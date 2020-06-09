Language Selection

today's leftovers

Misc
  • How Red Hat and Capgemini helped Deutsche Telekom enable greater connectivity

    As one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies, Deutsche Telekom has an overarching goal: to enable connectivity in society. And providing fast, reliable internet to as many people as possible is one way it’s achieving that goal.

    Deutsche Telekom is currently replacing copper cables with fiber-optic lines, including a rapid mass rollout to almost 40 million homes across Germany. Red Hat and our partner Capgemini, a global systems integrator (GSI), are providing the expertise and technology Deutsche Telekom needs to make this initiative possible.

  • KDE Gear 21.08 releases schedule finalized

    Dependency freeze is in four weeks (July 8) and Feature Freeze a week after that, make sure you start finishing your stuff!

  • Octeon TX2 based module powers new ClearFog networking boards

    SolidRun’s tiny “CN9130 Mini SoM” runs Linux on Marvell’s 2.2GHz, quad -A72 Octeon TX2 CN9130 and powers new ClearFog CN9130 Base and Pro SBCs with up to 5x switched GbE, SFP+, M.2, 2x mini-PCIe, and optional enclosures.

    Over the years, SolidRun’s ClearFog line of networking modules, boards, and appliances have showcased various Marvell networking SoCs such as the quad -A72 Armada A8040 that powers the ClearFog GT 8K. SolidRun has now followed Marvell onto its Octeon TX2 line of processors, as seen in a new CN9130 Mini SoM module. The module is available on new ClearFog CN9130 Base ($226 and up) and higher end ClearFog CN9130 Pro ($253 and up) carriers. Available with optional enclosures, the boards can be used for prototyping or deployed as SBCs (see farther below).

  • From Fab to Table: Librem 5 USA Supply Chain Security

    There are a number of different reasons why someone might be excited about the Made in USA electronics in the Librem 5 USA ranging from the patriotic to the environmental to the security-minded. The Librem 5 USA has a more secure supply chain for reasons beyond that the electronics are made in one country instead of another. In this post I will explain why it’s so important that the Librem 5 USA is made where it is and why that makes it a more secure product than the Librem 5. Even if you aren’t from the US or don’t find the US a more trustworthy manufacturing location than anywhere else, by the end of my post you will hopefully agree with me.

  • p6steve: Can Raku replace HTML?

    In my last post, I listed three recent posts that got me thinking about Raku and HTML. I wondered if two of these could be used together to streamline the composition of web sites.

    [...]

    This post illustrates how Raku can combine detailed syntax control to smoothly embed HTML within code logic. This helps to refactor awkward syntax islands so that the underlying problem-solution logic can be encapsulated and clearly expressed, It demonstrated the practical combination of the Cro template language with innate Raku power-of-expression to drive more comprehensible, consistent and maintainable code.

  • Opera 77 is available for Windows, MacOS and Linux

    Norwegian browser maker Opera has announced the availability of the standard version 77 of Opera for Windows, MacOS and Linux.

  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (eterm, mrxvt, and rxvt), Mageia (cgal, curl, exiv2, polkit, squid, thunderbird, and upx), openSUSE (firefox and libX11), Oracle (libwebp, nginx:1.18, and thunderbird), Red Hat (.NET 5.0, .NET Core 3.1, 389-ds-base, dhcp, gupnp, hivex, kernel, kernel-rt, libldb, libwebp, microcode_ctl, nettle, postgresql:10, postgresql:9.6, qemu-kvm, qt5-qtimageformats, rh-dotnet50-dotnet, and samba), SUSE (apache2-mod_auth_openidc, firefox, gstreamer-plugins-bad, kernel, libX11, pam_radius, qemu, runc, spice, and spice-gtk), and Ubuntu (intel-microcode and rpcbind).

  • Why Ransomware Attacks Are Becoming A National Security Risk : NPR [Ed: NPR is funded by Microsoft and Bill Gates, so they won't name the culprit. Ryan: "No mention of Windows."]
  • Weekly Musings 115 – On the Follow Button

    No matter what people say, pulling the plug on Google Reader didn’t kill RSS. It didn’t hurt RSS. RSS might have been knocked around a bit by Reader’s disappearance, but it’s far from dead.

    [...]

    The narrative about the death, or ill health, of RSS persists. A headline at Techcrunch, for example, proclaims that Google revives RSS. But Google’s second go around won’t save RSS, if only because RSS doesn’t need saving. It won’t revitalize or revive RSS (sorry, TechCrunch), if only because RSS isn’t struggling. RSS isn’t fading away. It doesn’t require any tender ministrations

    Unlike some of the doomsayers, I don’t believe that the Follow button will kill RSS, either. The Follow button in Chrome has little or anything to do with RSS. In some ways, it seems to be an attempt by Google to replace or supplant RSS rather than being a direct existential threat to RSS. The Follow button and what it does are more of a Frankenstein-like mash-up than anything else. It’s an information delivery chimera that’s a little bit RSS reader, a little bit read-it-later tool, and a little bit Google News.

    I’m not sure the Follow button will catch on. At least, not in the way some people think it will. The Follow button might just be another of Google’s countless public experiments, an experiment designed to see if an idea sticks. And what if it does stick? Just as Slack, Teams, and their cousins didn’t put an end to email, I don’t believe that little button will be an RSS killer.

