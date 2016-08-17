Linux Foundation's Latest Openwashing and Promotion of Proprietary Software
Liquid Avatar Joins Linux Foundation Public Health Cardea Project [Ed: This has nothing to do with actual health]
Liquid Avatar Joins Linux Foundation Public Health Cardea Project [Ed: I can no longer call myself "Linux advocate" seeing what Linux Foundation has reduced this label or brand to. They're clearly killing it, overusing and diluting it for a shilling.]
Learn Magma, A New Open Source Project Bringing High Speed Internet To Remote Areas [Ed: Linux Foundation promoting and openwashing mass surveillance as if it's some sort of 'charity']
Linux Foundation Training & Certification and the Magma Core Foundation have partnered to develop a free, ten-week self-paced online training course to help technology strategists and decision makers at telcos; as well as, rural ISP operators and systems integrators learn the fundamentals of Magma.
TODO Group Announces 2021 State of OSPO Survey [Ed: Linux Foundation now bribing the media under the guise of 'research']
The TODO Group, together with Linux Foundation Research and The New Stack, is conducting a survey as part of a research project on the prevalence and outcomes of open source programs among different organizations across the globe.
Open source program offices (OSPOs) help set open source strategies and improve an organization’s software development practices. Since 2018, the TODO Group has conducted surveys to assess the state of open source programs across the industry. Today, we are pleased to announce the launch of the 2021 edition featuring additional questions to add value to the community.
FINOS Announces 2021 State of Open Source in Financial Services Survey [Ed: Linux Foundation in partnership with Microsoft and its Indian 'proxy', Wipro]
FINOS, the fintech open source foundation, and its research partners, Linux Foundation Research, Scott Logic, WIPRO, and GitHub, are conducting a survey as part of a research project on the state of open source adoption, contribution, and readiness in the financial services industry.
The increased prevalence, importance, and value of open source is well understood and widely reported by many industry surveys and studies. However, the rate at which different industries are acknowledging this shift and adapting their own working practices to capitalize on the new world of open source-first differs considerably.
Build and Deploy Hyperledger Fabric on Azure Cloud Platform- Part 3 [Ed: So-called 'Linux' Foundation is shilling Microsoft's proprietary software again]
