Linux Graphics Leftovers
Microsoft's Hyper-V DRM Display Driver Will Land For Linux 5.14 [Ed: Microsoft turning 'Linux' into proprietary software of Microsoft]
Last summer Microsoft engineers posted a DRM kernel display driver for their Hyper-V synthetic video device. One year later after going through a few rounds of code review, this Hyper-V DRM driver will be going mainline with the upcoming Linux 5.14 kernel cycle.
Intel Finishes Linux 5.14 Graphics Driver Feature Work With More Alder Lake P Code
Intel's open-source graphics driver engineers have sent in their final feature pull request to DRM-Next of new material they are wanting incorporated into Linux 5.14.
I'm Gonna Pretend I Didn't See That
At present, mainline zink uses a hammer-and-nail methodology that I came up with last year: the total amount of GPU memory in use by resources in a given cmdbuf is tracked, and that amount is tracked per-context. If the in-use context memory exceeds a threshold of the total VRAM, the driver stalls, thereby freeing up all the resources that are in use so they can be recycled into new ones.
There’s a number of problems with this approach, but the biggest one is that it fails to account for cases like a AAA game that just uses as much memory as it can in order to optimize performance/resolution/graphics. I discovered such a case some time ago while running Tomb Raider, and then I set out to improve things since it was costing me about 10% of my perf on the title screen.
The annoying part of this problem is that the piglit test is a very uncommon case, and it’s tricky to handle it in a way that doesn’t also impact other cases which appear similar but need to not get memory-clamped. As a result, it’s tough to really do anything based on “overall” memory usage.
In the end, what I decided on was using the per-cmdbuf memory usage counter to trigger a check for completed cmdbufs on submit, iterating over all the pending ones to check whether they’ve completed, resetting them and freeing associated resources when possible. This yields good memory reclaiming behavior for problem cases while leaving games like Tomb Raider untouched and definitely not deadlocking or anything like that.
