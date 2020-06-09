Language Selection

LWN About Linux/Kernel (New Articles, Outside Paywall Now)

Thursday 10th of June 2021 01:31:48 AM
Linux
  • printk() indexing [LWN.net]

    When kernel developers want to communicate something about the state of a running kernel, they tend to use printk(); that results in a log entry that is intended — with varying success — to be human-readable. As it happens, though, the consumers of that information are often not human; the kernel's log output is also read by automated monitoring systems that are looking for problems. The result is an impedance mismatch that often ends with the monitoring system missing important messages. The printk() format indexing patch set is the latest of many attempts to improve this situation.

    Monitoring systems are installed by administrators who want to know when there is a problem with the systems they manage. So, for example, if the CPU bursts into flames, and the administrator doesn't happen to be in the room to witness the event, they would at least like to receive an alert telling them to call their hardware vendor and the fire department, probably in that order. To produce this alert, the monitoring system will be watching the kernel log for the "CPU on fire" message printed by the relevant code in the kernel. If all goes well, the message will escape before the CPU melts and the replacement system can be ordered in a timely manner.

  • eBPF seccomp() filters [LWN.net]

    The seccomp() mechanism allows a process to load a BPF program to restrict its future use of system calls; it is a simple but flexible sandboxing mechanism that is widely used. Those filter programs, though, run on the "classic" BPF virtual machine, rather than the extended BPF (eBPF) machine used elsewhere in the kernel. Moving seccomp() to eBPF has been an often-requested change, but security concerns have prevented that from happening. The latest attempt to enable eBPF is this patch set from YiFei Zhu; whether it will succeed where others have failed remains to be seen.

    The purpose of a BPF program under seccomp() is to make a decision about whether a given system call should be allowed; to that end, these programs have limited access to the system-call arguments. There is also a notification mechanism by which decisions can be punted to a user-space daemon if needed. By using a filter program, tools like browsers or container-management systems can place limits on what they or their subprocesses can do.

    There are a number of reasons for wanting to use eBPF to write these programs — essentially, all of the motivations that led to the creation of eBPF in the first place. Switching to eBPF would make a number of new features available to seccomp() filter programs, including maps, helper functions, per-task storage, a more expressive instruction set, and more. Programs for eBPF can be written in C, which is not possible for classic-BPF programs — a problem that has led to the creation of special languages like easyseccomp. There is a whole ecosystem of tools for eBPF that developers using seccomp() would like to use.

    Given all of that, one might think that using eBPF with seccomp() would be uncontroversial; the roadblock in this case is security worries. The current mechanism is relatively simple and easy to verify; eBPF brings a whole new level of complexity to worry about. Applying a filter program with seccomp() is an unprivileged operation, and it would need to stay that way, but the BPF developers have given up on the idea of making eBPF safe for unprivileged use. Nobody is interested in turning seccomp() into a security problem in its own right.

  • Top-tier memory management [LWN.net]

    Modern computing systems can feature multiple types of memory that differ in their performance characteristics. The most common example is NUMA architectures, where memory attached to the local node is faster to access than memory on other nodes. Recently, persistent memory has started appearing in deployed systems as well; this type of memory is byte-addressable like DRAM, but it is available in larger sizes and is slower to access, especially for writes. This new memory type makes memory allocation even more complicated for the kernel, driving the need for a method to better manage multiple types of memory in one system.

    NUMA architectures contain some memory that is close to the current CPU, and some that is further away; remote memory is typically attached to different NUMA nodes. There is a difference in access performance between local and remote memory, so the kernel has gained support for NUMA topologies over the years. To maximize NUMA performance, the kernel tries to keep pages close to the CPU where they are used, but also allows the distribution of virtual memory areas across the NUMA nodes for deterministic global performance. The kernel documentation describes ways that tasks may influence memory placement on NUMA systems.

    The NUMA mechanism can be extended to handle persistent memory as well, but it was not really designed for that case. The future may bring even more types of memory, such as High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), which stacks DRAM silicon dies and provides a larger memory bus. Sooner or later, it seems that a different approach will be needed.

    Recently, kernel developers have been discussing a possible solution to the problem of different memory types: adding the notion of memory tiers. The proposed code extends the NUMA mode to include features like migrating infrequently used pages to slow memory, migrating hot pages back to fast memory, and a proposal for a control mechanism for this feature. The changes to the memory-management subsystem to support different tiers are complex; the developers are discussing three related patch sets, each building on those that came before.

Linux Graphics Leftovers

  • Microsoft's Hyper-V DRM Display Driver Will Land For Linux 5.14 [Ed: Microsoft turning 'Linux' into proprietary software of Microsoft]

    Last summer Microsoft engineers posted a DRM kernel display driver for their Hyper-V synthetic video device. One year later after going through a few rounds of code review, this Hyper-V DRM driver will be going mainline with the upcoming Linux 5.14 kernel cycle.