    No. The Follow button will more than likely exist side by side with RSS readers. Some people will prefer to tap it rather than using an RSS reader. Some will stick with their feed readers of choice.

    That’s not to say that the Follow button is innocuous. It has the potential to be very dangerous. As I mentioned at the top of this musing, when you tap the button, an algorithm is also making suggestions. That can quickly build a filter bubble around you, pushing misinformation and the like your way. Whether you want it to or not. Worse, you don’t have any control over what’s pushed your way unlike the control that you have with RSS.

    [...]

    RSS will die only if we let it die. Nothing Big Tech can do will change that. You can keep RSS alive and well by using it. Not with the software handed to you by some firm more interested in raking in your data and cornering a market, but by embracing more artisan software crafted by smaller developers. Developers who care about an open web. That’s your choice. Make it wisely.

Linux might not be the first operating system that comes to your mind when speaking of customizations, but it is quite the contrary. While most Linux distributions may seem plain and boring on the first boot, there are countless customization options to make your desktop pop and look unique. If you're a proficient Linux user, you might have realized that Linux can offer more personalization depending on the desktop environment and window manager you use. Let's take the first step towards a better desktop appearance and switch to dynamic wallpapers. What Is Dynamic Wallpaper? Static wallpapers are those wallpapers that do not change automatically over a period of time. These are the type of wallpapers that come built-in with your Linux distribution and desktop environment. However, you can go beyond the regular static wallpapers and make a leap towards dynamic wallpapers. Dynamic Wallpaper is a simple bash script that allows you to set wallpapers according to the current time, using a cron job scheduler. Confused about what that means? In a nutshell, it allows you to set different wallpapers for different times of the day. Imagine using a brighter version of wallpaper during the day and a darker one at night. With Dynamic Wallpaper, you can make your desktop look reactive. Even though there are over 25 different wallpaper sets of various resolutions, from HD to 5K, you can also create your own wallpaper set for a custom look. It also supports pywal, a tool that generates a color palette from the dominant colors in an image and then applies the colors system-wide and on all of your favorite programs. Read more

Debian: efivars, FreeTube, and More

New Shows/Videos From GNU/Linux Vloggers

  • Interview with a Site Reliability Engineer

    I'm interviewing a friend and coworker who is a Senior Site Reliability Engineer (SRE). She's been doing some form of DevOps for many years now, and has a LOT of experience that's relevant to early- and mid-career folks.

  • The Internet Died And Everybody Cried

    Due to a CDN outage from Fastly CDN a massive portion of the internet was left unusable for about an hour yesterday and people unsurprisingly were freaking out the second that it started but even though some companies lost a lot of money, it wasn't a massive outage.

  • "Hey, DT! I Want A Distro In Between Ubuntu and Arch." (And Other Questions)

    Topics of discussion on this episode of "Hey, DT!" include: Audacity and alternatives, the middle ground between Ubuntu and Arch, my favorite music genre, the Windows package manager, Artix Linux, Javascript, audio interfaces that work with Linux, and Notepad++ dropping Bing over censorship.

Games: Frogun, GOG, Piepacker, Season of Pride

  • Frogun is a 'PS1/N64 era styled platformer' where your grappling hook is a Frog | GamingOnLinux

    Giving some high marks for some hilarious originality here overall, Frogun looks delightfully charming as a "PS1/N64 era styled platformer" with a great style. With Linux support fully confirmed by the Kickstarter page and the publisher, it's another great title to look forward to. "Game like it's the 90s all over again with vibrant, colorful, crispy pixelart lowpoly graphics, in modern high resolutions, while jumping, shooting and solving little puzzles in the spirit of good ol' platformers." It's going to be a highly interactive game too, with levels full of things to mess with like bouncy mushrooms, finding levers to open gates and much more. Plenty of places in the levels will also have several ways to get through them, allowing for a little exploration and experimentation to figure out the best way. You're going to want to keep an eye out for various secrets too.

  • GOG are doing an early Summer Sale that's now live | GamingOnLinux

    Prefer your games in a DRM-free download direct from the website? GOG are here to provide with a huge early Summer Sale with thousands going cheaps. On top of that, the excellent OpenTTD is now available free on GOG so now you have another place to grab it if you prefer.

  • Piepacker goes Open Beta, play retro games online with friends in a browser tab | GamingOnLinux

    Piepacker is something we previewed recently, a game streaming / cloud gaming service designed around retro games that enables you to seamlessly play online with others. It's now in Open Beta. With the Open Beta, it's open to everyone. It's free right now too, enabling you to play 60+ games. Although, with a caveat that it currently only works in Chromium based browsers (although Firefox is supposed to be supported eventually). What can you do with it? Well, apart from playing games (obviously), it gives retro games a fresh new way to be played. It integrated voice and video chat, proper modern controller support and it's fast too.

  • Season of Pride sales are live, ahead of a full month of livestreams in July | GamingOnLinux

    Season of Pride, the new and more internationally inclusive name for Summer of Pride due to different hemispheres, has a few sales live right now with a lot of livestreams planned for July.

