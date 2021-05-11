today's leftovers 20 Best Apps for Chromebook/Chrome OS That You Must Install Using the AndroidOS, different types of devices are now upgraded. For instance, you will get Android TV, Android Tablet, Android Watch, and so on besides Android smartphones. So, why does a popular device like a laptop stay downstairs without having this revolutionary system? Well, Chromebook is the recently invented Laptop that comes with the Chrome OS operating system and supports lots of Android apps. However, if you have one on your hand, I have some apps to recommend to boost your Chromebook experience. So, stay focused on the best apps for Chromebook.

Vivaldi 4.0 Comes with Built-in Privacy-Friendly Translation Feature A new stable version of the Vivaldi web browser is available to download and it comes with a new built-in translation feature. Vivaldi 4.0’s translation capability is touted as a privacy-friendly alternative to Google Translate and Bing Translator. The text transmogrification tech is tackled using tech from Lingvanex but is hosted by Vivaldi on their servers in Iceland.

Khronos Standards Group Launches Certification Program To Help You With Online Shopping - Phoronix When it comes to new specifications/certifications from The Khronos Group for royalty-free open standards we are used to very low-level interfaces with exciting innovations like Vulkan and glTF but today they are doing something rather different and announcing a 3D Commerce Viewer Certification Program. When invited to a new Khronos virtual event around a new 3D certification program, expecting to hear about online shopping with 3D Commerce Viewers certainly wasn't what was expected. Long story short, they want to help ensure that 3D viewers used by Internet retailers, social media sites, and other retail websites are uniform in their presentation of 3D assets. The focus is on reliable 3D and AR-enabled shopping across devices.

Searching for Wikipedia How people use Search to access Wikipedia is a common question by researchers. Until now, however, there has been little data available about this relationship. To help address these questions, the Wikimedia Foundation is releasing a new, faceted dataset on search engine traffic to Wikipedia so you can ask questions like “What is the most common search engine in my country?” or “Which search engine is most-used by Android users?”

www-zh-cn @ Savannah: Welcome our new member - jiderlesi We thank jiderlesi for her/his commitment for contributing to GNU Chinese Translation. We wish jiderlesi has a wonderful and successful free journey.

REUSE Booster helps Free Software projects with licensing and copyright REUSE is a set of best practices to make Free Software licensing much easier. It helps developers with simple guidelines to declare their copyright and conditions for code re-use and provides help documents and low-threshold tools to get the job done. With REUSE Booster, we start to give direct support for Free Software projects. Since its beginning, the aim of REUSE, an initiative led by the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE), has been to make licensing and copyright drastically easier for developers, especially those without legal experience and assistance. It is fair to say that this goal has already been achieved. REUSE offers standardised ways to mark all files in a project with their respective license and copyright. For developers, creating Free Software and communicating their conditions for code re-use are easier than ever before. REUSE offers a tutorial and FAQ, as well as the REUSE helper tool and the API to automate once manual processes. We are continuously working on improving all of these. But we won't stop here.

WordPress 5.8 Beta 1 WordPress 5.8 Beta 1 is now available for testing! This software is still in development, so it is not recommended to run this version on a production site. Instead, we recommend that you run this on a test site to play with the new version.

Widelands, the Settlers II inspired strategy game has a 1.0 Release Candidate out Remember Settlers II? Well, Widelands has been going for a long time as a free and open source game inspired by it and they're progressing towards the big 1.0 release. From a release standpoint, it's going to be absolutely huge. The changelog for the 1.0 Release Candidate out now is seriously long full of fixes, feature improvements and optimizations. It's difficult to pick out a few big features because there's just so much to look for. There's new maps, AI improvements, user interface upgrades, tons of gameplay improvements both big and small - seriously the changelog is mighty impressive.

The story of a feature: “View my invoices” In this blog post, I’ll do a deep dive into the process of designing a small feature on ubuntu.com – from the original need, right through the design phase until it’s handed over to engineering. It intends to give you a good high-level overview of how we do user experience (UX) design at Canonical on a small feature like this. [...] The final step before we hand our work over to the front-end engineers is the visual design stage. Working with the Vanilla Framework, our Senior Visual Designer will take the basic wireframes and transform them into simple, elegant, high fidelity mock-ups of the pages. Thinking about information hierarchy, typography and sticking to the patterns within the Vanilla framework, they’ll ensure that the feature is usable and consistent with the rest of the product.

Linux Zip Commands to Archive or Unarchive files Extracting zip files on Linux using the command line a piece of cake. It is super easy and the tool we require to do that mostly comes pre-installed. However, if not then here we let you know not only how to install and use ZIP commands on Linux such as Ubuntu, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, CentOS, Linux Mint, etc. Archives files are very useful to compress and store multiple files into a single file. For example, if want to upload a folder containing multiple files online, then rather than doing this for every single one, we bundled them in an archive. So that other users can easily download them. Furthermore, various compression algorithms are there to keep the data size as small as possible, which also favors the transfer. In most Linux distributions, standard tools are already installed that allow to extract ZIP files graphically and unpack an archive. For that usually, you have to just right-click on the archive file and select the unzip option. However, if you are looking for a command-line way then here it is.

Programming Leftovers My First Month (or so) With Rust I’m learning Rust and this is the first post about my experience with it. I’m a Ruby programmer, so you may wanna check out my post about the decision of learning Rust for more background. I delayed this post a lot because I didn’t do a lot of Rust in my first month. I had several things going on in my life, so I couldn’t focus on Rust as much as I would like. Anyway, I know that I have to put on paper some of my impressions before I forget them, so here I am.

Javier Martinez Canillas: A lethal spurious interrupt A big part of my work on Fedora/RHEL is to troubleshoot and do root cause analysis across the software stack. Because many of these projects are decades old, this usually feels like being stuck somewhere between being an archaeologist and a detective. Many bugs are boring but some are interesting, either because the investigation made me learn something new or due to the amount of effort that was sunk into figuring out the problem. So I thought that it would be a nice experiment to share a little about the ones that are worth mentioning.

Josef Strzibny: Removing assets dependencies from Rails applications for runtime Rails provides a smooth assets:precompile task to prepare application assets but keeps all required gems for assets generation as a standard part of the generated Gemfile. Let’s see if we can avoid these dependencies for runtime. A new Rails application comes with various gems concerning assets compilation and minification:

Qt Creator 4.15.1 released

Making portable functions across serverless platforms If you've read my previous articles about Java serverless, you learned how to get started developing Java serverless functions with Quarkus and how those serverless functions can be optimized to run on Kubernetes. So what should you do next to make your serverless functions fit better with the many choices available to you?