Ansible tutorial for beginners on Linux
A system administrator, in the vast majority of cases, has to take care of more than one server, so he often has to perform repetitive tasks on all of them. In these cases automation is a must. Ansible is an open source software owned by Red Hat; it is written in the Python programming lanaguage, and it is a provisioning and configuration management software which help us in the aforementioned cases. In this tutorial we will see how to install it and the basic concepts behind its usage.
Using proper FreeIPA certificates on Cockpit
A couple of years ago, I did a video on Youtube on using FreeIPA / IdM certificates in Cockpit. According to some comments (that I only saw way after the fact…), for some people, my way of doing that didn’t work.
Therefore, I redid the video for RHEL7 and RHEL8, connected to IdM from RHEL8. This should work with recent Fedora as well, since I’m using that at home
Support for chdir(2) in posix_spawn(3)
Processes are the bread and butter of your operating system. The moment you double click an icon, that particular program gets loaded in your Random Access Memory (RAM) and your operating system starts to run it. At this moment the program becomes a process. Though you can only see the execution of your process, the operating system (the Kernel) is always running a lot of processes in the background to facilitate you.
From the moment you hit that power button, everything that happens on the screen is the result of some or the other process. In this post we are going to talk about one such interface which helps in creation of your programs.
How To Use Command Line Newsboat RSS Feed Reader On Linux?
Do you use a news aggregator (also termed as RSS feed reader) app? Is it still your go-to place for all the latest updates from different sources?
If so, Newsboat is a lightweight, keyboard-driven, and command-line feed reader that you should check out right now.
Suppose you’re already familiar with the existing feed reader Newsbeuter, which isn’t maintained consistently. I guess Newsboat would be the right replacement with regular maintenance.
Download and install Blender 2.93 LTS on Linux - Linux Shout
Lately, the Blender Foundation has announced the latest 2.93 LTS version of their Blende software, a 3D graphics creation and rendering solution to provide a new stable framework for production.
Blender 2.93 LTS comes with interesting features, it offers a total of 22 new nodes added to the geometry node editor to expand the attribute system, texture sampling, and support for volume data, as well as incorporating improved usability, mesh primitives, Cycles support for the attributes and much more.
Also, it is now possible to create mesh circles, cones, cubes, cylinders, grids, lines, and other shapes without having to leave the geometry node editor. Using the geometry nodes themselves is now easier and the spreadsheet editor is in charge of assisting the user in inspecting meshes, instances, and point clouds.
Linux Foundation's Latest Openwashing and Promotion of Proprietary Software
Open Hardware: Arduino and RISC-V
Making a Platform Adaptive for Everyone
When we announced the Librem 5, we knew we would have to invest in and build a mobile operating system and applications to run on it — by “mobile” understand “for smartphones”. To avoid reinventing the wheel, we decided to base that system on an existing environment. Librem laptops ship with our operating system PureOS, which provides GNOME as its graphical user environment as it is a modern environment and a very active project with which we share many goals, design principles and values. Touchscreens bring a new set of possibilities and constraints to user interface designs. For many years, GNOME’s main target is laptops, and it acknowledges in its design that they can have touchscreens. All of these factors made GNOME a serious candidate for Purism to turn into a mobile platform, and using it on both the Librem laptops and the Librem 5 brings some very valuable consistency to our broader software ecosystem and user experience. To feed that system we need mobile applications, but rather than creating mobile duplicates of existing GNOME applications, we decided to take an approach the web has been doing for years: making existing GNOME applications adaptive. Making an application adaptive not only makes it work on smartphones just as well as on laptops, but it allows it to work well on anything in between, e.g. when its window is small or tiled. Adaptive applications also means same app code for multiple device sizes.
Embedded Board Farm service enables remote testing and development
Timesys has launched an Embedded Board Farm service that provides secure remote access to embedded hardware and BSPs for Linux, Android, QNX, and FreeRTOS for software development, test automation, and debugging. Long-time embedded Linux software developer Timesys has announced the launch of Timesys Embedded Board Farm (EBF). The service “provides a secured, user-owned infrastructure solution for remote access to hardware for software development, test automation, and debugging across an organization,” says the company.
