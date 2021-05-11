6 Valuable Open Source Cloud Management Tools
Cloud computing is designed to harness the power of networks of computers and communications in a cost effective way. Cloud systems offer cheap access to huge computational, storage, and network resources. These systems offer per-user and per-application isolation and customization via a service interface that is often implemented using high-level language technologies, well-defined Application Programming Interfaces, and web services.
Most people will have used cloud computing in one form or another. If you have an email account with Gmail, Yahoo! Mail or Hotmail then you have experience of using a front end of cloud computing. At the back end of the system are the various computers, servers and data storage systems that create the “cloud” of computing services which are hidden from the end user.
There is a wide selection of open source cloud management tools that help to automate, monitor, provision, track and tweak your cloud computing infrastructure. Below is a list of 6 open source cloud management tools that have caught our attention. With good reason, these are some of the finest open source tools and libraries available to help integrate and manage cloud instances, and optimize resources.
In this video, we are looking at how to install Notepadqq on Deepin 20.2. Enjoy!
Today we are looking at how to install Sonic Robo Blast 2.2.9 - SRB2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
The Apache web server has the ability to serve multiple websites from the same IP address, using virtual hosts. Each Virtual Host can be configured in the main server configuration file, or, thanks to the Include or the IncludeOptional directives, in its own dedicated one. When the number of virtual hosts increases, their management starts to become troublesome. If their configuration is quite similar, we can manage them dynamically, thanks to the mod_vhost_alias module. In this tutorial we will see how to do it.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Monit on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Monit is an open-source program used to monitor services on Linux systems and ensure they are always online. Monit supervises the processes and restarts them on failure detection. Apart from the processes, Monit can also be used to monitor CPU, RAM, Disk, File Size, and trigger alerts on out-of-bound values. It also shows how to trigger alert emails using custom templates.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Monit on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Remote Desktop Protocol allows users to access remote systems desktop. The XRDP service provides you a graphical login to the remote machines using Microsoft RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol). The XRDP also supports two-way clipboard transfer (text, bitmap, file), audio redirection, and drive redirection (mount local client drives on the remote machines).
XRDP is an easy-to-install and configurable service for Ubuntu systems. But you can also use a VNC server to access the remote desktop of the Ubuntu systems. Find a tutorial to install a VNC server on Ubuntu 20.04 systems.
Sometimes you might want to download an entire website e.g. to archive it or read it offline. This tutorial will show you which application can be used on Windows and Linux.
I will use the tool wget here, which's a command-line program that is available for Windows, Linux, and MAC.
Dig (Domain Information Groper) is a command-line utility that performs DNS lookup by querying name servers and displaying the result to you. The Dig command is another powerful tool similar to nslookup for diagnosing DNS-related problems.
In this tutorial, we’ll see all the primary uses of the dig command with practical examples in the Linux operating system.
Go is one of the latest open source programming languages that is used to do memory management safely and also helps in dealing with garbage collection gracefully. It is a statically typed language that can conveniently manage objects and hence provides a very efficient way of creating useful programs. This article shows you how you can install the Go language on an Ubuntu 20.04 system.
SpamAssassin is free and Open-source and relies on Perl language to scan and identify email headers, subject lines, and body to keep a server from spam. It will save your mailbox from many unwanted spam emails. In this guide, we will see how to install SpamAssassin on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
Interested in developing a graphical user interface (GUI) application for Linux? Consider Lazarus as the integrated development environment (IDE) of choice. This article shows you how to install the Lazarus IDE on popular Linux distributions, including: Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora and openSUSE. Lazarus, with its wealth of included components, enables you to quickly design and build attractive looking GUI applications on Linux.
Snappy aka Snap, is a next generation revolutionary technology that is used to build and install desktop apps on Linux. Snappy, which is originally a package management system and a deployment software, was built by Canonical. Snaps are independent, easy to use, software packages that are simple to install and create. They can auto update themselves and are safe to use and run. Snapd is the tool that enables you to use the packages. Currently, it works on several Linux distributions and therefore allows software to be deployed independently of distribution.
To copy files and folders from one server to another server we may need to use file sharing services such as NFS or samba (SMB) sharing. It is not practical to create an NFS or samba server just to copy files and folders. Linux provides an alternative solution where we can use scp command-line utility tool to securely copy files from one machine to another.
Scp , Also known as secure copy, is used to copy files between hosts over the network. Scp protocol uses SSH for data transfer using the same authentication with the same security as SSH. Just like SSH, you need to know the credentials of the remote machine for authentication. In this article, we will cover 16 quick scp command with examples. Let’s start with syntax of scp command.
