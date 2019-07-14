today's howtos
A system administrator, in the vast majority of cases, has to take care of more than one server, so he often has to perform repetitive tasks on all of them. In these cases automation is a must. Ansible is an open source software owned by Red Hat; it is written in the Python programming lanaguage, and it is a provisioning and configuration management software which help us in the aforementioned cases. In this tutorial we will see how to install it and the basic concepts behind its usage.
A couple of years ago, I did a video on Youtube on using FreeIPA / IdM certificates in Cockpit. According to some comments (that I only saw way after the fact…), for some people, my way of doing that didn’t work.
Therefore, I redid the video for RHEL7 and RHEL8, connected to IdM from RHEL8. This should work with recent Fedora as well, since I’m using that at home :)
Processes are the bread and butter of your operating system. The moment you double click an icon, that particular program gets loaded in your Random Access Memory (RAM) and your operating system starts to run it. At this moment the program becomes a process. Though you can only see the execution of your process, the operating system (the Kernel) is always running a lot of processes in the background to facilitate you.
From the moment you hit that power button, everything that happens on the screen is the result of some or the other process. In this post we are going to talk about one such interface which helps in creation of your programs.
Do you use a news aggregator (also termed as RSS feed reader) app? Is it still your go-to place for all the latest updates from different sources?
If so, Newsboat is a lightweight, keyboard-driven, and command-line feed reader that you should check out right now.
Suppose you’re already familiar with the existing feed reader Newsbeuter, which isn’t maintained consistently. I guess Newsboat would be the right replacement with regular maintenance.
Lately, the Blender Foundation has announced the latest 2.93 LTS version of their Blende software, a 3D graphics creation and rendering solution to provide a new stable framework for production.
Blender 2.93 LTS comes with interesting features, it offers a total of 22 new nodes added to the geometry node editor to expand the attribute system, texture sampling, and support for volume data, as well as incorporating improved usability, mesh primitives, Cycles support for the attributes and much more.
Also, it is now possible to create mesh circles, cones, cubes, cylinders, grids, lines, and other shapes without having to leave the geometry node editor. Using the geometry nodes themselves is now easier and the spreadsheet editor is in charge of assisting the user in inspecting meshes, instances, and point clouds.
elementary OS 6 beta promises great things in the same beautiful package
Every so often I'm reminded of the Rush song, "Circumstances." Back in my days of high school, I remember first hearing the line, "plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose," ("the more things change, the more they stay the same"), and being absolutely floored by its paradoxical statement. Since then, I've run into so many instances where the idiom applied. Within the realm of open-source, elementary OS is living proof that the saying can have perfect relevance.
[...]
I was not surprised when I fired it up and instantly thought of that Rush song, because elementary 6 looks very, very familiar. If you used elementary OS 5, you might think you've mistakenly installed that release, instead of the beta for 6—that's a good thing.
You see, so often a group of developers and designers get something so right that their best path forward is one of refinement, not change. That's what Cassidy James Blaede and the gang have done. Instead of making change for change's sake, they simply improve on what they already know works. elementary OS has worked to perfection for a while.
It should come as little surprise that the Pantheon desktop, which elementary OS uses as its default, remains (on the surface) the same (Figure A). That doesn't mean the developers haven't brought some serious goodness to bear on what lies beneath the surface.
Linux Foundation's Latest Openwashing and Promotion of Proprietary Software
Liquid Avatar Joins Linux Foundation Public Health Cardea Project [Ed: I can no longer call myself "Linux advocate" seeing what Linux Foundation has reduced this label or brand to. They're clearly killing it, overusing and diluting it for a shilling.]
Linux Foundation Training & Certification and the Magma Core Foundation have partnered to develop a free, ten-week self-paced online training course to help technology strategists and decision makers at telcos; as well as, rural ISP operators and systems integrators learn the fundamentals of Magma.
The TODO Group, together with Linux Foundation Research and The New Stack, is conducting a survey as part of a research project on the prevalence and outcomes of open source programs among different organizations across the globe.
Open source program offices (OSPOs) help set open source strategies and improve an organization’s software development practices. Since 2018, the TODO Group has conducted surveys to assess the state of open source programs across the industry. Today, we are pleased to announce the launch of the 2021 edition featuring additional questions to add value to the community.
FINOS, the fintech open source foundation, and its research partners, Linux Foundation Research, Scott Logic, WIPRO, and GitHub, are conducting a survey as part of a research project on the state of open source adoption, contribution, and readiness in the financial services industry.
The increased prevalence, importance, and value of open source is well understood and widely reported by many industry surveys and studies. However, the rate at which different industries are acknowledging this shift and adapting their own working practices to capitalize on the new world of open source-first differs considerably.
Open Hardware: Arduino and RISC-V
Chess is an excellent game to play with friends, but what if you don’t have any to compete against nearby? This is what prompted maker Carlos Pendas to create an automatic chessboard that’s not only able to record which pieces got moved, but even move the pieces itself. This means you can play a game of physical chess with someone thousands of miles away.
To begin, Pendas started out by designing and milling his own chess pieces with a special cutout underneath to hold both a weight and a magnet. The magnet is vital here as it’s what gets detected by the array of 500 Hall effect sensors underneath the board and moved by the articulating arm. After a player makes their move, an Arduino Nano reads which Hall sensors were activated and in what order to determine the piece moved. This data is then relayed to a Nano 33 IoT that communicates with a Lichess server to send movement and general game commands.
The Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS and semiconductor intellectual property provider CAST, Inc. announced the immediate availability of EMSA5-FS, a fault-tolerant embedded RISC-V processor IP core designed to meet the most stringent functional safety requirements of automotive, air-borne, and other safety-critical applications.
Back in March during the announcement of Intel Foundry Services it was mentioned that SiFive and Intel were working together to allow RISC-V chips to be fabbed within Intel's facilities. Additionally, Intel Capital previously invested in SiFive during prior funding rounds. Now it turns out Intel is reportedly positioning to potentially acquire SiFive.
According to a Bloomberg report out today, Intel has made an offer to acquire SiFive for more than $2 billion USD. The report is unconfirmed and said to still be early on in talks as well as other firms being potentially interested in acquiring SiFive otherwise there is also investor interest if they just pursue a new round of funding instead.
The Institute of Software at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ISCAS) is working to build 2,000 laptops using the free and open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture by the end of next year, as the nation looks to reduce its reliance on foreign technology giants like Arm and Intel.
First developed at the University of California, Berkeley, in 2010, RISC-V is an open-source alternative to proprietary processor architectures including Arm and x86. Anyone is free to build chips based on RISC-V, which can themselves be open or closed source, and anyone can modify or extend the architecture as they see fit.
