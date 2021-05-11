Linux/Kernel: AMD, Lenovo, Amazon Work
-
AMD Has Yellow Carp Ready For Linux 5.14, More Smart Shift Updates + Display Fixes - Phoronix
Along with Intel having wrapped up their graphics driver feature work for Linux 5.14, AMD sent in another pull request too with more feature code they have ready for their AMDGPU kernel driver in 5.14 and will likely be their last major pull for this cycle too.
The AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver code for Linux 5.14 has already seen a number of features and improvements queue in DRM-Next. The exciting bits so far for Linux 5.14 on the red side include more Aldebaran accelerator bring-up work, HMM SVM support, PCI Express ASPM being enabled by default for relevant GPUs, TMZ support for Renoir, Van Gogh APU updates, Beige Goby support, GPU hot unplug support, AMD Smart Shift support for laptops, 16 bpc support for use by their Vulkan drivers, and a lot of smaller changes.
-
Linux 5.13 To Allow Controlling The Second Fan On The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 - Phoronix
For those thinking about picking up a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 laptop powered by Intel's latest-generation "Tiger Lake" processors, that model will see its second fan now properly supported by the current Linux 5.13 cycle.
Sent in as a fix for the ongoing Linux 5.13 cycle is enabling the ThinkPad ACPI driver to control the second fan on this latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop. This support is necessary so the secondary fan doesn't simply run at a constant rate.
-
Amazon Working On New Proactive Memory Reclamation For The Linux Kernel - Phoronix
For over a year Amazon engineers have been working on DAMON as a new means of monitoring data accesses under Linux. That patch series has yet to be mainlined but continues being worked on with the intention of getting it upstreamed when ready. More recently the engineers involved have been working on a DAMON-based page reclamation implementation for the Linux kernel in dealing proactively dealing with systems having high memory load.
-
