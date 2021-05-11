Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 10th of June 2021 09:08:13 PM
Misc
  • Intel Publishes A Bunch Of Code Samples For Helping To Optimize For Their Latest CPUs - Phoronix

    Intel has maintained a lengthy "Optimization Reference Manual" for showing developers how to optimize code for their latest CPU microarchitectures, but accompanied by their latest manual update is now a lot of actual code samples for easing the process of learning about Intel's optimization techniques for taking full advantage of their latest processors. 

    Outside of the open-source/Linux support enabling and other key areas directly related to the bring-up of their new hardware, Intel's engineers already do a lot in the name of performance for open-source projects like often times contributing optimizations directly and other features to take advantage of their latest processor features in popular open-source projects. We've covered such Intel contributions countless times on Phoronix over the years. 

  • NVIDIA driver 470 for Linux to include support for async reprojection | GamingOnLinux

    Seems like NVIDIA are going all-out for the upcoming 470 driver series for Linux. As they've stated that finally async reprojection will be supported on Linux. Not only then will we be getting hardware accelerated GL and Vulkan rendering with Xwayland, plus DLSS was recently announced for Proton - we're now going to hopefully see a better VR experience.

    This has been a long time coming! Async reprojection works for AMD GPUs on Linux but NVIDIA just left us out. This is the reason why Valve themselves had been recommending an AMD GPU for Half-Life: Alyx on Linux, as it's a big feature to be missing out on.

  • Liquidation is a new tactical RTS that looks and feels a bit like classic Dawn of War | GamingOnLinux

    Dawn of War is that you? Not quite but LIQUIDATION signals the return of some gameplay found in the older titles (like StarCraft too) and it's looking really great. Mentioned here on GOL back in 2020 when the developer provided us with an exclusive demo, it's now up on Kickstarter and they have a fully working demo available on Steam (with continued Linux support).

  • Valheim roadmap update, Hearth & Home due 'Q3 2021' and we know some of what's coming | GamingOnLinux

    While it's disappointing that it's going to be a while before seeing the big Hearth & Home update for Valheim, the reasoning can't be argued with and we at least now know some of what will come.

    Explaining what's going on in a fresh Steam update post, Iron Gate mentioned how they simply cannot launch all four updates this year. We kind of expected this, it was a bit overly optimistic with Hearth & Home now planned to be released in "Q3 2021". Being honest, they mentioned how they weren't prepared for so many players, and who can blame them? It was a great idea, with early builds very promising but no one could say it was going to be a hit like this. Iron Gate say it "highlighted a thousand new problems and bugs that needed to be fixed urgently" and their priority "has been to make the current experience as stable as possible and this has meant new content has taken a backseat".

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 10th of June 2021 09:52:56 PM.
Free Software Leftovers

  • Faster image transfer across the network with zsync

    Those of us involved in building operating system images using tools such as OpenEmbedded/Yocto Project or Buildroot don't always have a power build machine under our desk or in the same building on gigabit. Our build machine may be in the cloud, or in another office over a VPN running over a slow residential ADSL connection. In these scenarios, repeatedly downloading gigabyte-sized images for local testing can get very tedious. There are some interesting solutions if you use Yocto: you could expose the shared state over the network and recreate the image, which if the configurations are the same will result in no local compilation. However this isn't feasible if your local machine isn't running Linux or you just want to download the image without any other complications. This is where zsync is useful.

  • Making CPython faster

    Over the last month or so, there has been a good bit of news surrounding the idea of increasing the performance of the CPython interpreter. At the 2021 Python Language Summit in mid-May, Guido van Rossum announced that he and a small team are being funded by Microsoft to work with the community on getting performance improvements upstream into the interpreter—crucially, without breaking the C API so that the ecosystem of Python extensions (e.g. NumPy) continue to work. Another talk at the summit looked at Cinder, which is a performance-oriented CPython fork that is used in production at Instagram. Cinder was recently released as open-source software, as was another project to speed up CPython that originated at Dropbox: Pyston. There have been discussions on and development of performance enhancements for CPython going back quite a ways; it is a perennial topic at the yearly language summit, for example. More recently, Mark Shannon proposed a plan that could, he thought, lead to a 5x speedup for the language by increasing its performance by 50% in each of four phases. It was an ambitious proposal, and one that required significant monetary resources, but it seemed to go nowhere after it was raised in October 2020. It now seems clear that there were some discussions and planning going on behind the scenes with regard to Shannon's proposal.

  • Multithreaded database access with QtSql

    Last time, we had a look at how to make the database access asynchronous with QFutures. Our solution was to use a one thread QThreadPool with QtConcurrent. That works pretty well for most of the use cases, but as mentioned previously there are some cases where you might want to use multiple threads in parallel to access the database. That case may be some sort of service, but it of course also works for all other kinds of applications.

  • LibreOffice Writer line heights: removing a 16bit limit

    Line heights in Writer are typically defined in points on the UI (e.g. 12pt), though they are measured in twips internally (1 point is 20 twips). This height was stored in a 16bit unsigned integer, so the maximum allowed height was 65536 twips, around 116 cm. Now we track line heights with 32 bits ints, so this limitation is practically removed. First, thanks Vector who made this work by Collabora possible.

  • PostgreSQL Weekly News - May 30, 2021

    pgSCV, a Prometheus-compatible monitoring agent and metrics exporter for PostgreSQL, released. Pgpool-II 4.2.3, 4.1.7, 4.0.14, 3.7.19 and 3.6.26, a connection pooler and statement replication system for PostgreSQL, released. sqlite_fdw 1.2.0 released. Crunchy PostgreSQL Operator 4.7.0, a system for deploying and managing open source PostgreSQL clusters on Kubernetes, released. pgAdmin4 5.3, a web- and native GUI control center for PostgreSQL, released.

  • MCUboot Becomes A Linaro Community Project

    Linaro Community Projects Division, the division of Linaro managing open source community projects with open governance, has announced that the MCUboot project is becoming a Linaro Community Project, joining the already hosted projects OpenAMP and Trusted Firmware.

  • Peter Czanik: The syslog-ng Insider 2021-06: Alerting; EoL technologies; Google Summer of Code;

    This is the 92nd issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.

  • Google Working On Open-Sourcing Their Fibers User-Space Scheduling Framework

    For a number of years Google has developed Fibers (not to be confused with Google Fiber, their fiber Internet service) as a user-space scheduling framework. While it hasn't been open-source, the few public papers and talks on Google Fibers has been quite interesting for great performance and a novel design. Finally though Google is working towards open-sourcing Fibers and hoping to get the necessary Linux kernel modifications upstreamed.

Android Leftovers

System76 Launch - A Very Well Built, Highly Configurable, Open-Source Keyboard

Last month System76 launched their Launch Configurable Keyboard. They sent over this new open-source keyboard for some brief testing and I must say the build quality has been top notch and while this is their first keyboard they are bringing to market, with their US manufacturing expertise that began with their Thelio computer cases, it has carried forward with their Launch keyboard. This keyboard is beautifully crafted and among the most durable (and heaviest) keyboards I've used in the past two decades. It reminds me of the IBM Model M from a quality perspective but with its own unique advantages. Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.12.10, 5.10.43, 5.4.125, 4.19.194, 4.14.236, 4.9.272 , and 4.4.272

I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.10 kernel.

All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.4.125 Linux 4.19.194 Linux 4.14.236 Linux 4.9.272 Linux 4.4.272

