actual sheet of paper handwritten; he also had a block of paper with different cheatsheet for different services.
Less than a month after that first task, uncountable visits to his desk looking for another cheat sheets and a couple of new systems (that I didn’t document how to do it), we both realized that we need a better system. Also my handwriting it’s very hard to read and in the future some new people could begin to work with us and we will need better documentation. That’s why I suggested to install mediawiki and my boss was ok.
Reduce CPU and Disk load of backup scripts with nice and ionice
Running a nightly backup script on a server system, such as a web hosting server, can result in a heavy load and longer latency for other processes, for example, HTML or .php pages load slowly during the backup because the backup script requires too many I/O or CPU resources.
Install Python PIP on Ubuntu & CentOS/RHEL - LinuxTechLab
PIP is a package manager for python-based software, PIP actually is a recursive acronym for 'PIP installs python' or 'PIP install packages'. Using PIP, we can install, uninstall the python based packages along with their required dependencies. Many of the packages can also be found at PyPI (Python Package Index).
How to Burn ISO to USB
In this guide, we will show you how to burn ISO files to a USB drive for different operating systems. We will also go through the process of booting and extracting ISO files to new devices.
[...]
An ISO file, or an ISO image, is used to create an archived copy of large sets of data, which is stored for backup purposes. Therefore, it’s best to view ISO files as smaller versions of original files. That’s why large programs, video games, and operating systems are usually duplicated as ISO files.
While ISO files used to be burned to CDs and DVDs, in today’s modern practice, they are more frequently burned to USB drives. Apart from storing and backing up large amounts of data, ISO files are also extracted and booted from USB drives to be transferred to new devices.
How To Install HestiaCP on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HestiaCP on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, HestiaCP is a free and open-source web server control panel and is a fork of the popular Vesta Control Panel. It provides a simple and clean web interface, and it offers the possibility for administrators to easily manage core features of their web server, including managing and deploying websites, mail accounts, DNS zones, and databases.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Hestia Control Panel on a Debian 10 (Buster).
