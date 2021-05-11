Plans for Release After GRUB 2.06
GRUB 2.06 is out - what next?
Hi all, As you may saw the GRUB 2.06 is out! This means, among others, code unfreeze... :-) I am going to start reviewing all the patches which are lingering in my mailbox since 2020 in July (yeah, this year if somebody wants to ask ;-) ). I will be going backwards. So, I will be looking at the latest patches first. If you think some patches are more important than others please reply to this email. I will try to take your voice into account. I hope I will be able to clear whole backlog by the end of this year. Of course your help is appreciated. Especially if you feel you are able to review a given set of patches. This should offload me a bit. In parallel I will be looking at the new patches which will be posted on the grub-devel. This way we should avoid new backlog in the future... Additionally, I will be working on improving the GRUB governance, testing, etc. This, of course, requires a lot of help from you too. So, expect I will be approaching you directly in the following months and asking for help in this and that... Last but not least, you may expect next release in first half of 2022. Stay tuned... Daniel
GRUB 2.06 To Be Succeeded By... GRUB 2.11 Bootloader Next Year - Phoronix
Following this week's release of the big and long overdue GRUB 2.06 bootloader release, there is already development talk and action for the next release. Succeeding GRUB 2.0, GRUB 2.02, GRUB 2.04, and GRUB 2.06 is now going to be a bit of a version shakeup with GRUB 2.11 to be the next release.
It seems after these GRUB 2.xx releases over the past few years, they have now decided they don't like version numbers with leading zeros as some scripts are apparently still having problems dealing with them.
