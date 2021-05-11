today's leftovers
-
Intel Publishes A Bunch Of Code Samples For Helping To Optimize For Their Latest CPUs - Phoronix
Intel has maintained a lengthy "Optimization Reference Manual" for showing developers how to optimize code for their latest CPU microarchitectures, but accompanied by their latest manual update is now a lot of actual code samples for easing the process of learning about Intel's optimization techniques for taking full advantage of their latest processors.
Outside of the open-source/Linux support enabling and other key areas directly related to the bring-up of their new hardware, Intel's engineers already do a lot in the name of performance for open-source projects like often times contributing optimizations directly and other features to take advantage of their latest processor features in popular open-source projects. We've covered such Intel contributions countless times on Phoronix over the years.
-
NVIDIA driver 470 for Linux to include support for async reprojection | GamingOnLinux
Seems like NVIDIA are going all-out for the upcoming 470 driver series for Linux. As they've stated that finally async reprojection will be supported on Linux. Not only then will we be getting hardware accelerated GL and Vulkan rendering with Xwayland, plus DLSS was recently announced for Proton - we're now going to hopefully see a better VR experience.
This has been a long time coming! Async reprojection works for AMD GPUs on Linux but NVIDIA just left us out. This is the reason why Valve themselves had been recommending an AMD GPU for Half-Life: Alyx on Linux, as it's a big feature to be missing out on.
-
Liquidation is a new tactical RTS that looks and feels a bit like classic Dawn of War | GamingOnLinux
Dawn of War is that you? Not quite but LIQUIDATION signals the return of some gameplay found in the older titles (like StarCraft too) and it's looking really great. Mentioned here on GOL back in 2020 when the developer provided us with an exclusive demo, it's now up on Kickstarter and they have a fully working demo available on Steam (with continued Linux support).
-
Valheim roadmap update, Hearth & Home due 'Q3 2021' and we know some of what's coming | GamingOnLinux
While it's disappointing that it's going to be a while before seeing the big Hearth & Home update for Valheim, the reasoning can't be argued with and we at least now know some of what will come.
Explaining what's going on in a fresh Steam update post, Iron Gate mentioned how they simply cannot launch all four updates this year. We kind of expected this, it was a bit overly optimistic with Hearth & Home now planned to be released in "Q3 2021". Being honest, they mentioned how they weren't prepared for so many players, and who can blame them? It was a great idea, with early builds very promising but no one could say it was going to be a hit like this. Iron Gate say it "highlighted a thousand new problems and bugs that needed to be fixed urgently" and their priority "has been to make the current experience as stable as possible and this has meant new content has taken a backseat".
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 788 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Free Software Leftovers
Android Leftovers
System76 Launch - A Very Well Built, Highly Configurable, Open-Source Keyboard
Last month System76 launched their Launch Configurable Keyboard. They sent over this new open-source keyboard for some brief testing and I must say the build quality has been top notch and while this is their first keyboard they are bringing to market, with their US manufacturing expertise that began with their Thelio computer cases, it has carried forward with their Launch keyboard. This keyboard is beautifully crafted and among the most durable (and heaviest) keyboards I've used in the past two decades. It reminds me of the IBM Model M from a quality perspective but with its own unique advantages.
Stable Kernels: 5.12.10, 5.10.43, 5.4.125, 4.19.194, 4.14.236, 4.9.272 , and 4.4.272
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.10 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.125 Linux 4.19.194 Linux 4.14.236 Linux 4.9.272 Linux 4.4.272
NVIDIA driver 470 for Linux...
NVIDIA driver 470 for Linux to include support for async reprojection