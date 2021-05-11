Language Selection

GNOME GSoC and GNOME Foundation

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 10th of June 2021 08:06:25 PM Filed under
GNOME
  • Abanoub Ghadban: The first steps in GSoC

    I am starting a new blog series, for covering my GSoC’21 journey with GNOME Foundation. It’s already been two weeks since I received the acceptance email of GSoC. My project focuses on improving tracker support for custom ontologies. In this blog I’m going to talk about how I applied for GSoC and introduce the project on witch I’ll be working this summer.

    First, let me introduce my self. I’m Abanoub Ghadban, a fourth year student at faculty of computer engineering from Egypt. I started my journey in GSoC in December 2020 when one of my friend who participated in GSoC last year told me about the experience he gained while working on his project with GNOME. I get started with GNOME apps easily thanks to the GNOME new comers guide. I started by looking at the basics of GLIB and GObject, I found the GLIB/GTK book very useful. The concepts I learned from the book and documentations became much clearer after looking at how they are used in GNOME apps. I started exploring gnome-photos app, then I searched for a “new comers” issue and solved it in this merge request. The maintainer of gnome-photos was very helpful in solving the threats he found in my code. Also, I investigated some issues in natuilus, glib and tracker. I decided to apply for a project related to tracker. The mentors were very helpful in guiding me to choose the project and write the proposal.

    [...]

    Guess this is a good start, but still there is much to do for the upcoming days. Hope every thing works fine during this internship, GSoC here we GO.

  • On the Sustainability of the GNOME Foundation

    Following a blog post by GNOME Foundation’s president Robert McQueen about The Next Steps for the GNOME Foundation, GNOME Designer and Foundation’s board member Allan Day opened a discussion for the board to issue recommendations to the GNOME Foundation members when voting for a candidate.

    This post and issue both highlight the change that happened for the past few years in the Foundation board and staff. They also emphasise how urgent is has become for the Foundation to have experienced directors with strong skills to make its activities sustainable.

    An important question for the candidates to answer is: what would make you a good asset to follow the Foundation’s strategy and assist it to become sustainable?

  • Running for the GNOME Foundation’s Board of Directors

    Like many, I started my involvement in the GNOME community as an end-user. Eventually, I wanted to give back to this project I loved. I wanted to see both the project and the community strive. We already had and still have many excellent developers who work hard to implement the vision of our talented design team. Those are not areas where my contribution would make a difference. I started helping with translations. For this activity I have regularily been chasing maintainers for string freezes, or to ask for explanations when strings didn’t make sense for me.

    This helped me to blend in, meet the more general community, and finally take interest in higher level issues such as our infamous chat platforms split. I have a very strong interest in people, groups of them, ethics, how software impacts them all and how proper governance can help to achieve goals.

Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast, BSDNow, and More

PeaZip 8.0

PeaZip is an open source file and archive manager. It's freeware and free of charge for any use. PeaZip can extract most of archive formats both from Windows and Unix worlds, ranging from mainstream 7Z, RAR, TAR and ZIP to experimental ones like PAQ/LPAQ family, currently the most powerful compressor available. Open and extract 180+ archive formats: 001, 7Z, ACE(*), ARC, ARJ, BZ2, CAB, DMG, GZ, ISO, LHA, PAQ, PEA, RAR, TAR, UDF, WIM, XZ, ZIP ZIPX - view full list of supported archive file formats for archiving and for extraction. Read more

Raspberry Digital Signage 15.0 released for all your Raspberry Pis

Raspberry Digital Signage is an operating system designed for digital signage installations on the Raspberry Pi: it displays a full-screen browser view restricted to a specified resource. It shows web resources from Internet, local network or local folders (so you can use the Pi itself as the source webserver). Raspberry Digital Signage comes with the latest Chromium builds (featuring HTML5 capabilities), so you can display more attractive resources, more easily. Read more

Digital Restrictions (DRM) Leftovers

  • EFF Files Amicus Brief Defending the Right to Repair in Massachusetts

    Almost immediately, automakers asked to delay the law. In November, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a group that includes Honda, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, and other major carmakers, sued the state over the law. The suit claims that allowing people to have access to the information generated by their own cars poses serious security risks.

    This argument is nonsense, and we have no problem joining our fellow repair advocates—iFixit, The Repair Association, US PIRG, SecuRepairs.org, and Founder/Director of the Brooklyn Law Incubator and Policy Clinic Professor Jonathan Askin—in saying so.

    The Massachusetts law requires vehicles with a telematics platform—software that collects and transmits diagnostic information about your car—to install an open data platform.  The Alliance for Automotive Innovation argues that the law makes it “impossible” to comply with both the state’s data access rules and federal standards.

  • FTC Gives MoviePass Execs A Wrist Slap For Changing Passwords So Users Couldn't Watch Movies

    Originally, the MoviePass business model seemed like a semi-sensible idea, though we were quick to wonder if it would ever actually make a profit. Under the model, users paid $30 (eventually $10) a month in exchange for unlimited movie tickets at participating theaters, provided they signed up for a full year of service. There were, of course, caveats: you could only buy a ticket per day, and could only buy one ticket per movie. It also prohibited users from viewing 3D, IMAX, or XD films. Still, the proposal was widely heralded by some as a savior for the traditional, brick and mortar, sticky floor movie industry.

  • Denuvo Is Still Claiming It's In The Anti-Piracy Business Even As Games Continue To Strip Out Denuvo Post-Launch

    For a three year period or so, we had a ton of coverage on Denuvo, a DRM platform once touted as undefeatable. That era of invincibility soon crumbled completely, with cracking groups eventually figuring out how to get around the DRM. Cracking times on games went from months, to weeks, to days, to essentially games being cracked at launch. Games started patching Denuvo out of games, which is roughly the equivalent of admitting defeat. In response, Denuvo began claiming that it's platform was still a success because it could protect some games for some number of hours at the time of launch and the company apparently believed that really should be good enough. The company also announced a pivot to providing anti-cheat software for online games, though publishers began ripping that out of their games at record speed as well.

