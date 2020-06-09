No matter what people say, pulling the plug on Google Reader didn’t kill RSS. It didn’t hurt RSS. RSS might have been knocked around a bit by Reader’s disappearance, but it’s far from dead.

[...]

The narrative about the death, or ill health, of RSS persists. A headline at Techcrunch, for example, proclaims that Google revives RSS. But Google’s second go around won’t save RSS, if only because RSS doesn’t need saving. It won’t revitalize or revive RSS (sorry, TechCrunch), if only because RSS isn’t struggling. RSS isn’t fading away. It doesn’t require any tender ministrations

Unlike some of the doomsayers, I don’t believe that the Follow button will kill RSS, either. The Follow button in Chrome has little or anything to do with RSS. In some ways, it seems to be an attempt by Google to replace or supplant RSS rather than being a direct existential threat to RSS. The Follow button and what it does are more of a Frankenstein-like mash-up than anything else. It’s an information delivery chimera that’s a little bit RSS reader, a little bit read-it-later tool, and a little bit Google News.

I’m not sure the Follow button will catch on. At least, not in the way some people think it will. The Follow button might just be another of Google’s countless public experiments, an experiment designed to see if an idea sticks. And what if it does stick? Just as Slack, Teams, and their cousins didn’t put an end to email, I don’t believe that little button will be an RSS killer.

No. The Follow button will more than likely exist side by side with RSS readers. Some people will prefer to tap it rather than using an RSS reader. Some will stick with their feed readers of choice.

That’s not to say that the Follow button is innocuous. It has the potential to be very dangerous. As I mentioned at the top of this musing, when you tap the button, an algorithm is also making suggestions. That can quickly build a filter bubble around you, pushing misinformation and the like your way. Whether you want it to or not. Worse, you don’t have any control over what’s pushed your way unlike the control that you have with RSS.

[...]

RSS will die only if we let it die. Nothing Big Tech can do will change that. You can keep RSS alive and well by using it. Not with the software handed to you by some firm more interested in raking in your data and cornering a market, but by embracing more artisan software crafted by smaller developers. Developers who care about an open web. That’s your choice. Make it wisely.