LWN About Linux/Kernel (New Articles, Outside Paywall Now) printk() indexing [LWN.net] When kernel developers want to communicate something about the state of a running kernel, they tend to use printk(); that results in a log entry that is intended — with varying success — to be human-readable. As it happens, though, the consumers of that information are often not human; the kernel's log output is also read by automated monitoring systems that are looking for problems. The result is an impedance mismatch that often ends with the monitoring system missing important messages. The printk() format indexing patch set is the latest of many attempts to improve this situation. Monitoring systems are installed by administrators who want to know when there is a problem with the systems they manage. So, for example, if the CPU bursts into flames, and the administrator doesn't happen to be in the room to witness the event, they would at least like to receive an alert telling them to call their hardware vendor and the fire department, probably in that order. To produce this alert, the monitoring system will be watching the kernel log for the "CPU on fire" message printed by the relevant code in the kernel. If all goes well, the message will escape before the CPU melts and the replacement system can be ordered in a timely manner.

eBPF seccomp() filters [LWN.net] The seccomp() mechanism allows a process to load a BPF program to restrict its future use of system calls; it is a simple but flexible sandboxing mechanism that is widely used. Those filter programs, though, run on the "classic" BPF virtual machine, rather than the extended BPF (eBPF) machine used elsewhere in the kernel. Moving seccomp() to eBPF has been an often-requested change, but security concerns have prevented that from happening. The latest attempt to enable eBPF is this patch set from YiFei Zhu; whether it will succeed where others have failed remains to be seen. The purpose of a BPF program under seccomp() is to make a decision about whether a given system call should be allowed; to that end, these programs have limited access to the system-call arguments. There is also a notification mechanism by which decisions can be punted to a user-space daemon if needed. By using a filter program, tools like browsers or container-management systems can place limits on what they or their subprocesses can do. There are a number of reasons for wanting to use eBPF to write these programs — essentially, all of the motivations that led to the creation of eBPF in the first place. Switching to eBPF would make a number of new features available to seccomp() filter programs, including maps, helper functions, per-task storage, a more expressive instruction set, and more. Programs for eBPF can be written in C, which is not possible for classic-BPF programs — a problem that has led to the creation of special languages like easyseccomp. There is a whole ecosystem of tools for eBPF that developers using seccomp() would like to use. Given all of that, one might think that using eBPF with seccomp() would be uncontroversial; the roadblock in this case is security worries. The current mechanism is relatively simple and easy to verify; eBPF brings a whole new level of complexity to worry about. Applying a filter program with seccomp() is an unprivileged operation, and it would need to stay that way, but the BPF developers have given up on the idea of making eBPF safe for unprivileged use. Nobody is interested in turning seccomp() into a security problem in its own right.

Top-tier memory management [LWN.net] Modern computing systems can feature multiple types of memory that differ in their performance characteristics. The most common example is NUMA architectures, where memory attached to the local node is faster to access than memory on other nodes. Recently, persistent memory has started appearing in deployed systems as well; this type of memory is byte-addressable like DRAM, but it is available in larger sizes and is slower to access, especially for writes. This new memory type makes memory allocation even more complicated for the kernel, driving the need for a method to better manage multiple types of memory in one system. NUMA architectures contain some memory that is close to the current CPU, and some that is further away; remote memory is typically attached to different NUMA nodes. There is a difference in access performance between local and remote memory, so the kernel has gained support for NUMA topologies over the years. To maximize NUMA performance, the kernel tries to keep pages close to the CPU where they are used, but also allows the distribution of virtual memory areas across the NUMA nodes for deterministic global performance. The kernel documentation describes ways that tasks may influence memory placement on NUMA systems. The NUMA mechanism can be extended to handle persistent memory as well, but it was not really designed for that case. The future may bring even more types of memory, such as High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), which stacks DRAM silicon dies and provides a larger memory bus. Sooner or later, it seems that a different approach will be needed. Recently, kernel developers have been discussing a possible solution to the problem of different memory types: adding the notion of memory tiers. The proposed code extends the NUMA mode to include features like migrating infrequently used pages to slow memory, migrating hot pages back to fast memory, and a proposal for a control mechanism for this feature. The changes to the memory-management subsystem to support different tiers are complex; the developers are discussing three related patch sets, each building on those that came before.