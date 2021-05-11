today's howtos
Swappiness in Linux: Everything you need to know
If you have been a Linux user or enthusiast for a considerable amount of time, then the term swap or swap memory should not be news to you. But, unfortunately, many Linux users tend to confuse the concept of swap memory with swappiness. The most common misconception is that a swappiness value indicates the maximum usable RAM before the actual swapping process begins.
To burst this widely reported misconception, we have to break down the definition of both swapping and swappiness.
When more is less: Embracing new Linux tools and new ways of working
The more and less commands do, more or less, the same things. But do they tell you anything about the users who prefer one or the other? In this post, I'm going to come clean about my biases and some of the advantages of using less to do more.
I had a conversation with a colleague recently. I’m not especially proud of what I said, but it was a good opportunity for me to think about some things. Here is the conversation in its entirety:
"I don’t trust people who pipe their output through less instead of more."
"Why not?"
"I feel like they don’t know how to *nix the right way!"
This is what I said. I am not making this up. I even have the IRC chat logs to prove it! I was the one expressing my displeasure with people who use the less command. But why? What was it that made me feel that way about something as innocuous as a simple pager command? Had these people committed some sort of mortal sin? Was the invocation of less creating some sort of cosmic imbalance that created an existential issue for the world in which we live that would cause the universe to spin out of control into the great /dev/null?
A Beginners Guide to User Management on Ubuntu Desktop and Server
User management is one of the most important tasks in an enterprise environment. Even a single system uses multiple users, not only for logging in, but also for running various applications. Even in a Linux environment, an administrative role is necessary for managing multiple user accounts, their credentials, and the security of the systems. The basic commands must be known to the Linux admin to manage these multiple user accounts (users and other subgroups).
In this tutorial, we will look at the basic Linux commands that may be needed in user management. We also show you how to do user management using Ubuntu Desktop
Vincent Bernat: Serving WebP & AVIF images with Nginx
WebP and AVIF are two image formats for the web. They aim to produce smaller files than JPEG and PNG. They both support lossy and lossless compression, as well as alpha transparency. WebP was developed by Google and is a derivative of the VP8 video format. It is supported on most browsers. AVIF is using the newer AV1 video format to achieve better results. It is supported by Chromium-based browsers and has experimental support for Firefox.
Your browser supports WebP and AVIF image formats. Your browser supports none of these image formats. Your browser only supports the WebP image format. Your browser only supports the AVIF image format.
Why Are Linux Commands So Short? The History of Linux Commands
Let's face it, Linux commands are weird. Cat, mv, ls, pwd, they're all so short. Why is that? The answer lies, as with many things on Linux, in its Unix origins.
[...]
In the 1960s, when Unix was first being developed, the main way to communicate with computers interactively was through Teletype machines. These devices were essentially typewriters that could receive signals from other machines. Back in time, teletypes machines were responsible for remote communications and telegraphy.
Setting up PostgreSQL 13.2 && Python VENV verified via another PyQT5 module on Debian Bullseye/sid
How to install Discord on Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa - Linux Shout
Discord is a free instant messenger and voice-over IP application available for multiple platforms such as Linux, Windows, Mac, and portable platforms such as Android and iOS and even directly in the browser. It offers various communication mediums – voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media and files in private. Here we learn how to install Discord on Linux Mint using the command terminal:
How to Install OH-MY-ZSH in Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop
OH-MY-ZSH is an open-source framework for managing ZSH configuration and is community-driven. It comes bundled with tons of helpful functions, plugins, helpers, themes, and a few things that will make you better at the terminal. There are currently 275+ plugins and 150 themes supported.
First thing first, you need to install and set up ZSH as your default shell in Ubuntu.
Retrieve Latest Mirror List Using Reflector In Arch Linux - OSTechNix
Maintaining up-to-date mirror list in your Arch Linux gives some benefits. If you use updated mirrorlist, you could easily avoid slow download rate, and timed-out error messages while installing, and updating packages. This tutorial explains what is Reflector and how to retrieve latest mirror list in Arch Linux using Reflector.
Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast, BSDNow, and More
PeaZip 8.0
PeaZip is an open source file and archive manager. It's freeware and free of charge for any use. PeaZip can extract most of archive formats both from Windows and Unix worlds, ranging from mainstream 7Z, RAR, TAR and ZIP to experimental ones like PAQ/LPAQ family, currently the most powerful compressor available. Open and extract 180+ archive formats: 001, 7Z, ACE(*), ARC, ARJ, BZ2, CAB, DMG, GZ, ISO, LHA, PAQ, PEA, RAR, TAR, UDF, WIM, XZ, ZIP ZIPX - view full list of supported archive file formats for archiving and for extraction.
Raspberry Digital Signage 15.0 released for all your Raspberry Pis
Raspberry Digital Signage is an operating system designed for digital signage installations on the Raspberry Pi: it displays a full-screen browser view restricted to a specified resource. It shows web resources from Internet, local network or local folders (so you can use the Pi itself as the source webserver). Raspberry Digital Signage comes with the latest Chromium builds (featuring HTML5 capabilities), so you can display more attractive resources, more easily.
Digital Restrictions (DRM) Leftovers
