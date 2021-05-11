Embedded Board Farm service enables remote testing and development
Timesys has launched an Embedded Board Farm service that provides secure remote access to embedded hardware and BSPs for Linux, Android, QNX, and FreeRTOS for software development, test automation, and debugging.
Long-time embedded Linux software developer Timesys has announced the launch of Timesys Embedded Board Farm (EBF). The service “provides a secured, user-owned infrastructure solution for remote access to hardware for software development, test automation, and debugging across an organization,” says the company.
System76 Launch - A Very Well Built, Highly Configurable, Open-Source Keyboard
Last month System76 launched their Launch Configurable Keyboard. They sent over this new open-source keyboard for some brief testing and I must say the build quality has been top notch and while this is their first keyboard they are bringing to market, with their US manufacturing expertise that began with their Thelio computer cases, it has carried forward with their Launch keyboard. This keyboard is beautifully crafted and among the most durable (and heaviest) keyboards I've used in the past two decades. It reminds me of the IBM Model M from a quality perspective but with its own unique advantages.
Stable Kernels: 5.12.10, 5.10.43, 5.4.125, 4.19.194, 4.14.236, 4.9.272 , and 4.4.272
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.10 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.125 Linux 4.19.194 Linux 4.14.236 Linux 4.9.272 Linux 4.4.272
