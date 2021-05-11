On Linux, you may have used a package manager to install or remove packages. For example, the default package manager on Debian Linux is the deb command, and the default package manager on Fedora Linux is the dnf command. But did you know that FreeDOS has a package manager, too?

The man pages, short for reference manual pages, are your keys to Linux. Everything you want to know is there – take it all in an run with it. The collection of documents will never win a Pulitzer prize, but the set is quite accurate and complete. The man pages are the primary source and that authority is well-known. While they are the “go to” source, they aren’t the most pleasant to read. Once, in a long past philosophy class, I was told that reading Aristotle was the most boring read around. I disagreed: when it comes to dry reading, Aristotle comes in at a distant second to man pages. At first glance, the pages may look incomplete but, believe it or not, the man pages aren’t designed to hide information from you – it’s just that there is so much information that the pages have to be structured and information is given in the most brief form possible. The explanations are rather spartan and they will take some getting used to, but once you get the hang of using them, you’ll see how useful they actually are.

Linux is fun! Huh. OK, so you don’t believe me. Mind me at the end of this article you will have to believe that Linux is actually a fun box.

In our past following articles, we’ve shown some useful articles on some funny commands of Linux, which shows that Linux is not as complex as it seems and can be fun if we know how to use it. Linux command line can perform any complex task very easily and with perfection and can be interesting and joyful.

This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Krita 4.4.5 in Ubuntu 21.04, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04, and Linux Mint 20.1, and older versions. The latest version of Krita is 4.4.5 and it is the last bugfix version in this series and the next stable version is 5.0.

Signal is a cross-platform messaging and video calling application. It can act as a good alternative for WhatsApp as it offers almost all those features that WhatsApp offers us. The Signal messenger’s desktop version was also launched this year. This article will talk about the installation procedure of the Signal messenger’s desktop version on a Linux Mint 20 system. The same installation procedure can be used on Ubuntu Linux as well.

Apt-cache is a command-line tool that queries and displays available information about packages from local APT files. Package information includes the package name, description, version, dependencies, repo, and maintainer. The local apt files which store the copy from Debian mirror is in /var/lib/apt/lists/. This file is updated each time apt update command executed. This way when someone searches for packages system doesn't have to go through the different networks to fetch Debian mirrors. Information source depend on the repo listed in the /etc/apt/sources.list file and third party repo stored in /etc/apt/sources.list.d directory.

To copy files and folders from one server to another server we may need to use file sharing services such as NFS or samba (SMB) sharing. It is not practical to create an NFS or samba server just to copy files and folders. Linux provides an alternative solution where we can use scp command-line utility tool to securely copy files from one machine to another. Scp , Also known as secure copy, is used to copy files between hosts over the network. Scp protocol uses SSH for data transfer using the same authentication with the same security as SSH. Just like SSH, you need to know the credentials of the remote machine for authentication. In this article, we will cover 16 quick scp command with examples. Let’s start with syntax of scp command.

Snappy aka Snap, is a next generation revolutionary technology that is used to build and install desktop apps on Linux. Snappy, which is originally a package management system and a deployment software, was built by Canonical. Snaps are independent, easy to use, software packages that are simple to install and create. They can auto update themselves and are safe to use and run. Snapd is the tool that enables you to use the packages. Currently, it works on several Linux distributions and therefore allows software to be deployed independently of distribution.

Interested in developing a graphical user interface (GUI) application for Linux? Consider Lazarus as the integrated development environment (IDE) of choice. This article shows you how to install the Lazarus IDE on popular Linux distributions, including: Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora and openSUSE. Lazarus, with its wealth of included components, enables you to quickly design and build attractive looking GUI applications on Linux.

SpamAssassin is free and Open-source and relies on Perl language to scan and identify email headers, subject lines, and body to keep a server from spam. It will save your mailbox from many unwanted spam emails. In this guide, we will see how to install SpamAssassin on Ubuntu 20.04 server.

Go is one of the latest open source programming languages that is used to do memory management safely and also helps in dealing with garbage collection gracefully. It is a statically typed language that can conveniently manage objects and hence provides a very efficient way of creating useful programs. This article shows you how you can install the Go language on an Ubuntu 20.04 system.

Dig (Domain Information Groper) is a command-line utility that performs DNS lookup by querying name servers and displaying the result to you. The Dig command is another powerful tool similar to nslookup for diagnosing DNS-related problems. In this tutorial, we’ll see all the primary uses of the dig command with practical examples in the Linux operating system.

Sometimes you might want to download an entire website e.g. to archive it or read it offline. This tutorial will show you which application can be used on Windows and Linux. I will use the tool wget here, which's a command-line program that is available for Windows, Linux, and MAC.

Remote Desktop Protocol allows users to access remote systems desktop. The XRDP service provides you a graphical login to the remote machines using Microsoft RDP (​Remote Desktop Protocol). The XRDP also supports two-way clipboard transfer (text, bitmap, file), audio redirection, and drive redirection (mount local client drives on the remote machines). XRDP is an easy-to-install and configurable service for Ubuntu systems. But you can also use a VNC server to access the remote desktop of the Ubuntu systems. Find a tutorial to install a VNC server on Ubuntu 20.04 systems.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Monit on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Monit is an open-source program used to monitor services on Linux systems and ensure they are always online. Monit supervises the processes and restarts them on failure detection. Apart from the processes, Monit can also be used to monitor CPU, RAM, Disk, File Size, and trigger alerts on out-of-bound values. It also shows how to trigger alert emails using custom templates. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Monit on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

The Apache web server has the ability to serve multiple websites from the same IP address, using virtual hosts. Each Virtual Host can be configured in the main server configuration file, or, thanks to the Include or the IncludeOptional directives, in its own dedicated one. When the number of virtual hosts increases, their management starts to become troublesome. If their configuration is quite similar, we can manage them dynamically, thanks to the mod_vhost_alias module. In this tutorial we will see how to do it.

Today we are looking at how to install Sonic Robo Blast 2.2.9 - SRB2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Cloud computing is designed to harness the power of networks of computers and communications in a cost effective way. Cloud systems offer cheap access to huge computational, storage, and network resources. These systems offer per-user and per-application isolation and customization via a service interface that is often implemented using high-level language technologies, well-defined Application Programming Interfaces, and web services. Most people will have used cloud computing in one form or another. If you have an email account with Gmail, Yahoo! Mail or Hotmail then you have experience of using a front end of cloud computing. At the back end of the system are the various computers, servers and data storage systems that create the “cloud” of computing services which are hidden from the end user. There is a wide selection of open source cloud management tools that help to automate, monitor, provision, track and tweak your cloud computing infrastructure. Below is a list of 6 open source cloud management tools that have caught our attention. With good reason, these are some of the finest open source tools and libraries available to help integrate and manage cloud instances, and optimize resources.