  • Swappiness in Linux: Everything you need to know

    If you have been a Linux user or enthusiast for a considerable amount of time, then the term swap or swap memory should not be news to you. But, unfortunately, many Linux users tend to confuse the concept of swap memory with swappiness. The most common misconception is that a swappiness value indicates the maximum usable RAM before the actual swapping process begins.

    To burst this widely reported misconception, we have to break down the definition of both swapping and swappiness.

  • When more is less: Embracing new Linux tools and new ways of working

    The more and less commands do, more or less, the same things. But do they tell you anything about the users who prefer one or the other? In this post, I'm going to come clean about my biases and some of the advantages of using less to do more.

    I had a conversation with a colleague recently. I’m not especially proud of what I said, but it was a good opportunity for me to think about some things. Here is the conversation in its entirety:

    "I don’t trust people who pipe their output through less instead of more."

    "Why not?"

    "I feel like they don’t know how to *nix the right way!"

    This is what I said. I am not making this up. I even have the IRC chat logs to prove it! I was the one expressing my displeasure with people who use the less command. But why? What was it that made me feel that way about something as innocuous as a simple pager command? Had these people committed some sort of mortal sin? Was the invocation of less creating some sort of cosmic imbalance that created an existential issue for the world in which we live that would cause the universe to spin out of control into the great /dev/null?

  • A Beginners Guide to User Management on Ubuntu Desktop and Server

    User management is one of the most important tasks in an enterprise environment. Even a single system uses multiple users, not only for logging in, but also for running various applications. Even in a Linux environment, an administrative role is necessary for managing multiple user accounts, their credentials, and the security of the systems. The basic commands must be known to the Linux admin to manage these multiple user accounts (users and other subgroups).

    In this tutorial, we will look at the basic Linux commands that may be needed in user management. We also show you how to do user management using Ubuntu Desktop

  • Vincent Bernat: Serving WebP & AVIF images with Nginx

    WebP and AVIF are two image formats for the web. They aim to produce smaller files than JPEG and PNG. They both support lossy and lossless compression, as well as alpha transparency. WebP was developed by Google and is a derivative of the VP8 video format. It is supported on most browsers. AVIF is using the newer AV1 video format to achieve better results. It is supported by Chromium-based browsers and has experimental support for Firefox.

    Your browser supports WebP and AVIF image formats. Your browser supports none of these image formats. Your browser only supports the WebP image format. Your browser only supports the AVIF image format.

  • Why Are Linux Commands So Short? The History of Linux Commands

    Let's face it, Linux commands are weird. Cat, mv, ls, pwd, they're all so short. Why is that? The answer lies, as with many things on Linux, in its Unix origins.

    [...]

    In the 1960s, when Unix was first being developed, the main way to communicate with computers interactively was through Teletype machines. These devices were essentially typewriters that could receive signals from other machines. Back in time, teletypes machines were responsible for remote communications and telegraphy.

  • Setting up PostgreSQL 13.2 && Python VENV verified via another PyQT5 module on Debian Bullseye/sid
  • How to install Discord on Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa - Linux Shout

    Discord is a free instant messenger and voice-over IP application available for multiple platforms such as Linux, Windows, Mac, and portable platforms such as Android and iOS and even directly in the browser. It offers various communication mediums – voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media and files in private. Here we learn how to install Discord on Linux Mint using the command terminal:

  • How to Install OH-MY-ZSH in Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop

    OH-MY-ZSH is an open-source framework for managing ZSH configuration and is community-driven. It comes bundled with tons of helpful functions, plugins, helpers, themes, and a few things that will make you better at the terminal. There are currently 275+ plugins and 150 themes supported.

    First thing first, you need to install and set up ZSH as your default shell in Ubuntu.

  • Retrieve Latest Mirror List Using Reflector In Arch Linux - OSTechNix

    Maintaining up-to-date mirror list in your Arch Linux gives some benefits. If you use updated mirrorlist, you could easily avoid slow download rate, and timed-out error messages while installing, and updating packages. This tutorial explains what is Reflector and how to retrieve latest mirror list in Arch Linux using Reflector.

Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast, BSDNow, and More

PeaZip 8.0

PeaZip is an open source file and archive manager. It's freeware and free of charge for any use. PeaZip can extract most of archive formats both from Windows and Unix worlds, ranging from mainstream 7Z, RAR, TAR and ZIP to experimental ones like PAQ/LPAQ family, currently the most powerful compressor available. Open and extract 180+ archive formats: 001, 7Z, ACE(*), ARC, ARJ, BZ2, CAB, DMG, GZ, ISO, LHA, PAQ, PEA, RAR, TAR, UDF, WIM, XZ, ZIP ZIPX - view full list of supported archive file formats for archiving and for extraction. Read more

Raspberry Digital Signage 15.0 released for all your Raspberry Pis

Raspberry Digital Signage is an operating system designed for digital signage installations on the Raspberry Pi: it displays a full-screen browser view restricted to a specified resource. It shows web resources from Internet, local network or local folders (so you can use the Pi itself as the source webserver). Raspberry Digital Signage comes with the latest Chromium builds (featuring HTML5 capabilities), so you can display more attractive resources, more easily. Read more

Digital Restrictions (DRM) Leftovers

  • EFF Files Amicus Brief Defending the Right to Repair in Massachusetts

    Almost immediately, automakers asked to delay the law. In November, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a group that includes Honda, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, and other major carmakers, sued the state over the law. The suit claims that allowing people to have access to the information generated by their own cars poses serious security risks.

    This argument is nonsense, and we have no problem joining our fellow repair advocates—iFixit, The Repair Association, US PIRG, SecuRepairs.org, and Founder/Director of the Brooklyn Law Incubator and Policy Clinic Professor Jonathan Askin—in saying so.

    The Massachusetts law requires vehicles with a telematics platform—software that collects and transmits diagnostic information about your car—to install an open data platform.  The Alliance for Automotive Innovation argues that the law makes it “impossible” to comply with both the state’s data access rules and federal standards.

  • FTC Gives MoviePass Execs A Wrist Slap For Changing Passwords So Users Couldn't Watch Movies

    Originally, the MoviePass business model seemed like a semi-sensible idea, though we were quick to wonder if it would ever actually make a profit. Under the model, users paid $30 (eventually $10) a month in exchange for unlimited movie tickets at participating theaters, provided they signed up for a full year of service. There were, of course, caveats: you could only buy a ticket per day, and could only buy one ticket per movie. It also prohibited users from viewing 3D, IMAX, or XD films. Still, the proposal was widely heralded by some as a savior for the traditional, brick and mortar, sticky floor movie industry.

  • Denuvo Is Still Claiming It's In The Anti-Piracy Business Even As Games Continue To Strip Out Denuvo Post-Launch

    For a three year period or so, we had a ton of coverage on Denuvo, a DRM platform once touted as undefeatable. That era of invincibility soon crumbled completely, with cracking groups eventually figuring out how to get around the DRM. Cracking times on games went from months, to weeks, to days, to essentially games being cracked at launch. Games started patching Denuvo out of games, which is roughly the equivalent of admitting defeat. In response, Denuvo began claiming that it's platform was still a success because it could protect some games for some number of hours at the time of launch and the company apparently believed that really should be good enough. The company also announced a pivot to providing anti-cheat software for online games, though publishers began ripping that out of their games at record speed as well.

