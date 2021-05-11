Free Software Leftovers Faster image transfer across the network with zsync Those of us involved in building operating system images using tools such as OpenEmbedded/Yocto Project or Buildroot don't always have a power build machine under our desk or in the same building on gigabit. Our build machine may be in the cloud, or in another office over a VPN running over a slow residential ADSL connection. In these scenarios, repeatedly downloading gigabyte-sized images for local testing can get very tedious. There are some interesting solutions if you use Yocto: you could expose the shared state over the network and recreate the image, which if the configurations are the same will result in no local compilation. However this isn't feasible if your local machine isn't running Linux or you just want to download the image without any other complications. This is where zsync is useful.

Making CPython faster Over the last month or so, there has been a good bit of news surrounding the idea of increasing the performance of the CPython interpreter. At the 2021 Python Language Summit in mid-May, Guido van Rossum announced that he and a small team are being funded by Microsoft to work with the community on getting performance improvements upstream into the interpreter—crucially, without breaking the C API so that the ecosystem of Python extensions (e.g. NumPy) continue to work. Another talk at the summit looked at Cinder, which is a performance-oriented CPython fork that is used in production at Instagram. Cinder was recently released as open-source software, as was another project to speed up CPython that originated at Dropbox: Pyston. There have been discussions on and development of performance enhancements for CPython going back quite a ways; it is a perennial topic at the yearly language summit, for example. More recently, Mark Shannon proposed a plan that could, he thought, lead to a 5x speedup for the language by increasing its performance by 50% in each of four phases. It was an ambitious proposal, and one that required significant monetary resources, but it seemed to go nowhere after it was raised in October 2020. It now seems clear that there were some discussions and planning going on behind the scenes with regard to Shannon's proposal.

Multithreaded database access with QtSql Last time, we had a look at how to make the database access asynchronous with QFutures. Our solution was to use a one thread QThreadPool with QtConcurrent. That works pretty well for most of the use cases, but as mentioned previously there are some cases where you might want to use multiple threads in parallel to access the database. That case may be some sort of service, but it of course also works for all other kinds of applications.

LibreOffice Writer line heights: removing a 16bit limit Line heights in Writer are typically defined in points on the UI (e.g. 12pt), though they are measured in twips internally (1 point is 20 twips). This height was stored in a 16bit unsigned integer, so the maximum allowed height was 65536 twips, around 116 cm. Now we track line heights with 32 bits ints, so this limitation is practically removed. First, thanks Vector who made this work by Collabora possible.

PostgreSQL Weekly News - May 30, 2021 pgSCV, a Prometheus-compatible monitoring agent and metrics exporter for PostgreSQL, released. Pgpool-II 4.2.3, 4.1.7, 4.0.14, 3.7.19 and 3.6.26, a connection pooler and statement replication system for PostgreSQL, released. sqlite_fdw 1.2.0 released. Crunchy PostgreSQL Operator 4.7.0, a system for deploying and managing open source PostgreSQL clusters on Kubernetes, released. pgAdmin4 5.3, a web- and native GUI control center for PostgreSQL, released.

MCUboot Becomes A Linaro Community Project Linaro Community Projects Division, the division of Linaro managing open source community projects with open governance, has announced that the MCUboot project is becoming a Linaro Community Project, joining the already hosted projects OpenAMP and Trusted Firmware.

Peter Czanik: The syslog-ng Insider 2021-06: Alerting; EoL technologies; Google Summer of Code; This is the 92nd issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.

Google Working On Open-Sourcing Their Fibers User-Space Scheduling Framework For a number of years Google has developed Fibers (not to be confused with Google Fiber, their fiber Internet service) as a user-space scheduling framework. While it hasn't been open-source, the few public papers and talks on Google Fibers has been quite interesting for great performance and a novel design. Finally though Google is working towards open-sourcing Fibers and hoping to get the necessary Linux kernel modifications upstreamed.