Apt-cache is a command-line tool that queries and displays available information about packages from local APT files. Package information includes the package name, description, version, dependencies, repo, and maintainer.
The local apt files which store the copy from Debian mirror is in /var/lib/apt/lists/. This file is updated each time apt update command executed. This way when someone searches for packages system doesn't have to go through the different networks to fetch Debian mirrors.
Information source depend on the repo listed in the /etc/apt/sources.list file and third party repo stored in /etc/apt/sources.list.d directory.
Signal is a cross-platform messaging and video calling application. It can act as a good alternative for WhatsApp as it offers almost all those features that WhatsApp offers us. The Signal messenger’s desktop version was also launched this year. This article will talk about the installation procedure of the Signal messenger’s desktop version on a Linux Mint 20 system. The same installation procedure can be used on Ubuntu Linux as well.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Krita 4.4.5 in Ubuntu 21.04, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04, and Linux Mint 20.1, and older versions.
The latest version of Krita is 4.4.5 and it is the last bugfix version in this series and the next stable version is 5.0.
In our past following articles, we’ve shown some useful articles on some funny commands of Linux, which shows that Linux is not as complex as it seems and can be fun if we know how to use it. Linux command line can perform any complex task very easily and with perfection and can be interesting and joyful.
Linux is fun! Huh. OK, so you don’t believe me. Mind me at the end of this article you will have to believe that Linux is actually a fun box.
The man pages, short for reference manual pages, are your keys to Linux. Everything you want to know is there – take it all in an run with it. The collection of documents will never win a Pulitzer prize, but the set is quite accurate and complete. The man pages are the primary source and that authority is well-known.
While they are the “go to” source, they aren’t the most pleasant to read. Once, in a long past philosophy class, I was told that reading Aristotle was the most boring read around. I disagreed: when it comes to dry reading, Aristotle comes in at a distant second to man pages.
At first glance, the pages may look incomplete but, believe it or not, the man pages aren’t designed to hide information from you – it’s just that there is so much information that the pages have to be structured and information is given in the most brief form possible. The explanations are rather spartan and they will take some getting used to, but once you get the hang of using them, you’ll see how useful they actually are.
On Linux, you may have used a package manager to install or remove packages. For example, the default package manager on Debian Linux is the deb command, and the default package manager on Fedora Linux is the dnf command. But did you know that FreeDOS has a package manager, too?
Champ'd Up, Cyberpunk, Faerie Solitaire, and More
The Jackbox Party Pack 7 has a game called Champ'd Up, a game where you draw cards to play and now it's being turned into a real physical card game where you use your own drawings.
It's called Champ'd Up: Slam Down, which they teamed up with game designer Sam Strick "who has a lot of experience in the tabletop world". The way it works is that after a game of Champ'd Up, it will give you the option to "visit the post-game gallery where you will see the option to turn your game’s most popular champions into their own pack of playing cards". A damn clever idea actually! Turning your creations into a two-player card fighting game.
Feeling the need for speed? Cyberpunk speedrunning platformer Aeon Drive from 2Awesome Studio looks really smooth and the developer has confirmed Linux support plans.
Subsoap, developer of the popular Faerie Solitaire series and more has released a brand new overhaul of the classic Match 3 game Faerie Alchemy along with Linux support.
"Transmute magical elements to combine them into rarified forms. Faerie Alchemy is a more than a match-3 puzzle game. It is simple to understand with deep complexity to master as you aim for higher heights of elements and score."
Originally made way back in 2011, a classic web and mobile game loved by many gamers. Now, it's had a big 1.0 release with a ton of enhancements for the desktop release. This includes a new game engine, support for Linux / macOS / Windows, fullscreen support, no internet connection needed, you can close and resume the game, higher resolution graphics, more overall polish and particle effects, more music and much more.
Featuring cross-platform online play, along with Linux support, there's no date set yet for when it will launch properly but this is the next major step for it. With a style that resembles a mix between Fortnite and Minecraft, I personally think this could end up finding quite an audience and they're being very careful to take their sweet time with it, to ensure when it does actually release that fun is the main factor.
I will never miss an opportunity to mention The Fertile Crescent, a quality indie RTS with some wonderful pixel-art work that feels like a retro Age of Empires. Set in the Bronze Age in the Near East, The Fertile Crescent supports single-player against AI on randomly generated maps along with full cross-platform online multiplayer.
A fresh upgrade went out recently bringing in some huge updates to the gameplay. There's now various animals like a Gazelle, Mouflon and Boar which you can hunt for food that all travel in flocks. They have different behaviours too like the Boar being aggressive, while the others will try to run to a different part of the map when hunted.
