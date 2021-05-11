Open Hardware: Arduino and Beyond
-
BastWAN Feather-compatible LoRaWAN board features RAK4260 Microchip R34 module - CNX Software
We’ve previously written about a Feather-compatible LoRaWAN board equipped with RAK4260 module based on Microchip R34 LoRa SIP called Penguino Feather.
It appears somebody, namely Electronic Cats based in Mexico, decided to design an almost identical board with BastWAN. Let’s see if there are any differences besides the cheaper price.
-
This system uses machine learning and haptic feedback to enable deaf parents to communicate with their kids | Arduino Blog
For the hearing impaired, communicating with others can be a real challenge, and this is especially problematic when it is a deaf parent trying to understand what their child needs, as the child is too young to learn sign language. Mithun Das was able to come up with a novel solution that combines a mobile app, machine learning, and a Neosensory Buzz bracelet to enable this channel of communication.
Called the “Baby Connect”, Das’ system involves using a mobile app with a series of images that correspond to various feelings, actions, or wants/needs of a child. When something is requested, such as wanting to take a nap, the action is mapped to a sort of Morse code language that buzzes the four haptic motors on the Neosensory Buzz in a certain pattern. For instance, dislike is mapped to a dot, dash, and then dot, while yes is a single dot.
-
Coolest Projects 2021: young people’s journeys & special judges’ favourites
-
This disguised campsite security system lets you know 'hoos' there | Arduino Blog
Motion sensors for home security stick out like a sore thumb, as their shiny white exteriors can be easily seen from a distance. This is made worse when camping, as small, discrete security devices that blend into their surroundings are even harder to come by. This is what inspired Sean Miller to create his own that uses automotive bumper sensors to detect intruders and play loud noises when necessary. Better yet, the circuitry for this project was stuffed inside of an owl decoy, making it the perfect unassuming campsite guardian.
At the heart of this disguised intruder detection system is an Arduino MKR Zero, which handles both the incoming distance readings from the sensors and playing various sounds from an onboard SD card. Miller had to perform a few hacks to get the automotive sensors working, as they use different custom protocols that can vary between manufacturers. After figuring it out, he then wired up the sensors to the MKR Zero and connected a small speaker to a custom amplifier circuit. With the electronics completed, he produced some code that checks the distances between the owl and any obstacles, with an alert being produced if an intruder is detected nearby.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 444 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast, BSDNow, and More
PeaZip 8.0
PeaZip is an open source file and archive manager. It's freeware and free of charge for any use. PeaZip can extract most of archive formats both from Windows and Unix worlds, ranging from mainstream 7Z, RAR, TAR and ZIP to experimental ones like PAQ/LPAQ family, currently the most powerful compressor available. Open and extract 180+ archive formats: 001, 7Z, ACE(*), ARC, ARJ, BZ2, CAB, DMG, GZ, ISO, LHA, PAQ, PEA, RAR, TAR, UDF, WIM, XZ, ZIP ZIPX - view full list of supported archive file formats for archiving and for extraction.
Raspberry Digital Signage 15.0 released for all your Raspberry Pis
Raspberry Digital Signage is an operating system designed for digital signage installations on the Raspberry Pi: it displays a full-screen browser view restricted to a specified resource. It shows web resources from Internet, local network or local folders (so you can use the Pi itself as the source webserver). Raspberry Digital Signage comes with the latest Chromium builds (featuring HTML5 capabilities), so you can display more attractive resources, more easily.
Digital Restrictions (DRM) Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 43 min ago
21 hours 51 min ago
21 hours 55 min ago
21 hours 59 min ago