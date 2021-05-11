Linux-powered module has Cat M1, NB-IoT, and GNSS
TT Electronics announced a SODIMM-style “S-2Connect Creo SoM” module that runs Linux on a Quectel BG95-M3 module with an i.MX6 UL, 256MB RAM, 4GB eMMC, GNSS, and a pre-certified Cat M1/NB-IoT modem with micro-SIM.
Swedish electronics firm TT Electronics has announced what appears to be its first Linux-powered device. The S-2Connect Creo SoM provides Cat M1 and NB-IoT connectivity as a “future-proof” solution for low-power, long distance wireless in regions where networks are “switching off and sunsetting their 3G and 2G infrastructure,” says TT. Applications include automation, asset tracking, mobile healthcare and other industrial IoT tasks that need wireless communications.
Free Software Leftovers
Android Leftovers
System76 Launch - A Very Well Built, Highly Configurable, Open-Source Keyboard
Last month System76 launched their Launch Configurable Keyboard. They sent over this new open-source keyboard for some brief testing and I must say the build quality has been top notch and while this is their first keyboard they are bringing to market, with their US manufacturing expertise that began with their Thelio computer cases, it has carried forward with their Launch keyboard. This keyboard is beautifully crafted and among the most durable (and heaviest) keyboards I've used in the past two decades. It reminds me of the IBM Model M from a quality perspective but with its own unique advantages.
Stable Kernels: 5.12.10, 5.10.43, 5.4.125, 4.19.194, 4.14.236, 4.9.272 , and 4.4.272
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.10 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.125 Linux 4.19.194 Linux 4.14.236 Linux 4.9.272 Linux 4.4.272
