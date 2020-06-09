Language Selection

Free Software Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 9th of June 2021 11:05:34 PM
Software
  • FLOSS Weekly 633: Open Source Education and Privacy - ANOM, College Education

    Doc, Shawn and Aaron co-host each other in a lively and deep conversation about higher education, open-source techies making themselves valuable, and a world in which there seems to be no limit to what can be done with surveillance—including what law enforcement does, for example, to tempt and trap bad actors with, a supposedly anonymous and secure messaging app (ANOM) that is neither.

  • Redis as Cache: How it Works and Why to Use it

    Redis gained very high popularity as being a cache. It is not only fast, but also easy to use. Let us show you why you should use Redis as a cache.

    Each of us met the situation when application was working slowly. Even the best code will slow down its performance at high load. Caching can be fast and relatively cheap way to highly increase performance and reduce response time.

  • The Apache® Software Foundation Welcomes its Global Community Online at ApacheCon(TM) Asia 2021

    The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced keynotes, sponsors, and program for ApacheConTM Asia, taking place online 6-8 August 2021. Registration is open and free for all attendees.

    "We’re excited to hold ApacheCon Asia online following last year’s highly successful ApacheCon@Home," said Sheng Wu, ApacheCon Asia co-Chair and member of the ASF Board of Directors. "The pandemic mobilized the global Apache community to collectively produce a first-rate online event, supported by an outstanding group of sponsors. We are proud to build on ApacheCon’s new virtual format and bring the ApacheCon Asia program to participants joining us from any location."

  • 13 Greatest Open Source Chatbot Frameworks

    Now the framework provides you with the best solution for developing well-structured maintainable and upgradable software it saves a lot of time by reusing generic modules and libraries to focus on other areas of applications developed using a framework that is interoperable with the market standards.

    in today's world messaging has become one of the more popular methods of communication whether it's through text messages or messenger apps it's how many people prefer talking with one another because of these businesses are developing chatbots.

  • Firefox UX: Content design considerations for the new Firefox

    Introducing the redesigned Firefox browser, featuring the Alpenglow them

    We just launched a major redesign of the Firefox desktop browser to 240 million users. The effort was so large that we put our full content design team — all two of us — on the case. Over the course of the project, we updated nearly 1,000 strings, re-architected our menus, standardized content patterns, established new principles, and cleaned up content debt.

More in Tux Machines

Make Your Linux Desktop Look Beautiful With Dynamic Wallpaper

Linux might not be the first operating system that comes to your mind when speaking of customizations, but it is quite the contrary. While most Linux distributions may seem plain and boring on the first boot, there are countless customization options to make your desktop pop and look unique. If you're a proficient Linux user, you might have realized that Linux can offer more personalization depending on the desktop environment and window manager you use. Let's take the first step towards a better desktop appearance and switch to dynamic wallpapers. What Is Dynamic Wallpaper? Static wallpapers are those wallpapers that do not change automatically over a period of time. These are the type of wallpapers that come built-in with your Linux distribution and desktop environment. However, you can go beyond the regular static wallpapers and make a leap towards dynamic wallpapers. Dynamic Wallpaper is a simple bash script that allows you to set wallpapers according to the current time, using a cron job scheduler. Confused about what that means? In a nutshell, it allows you to set different wallpapers for different times of the day. Imagine using a brighter version of wallpaper during the day and a darker one at night. With Dynamic Wallpaper, you can make your desktop look reactive. Even though there are over 25 different wallpaper sets of various resolutions, from HD to 5K, you can also create your own wallpaper set for a custom look. It also supports pywal, a tool that generates a color palette from the dominant colors in an image and then applies the colors system-wide and on all of your favorite programs. Read more

Debian: efivars, FreeTube, and More

New Shows/Videos From GNU/Linux Vloggers

  • Interview with a Site Reliability Engineer

    I'm interviewing a friend and coworker who is a Senior Site Reliability Engineer (SRE). She's been doing some form of DevOps for many years now, and has a LOT of experience that's relevant to early- and mid-career folks.

  • The Internet Died And Everybody Cried

    Due to a CDN outage from Fastly CDN a massive portion of the internet was left unusable for about an hour yesterday and people unsurprisingly were freaking out the second that it started but even though some companies lost a lot of money, it wasn't a massive outage.

  • "Hey, DT! I Want A Distro In Between Ubuntu and Arch." (And Other Questions)

    Topics of discussion on this episode of "Hey, DT!" include: Audacity and alternatives, the middle ground between Ubuntu and Arch, my favorite music genre, the Windows package manager, Artix Linux, Javascript, audio interfaces that work with Linux, and Notepad++ dropping Bing over censorship.

Games: Frogun, GOG, Piepacker, Season of Pride

  • Frogun is a 'PS1/N64 era styled platformer' where your grappling hook is a Frog | GamingOnLinux

    Giving some high marks for some hilarious originality here overall, Frogun looks delightfully charming as a "PS1/N64 era styled platformer" with a great style. With Linux support fully confirmed by the Kickstarter page and the publisher, it's another great title to look forward to. "Game like it's the 90s all over again with vibrant, colorful, crispy pixelart lowpoly graphics, in modern high resolutions, while jumping, shooting and solving little puzzles in the spirit of good ol' platformers." It's going to be a highly interactive game too, with levels full of things to mess with like bouncy mushrooms, finding levers to open gates and much more. Plenty of places in the levels will also have several ways to get through them, allowing for a little exploration and experimentation to figure out the best way. You're going to want to keep an eye out for various secrets too.

  • GOG are doing an early Summer Sale that's now live | GamingOnLinux

    Prefer your games in a DRM-free download direct from the website? GOG are here to provide with a huge early Summer Sale with thousands going cheaps. On top of that, the excellent OpenTTD is now available free on GOG so now you have another place to grab it if you prefer.

  • Piepacker goes Open Beta, play retro games online with friends in a browser tab | GamingOnLinux

    Piepacker is something we previewed recently, a game streaming / cloud gaming service designed around retro games that enables you to seamlessly play online with others. It's now in Open Beta. With the Open Beta, it's open to everyone. It's free right now too, enabling you to play 60+ games. Although, with a caveat that it currently only works in Chromium based browsers (although Firefox is supposed to be supported eventually). What can you do with it? Well, apart from playing games (obviously), it gives retro games a fresh new way to be played. It integrated voice and video chat, proper modern controller support and it's fast too.

  • Season of Pride sales are live, ahead of a full month of livestreams in July | GamingOnLinux

    Season of Pride, the new and more internationally inclusive name for Summer of Pride due to different hemispheres, has a few sales live right now with a lot of livestreams planned for July.

