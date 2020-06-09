Games: Frogun, GOG, Piepacker, Season of Pride
-
Frogun is a 'PS1/N64 era styled platformer' where your grappling hook is a Frog | GamingOnLinux
Giving some high marks for some hilarious originality here overall, Frogun looks delightfully charming as a "PS1/N64 era styled platformer" with a great style. With Linux support fully confirmed by the Kickstarter page and the publisher, it's another great title to look forward to.
"Game like it's the 90s all over again with vibrant, colorful, crispy pixelart lowpoly graphics, in modern high resolutions, while jumping, shooting and solving little puzzles in the spirit of good ol' platformers."
It's going to be a highly interactive game too, with levels full of things to mess with like bouncy mushrooms, finding levers to open gates and much more. Plenty of places in the levels will also have several ways to get through them, allowing for a little exploration and experimentation to figure out the best way. You're going to want to keep an eye out for various secrets too.
-
GOG are doing an early Summer Sale that's now live | GamingOnLinux
Prefer your games in a DRM-free download direct from the website? GOG are here to provide with a huge early Summer Sale with thousands going cheaps. On top of that, the excellent OpenTTD is now available free on GOG so now you have another place to grab it if you prefer.
-
Piepacker goes Open Beta, play retro games online with friends in a browser tab | GamingOnLinux
Piepacker is something we previewed recently, a game streaming / cloud gaming service designed around retro games that enables you to seamlessly play online with others. It's now in Open Beta. With the Open Beta, it's open to everyone. It's free right now too, enabling you to play 60+ games. Although, with a caveat that it currently only works in Chromium based browsers (although Firefox is supposed to be supported eventually).
What can you do with it? Well, apart from playing games (obviously), it gives retro games a fresh new way to be played. It integrated voice and video chat, proper modern controller support and it's fast too.
-
Season of Pride sales are live, ahead of a full month of livestreams in July | GamingOnLinux
Season of Pride, the new and more internationally inclusive name for Summer of Pride due to different hemispheres, has a few sales live right now with a lot of livestreams planned for July.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 358 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Make Your Linux Desktop Look Beautiful With Dynamic Wallpaper
Linux might not be the first operating system that comes to your mind when speaking of customizations, but it is quite the contrary. While most Linux distributions may seem plain and boring on the first boot, there are countless customization options to make your desktop pop and look unique. If you're a proficient Linux user, you might have realized that Linux can offer more personalization depending on the desktop environment and window manager you use. Let's take the first step towards a better desktop appearance and switch to dynamic wallpapers. What Is Dynamic Wallpaper? Static wallpapers are those wallpapers that do not change automatically over a period of time. These are the type of wallpapers that come built-in with your Linux distribution and desktop environment. However, you can go beyond the regular static wallpapers and make a leap towards dynamic wallpapers. Dynamic Wallpaper is a simple bash script that allows you to set wallpapers according to the current time, using a cron job scheduler. Confused about what that means? In a nutshell, it allows you to set different wallpapers for different times of the day. Imagine using a brighter version of wallpaper during the day and a darker one at night. With Dynamic Wallpaper, you can make your desktop look reactive. Even though there are over 25 different wallpaper sets of various resolutions, from HD to 5K, you can also create your own wallpaper set for a custom look. It also supports pywal, a tool that generates a color palette from the dominant colors in an image and then applies the colors system-wide and on all of your favorite programs.
Debian: efivars, FreeTube, and More
New Shows/Videos From GNU/Linux Vloggers
Games: Frogun, GOG, Piepacker, Season of Pride
Hex Of Steel Now Available On PC, Mac, And Linux...
Hex Of Steel Now Available On PC, Mac, And Linux Operating Systems