  • Intel Finishes Linux 5.14 Graphics Driver Feature Work With More Alder Lake P Code

    Intel's open-source graphics driver engineers have sent in their final feature pull request to DRM-Next of new material they are wanting incorporated into Linux 5.14.

  • I'm Gonna Pretend I Didn't See That

    At present, mainline zink uses a hammer-and-nail methodology that I came up with last year: the total amount of GPU memory in use by resources in a given cmdbuf is tracked, and that amount is tracked per-context. If the in-use context memory exceeds a threshold of the total VRAM, the driver stalls, thereby freeing up all the resources that are in use so they can be recycled into new ones. There’s a number of problems with this approach, but the biggest one is that it fails to account for cases like a AAA game that just uses as much memory as it can in order to optimize performance/resolution/graphics. I discovered such a case some time ago while running Tomb Raider, and then I set out to improve things since it was costing me about 10% of my perf on the title screen. The annoying part of this problem is that the piglit test is a very uncommon case, and it’s tricky to handle it in a way that doesn’t also impact other cases which appear similar but need to not get memory-clamped. As a result, it’s tough to really do anything based on “overall” memory usage. In the end, what I decided on was using the per-cmdbuf memory usage counter to trigger a check for completed cmdbufs on submit, iterating over all the pending ones to check whether they’ve completed, resetting them and freeing associated resources when possible. This yields good memory reclaiming behavior for problem cases while leaving games like Tomb Raider untouched and definitely not deadlocking or anything like that.

Free Software Leftovers

  • FLOSS Weekly 633: Open Source Education and Privacy - ANOM, College Education

    Doc, Shawn and Aaron co-host each other in a lively and deep conversation about higher education, open-source techies making themselves valuable, and a world in which there seems to be no limit to what can be done with surveillance—including what law enforcement does, for example, to tempt and trap bad actors with, a supposedly anonymous and secure messaging app (ANOM) that is neither.

  • Redis as Cache: How it Works and Why to Use it

    Redis gained very high popularity as being a cache. It is not only fast, but also easy to use. Let us show you why you should use Redis as a cache. Each of us met the situation when application was working slowly. Even the best code will slow down its performance at high load. Caching can be fast and relatively cheap way to highly increase performance and reduce response time.

  • The Apache® Software Foundation Welcomes its Global Community Online at ApacheCon(TM) Asia 2021

    The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced keynotes, sponsors, and program for ApacheConTM Asia, taking place online 6-8 August 2021. Registration is open and free for all attendees. "We’re excited to hold ApacheCon Asia online following last year’s highly successful ApacheCon@Home," said Sheng Wu, ApacheCon Asia co-Chair and member of the ASF Board of Directors. "The pandemic mobilized the global Apache community to collectively produce a first-rate online event, supported by an outstanding group of sponsors. We are proud to build on ApacheCon’s new virtual format and bring the ApacheCon Asia program to participants joining us from any location."

  • 13 Greatest Open Source Chatbot Frameworks

    Now the framework provides you with the best solution for developing well-structured maintainable and upgradable software it saves a lot of time by reusing generic modules and libraries to focus on other areas of applications developed using a framework that is interoperable with the market standards. in today's world messaging has become one of the more popular methods of communication whether it's through text messages or messenger apps it's how many people prefer talking with one another because of these businesses are developing chatbots.

  • Firefox UX: Content design considerations for the new Firefox

    Introducing the redesigned Firefox browser, featuring the Alpenglow them We just launched a major redesign of the Firefox desktop browser to 240 million users. The effort was so large that we put our full content design team — all two of us — on the case. Over the course of the project, we updated nearly 1,000 strings, re-architected our menus, standardized content patterns, established new principles, and cleaned up content debt.

Make Your Linux Desktop Look Beautiful With Dynamic Wallpaper

Linux might not be the first operating system that comes to your mind when speaking of customizations, but it is quite the contrary. While most Linux distributions may seem plain and boring on the first boot, there are countless customization options to make your desktop pop and look unique. If you're a proficient Linux user, you might have realized that Linux can offer more personalization depending on the desktop environment and window manager you use. Let's take the first step towards a better desktop appearance and switch to dynamic wallpapers. What Is Dynamic Wallpaper? Static wallpapers are those wallpapers that do not change automatically over a period of time. These are the type of wallpapers that come built-in with your Linux distribution and desktop environment. However, you can go beyond the regular static wallpapers and make a leap towards dynamic wallpapers. Dynamic Wallpaper is a simple bash script that allows you to set wallpapers according to the current time, using a cron job scheduler. Confused about what that means? In a nutshell, it allows you to set different wallpapers for different times of the day. Imagine using a brighter version of wallpaper during the day and a darker one at night. With Dynamic Wallpaper, you can make your desktop look reactive. Even though there are over 25 different wallpaper sets of various resolutions, from HD to 5K, you can also create your own wallpaper set for a custom look. It also supports pywal, a tool that generates a color palette from the dominant colors in an image and then applies the colors system-wide and on all of your favorite programs. Read more

Debian: efivars, FreeTube, and More

