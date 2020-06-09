Linux Graphics Leftovers Microsoft's Hyper-V DRM Display Driver Will Land For Linux 5.14 [Ed: Microsoft turning 'Linux' into proprietary software of Microsoft] Last summer Microsoft engineers posted a DRM kernel display driver for their Hyper-V synthetic video device. One year later after going through a few rounds of code review, this Hyper-V DRM driver will be going mainline with the upcoming Linux 5.14 kernel cycle.

Intel Finishes Linux 5.14 Graphics Driver Feature Work With More Alder Lake P Code Intel's open-source graphics driver engineers have sent in their final feature pull request to DRM-Next of new material they are wanting incorporated into Linux 5.14.

I'm Gonna Pretend I Didn't See That At present, mainline zink uses a hammer-and-nail methodology that I came up with last year: the total amount of GPU memory in use by resources in a given cmdbuf is tracked, and that amount is tracked per-context. If the in-use context memory exceeds a threshold of the total VRAM, the driver stalls, thereby freeing up all the resources that are in use so they can be recycled into new ones. There’s a number of problems with this approach, but the biggest one is that it fails to account for cases like a AAA game that just uses as much memory as it can in order to optimize performance/resolution/graphics. I discovered such a case some time ago while running Tomb Raider, and then I set out to improve things since it was costing me about 10% of my perf on the title screen. The annoying part of this problem is that the piglit test is a very uncommon case, and it’s tricky to handle it in a way that doesn’t also impact other cases which appear similar but need to not get memory-clamped. As a result, it’s tough to really do anything based on “overall” memory usage. In the end, what I decided on was using the per-cmdbuf memory usage counter to trigger a check for completed cmdbufs on submit, iterating over all the pending ones to check whether they’ve completed, resetting them and freeing associated resources when possible. This yields good memory reclaiming behavior for problem cases while leaving games like Tomb Raider untouched and definitely not deadlocking or anything like that.

Free Software Leftovers FLOSS Weekly 633: Open Source Education and Privacy - ANOM, College Education Doc, Shawn and Aaron co-host each other in a lively and deep conversation about higher education, open-source techies making themselves valuable, and a world in which there seems to be no limit to what can be done with surveillance—including what law enforcement does, for example, to tempt and trap bad actors with, a supposedly anonymous and secure messaging app (ANOM) that is neither.

Redis as Cache: How it Works and Why to Use it Redis gained very high popularity as being a cache. It is not only fast, but also easy to use. Let us show you why you should use Redis as a cache. Each of us met the situation when application was working slowly. Even the best code will slow down its performance at high load. Caching can be fast and relatively cheap way to highly increase performance and reduce response time.

The Apache® Software Foundation Welcomes its Global Community Online at ApacheCon(TM) Asia 2021 The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced keynotes, sponsors, and program for ApacheConTM Asia, taking place online 6-8 August 2021. Registration is open and free for all attendees. "We’re excited to hold ApacheCon Asia online following last year’s highly successful ApacheCon@Home," said Sheng Wu, ApacheCon Asia co-Chair and member of the ASF Board of Directors. "The pandemic mobilized the global Apache community to collectively produce a first-rate online event, supported by an outstanding group of sponsors. We are proud to build on ApacheCon’s new virtual format and bring the ApacheCon Asia program to participants joining us from any location."

13 Greatest Open Source Chatbot Frameworks Now the framework provides you with the best solution for developing well-structured maintainable and upgradable software it saves a lot of time by reusing generic modules and libraries to focus on other areas of applications developed using a framework that is interoperable with the market standards. in today's world messaging has become one of the more popular methods of communication whether it's through text messages or messenger apps it's how many people prefer talking with one another because of these businesses are developing chatbots.

Firefox UX: Content design considerations for the new Firefox Introducing the redesigned Firefox browser, featuring the Alpenglow them We just launched a major redesign of the Firefox desktop browser to 240 million users. The effort was so large that we put our full content design team — all two of us — on the case. Over the course of the project, we updated nearly 1,000 strings, re-architected our menus, standardized content patterns, established new principles, and cleaned up content debt.