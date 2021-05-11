KDE: Gwenview, Maui, and KNewStuff
-
KDE Dev-Vlog 1: Gwenview becomes more pretty
Hello! I've been contributing to KDE software for a while but this is the first blog post I am writing.
Over the last couple of weeks we have been improving the user interface of the default KDE image viewer Gwenview. Instead of just writing a text about the steps of turning a mockup into reality I made a video. I think it is way easier to show the evolution this way and it is also more fun for me personally. I think the video turned out great overall so please enjoy!
-
Maui Weekly Report 12
A month ago, we had our 1.2.2 stable release, and since then, we have been working on getting everything ready for the next big release, 2.0.
Here we want to share some of the highlights coming to the next stable release.
One of the most common requests we have had is publishing Maui Apps on the F-Droid store to distribute future package updates easily.
The plan is to have Maui apps on FlatHub, Google Play Store, AppImageHub, and F-Droid, and the news is that we are working to achieve this goal.
-
Graceful Downtime
Occasionally, services need to go down for some reason or another. That's just a thing that happens. Servers need software updates too, but what happens to the clients that need those services? Well, luckily we've got these HTTP Status responses, and one of those is the 503 response, which is described as meaning "Service Unavailable". The actual English interpretation of that is more akin to temporarily unavailable, and even better, if it is also paired with a "Retry-After" header, with a time sometime in the near-ish future, then we can reasonably assume that that what's happening is an expected downtime, or maintenance.
As of 5.84, KNewStuff will handle that on the various services it supports, and in particular the KDE Store (since that is accessed through the Attica library, which also got a bit of attention to allow for this introspection to be done).
-
