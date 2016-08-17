Language Selection

Linux Kernel Becomes COVID-19 Battlezone

Linux
  • Linus Torvalds tells mailing list poster to “SHUT THE HELL UP” for saying COVID-19 vaccines create “new humanoid race”

    Linus Torvalds has used some of his strongest language in years to smack down a Linux Kernel Mailing List poster who made some odd remarks about COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

    The incident started in a Linux Kernel Mailing List thread titled “Maintainers / Kernel Summit 2021 planning kick-off” that commenced in April 2021.

    Event organisers have decided the event should be virtual this year. However, some in the thread have used the thread to ask if increasing vaccination rates mean that decision could be revisited.

    A poster using the name “Enrico Weigelt, metux IT consult” weighed in with the following opinion on COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • Linus Torvalds Encourages Kernel Developers & Everyone To Get Vaccinated

    Linus Torvalds is known primarily in the past for his colorful scripture on the Linux kernel mailing list while today he does have a passionate and important read on the LKML around vaccinations for COVID-19.

    While Linus Torvalds' language has toned down on the kernel mailing list in recent years, which were well known often during very heated technical arguments, today he impassioned plea for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • [Older] Maintainers / Kernel Summit 2021 planning kick-off
    [ Feel free to forward this to other Linux kernel mailing lists as
  appropriate -- Ted ]

This year, the Maintainers and Kernel Summit is currently planned to
be held in Dublin, Ireland, September 27 -- 29th.  Of course, this is
subject to change depending on how much progress the world makes
towards vaccinating the population against the COVID-19 virus, and
whether employers are approving conference travel.  At this point,
there's a fairly good chance that we will need to move to a virtual
conference format, either for one or both of the summits.

As in previous years, the Maintainers Summit is invite-only, where the
primary focus will be process issues around Linux Kernel Development.
It will be limited to 30 invitees and a handful of sponsored
attendees.

The Kernel Summit is organized as a track which is run in parallel
with the other tracks at the Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC), and is
open to all registered attendees of LPC.

Linus has generated a core list of people to be invited to the
Maintainers Summit, and the program committee will be using that list
a starting point of people to be considered.  People who suggest
topics that should be discussed at the Maintainers Summit will also be
added to the list for consideration.  To make topic suggestions for
the Maintainers Summit, please send e-mail to the
ksummit@lists.linux.dev with a subject prefix of [MAINTAINERS SUMMIT].
  • Re: Maintainers / Kernel Summit 2021 planning kick-off
    Please keep your insane and technically incorrect anti-vax comments to yourself.

You don't know what you are talking about, you don't know what mRNA
is, and you're spreading idiotic lies. Maybe you do so unwittingly,
because of bad education. Maybe you do so because you've talked to
"experts" or watched youtube videos by charlatans that don't know what
they are talking about.

But dammit, regardless of where you have gotten your mis-information
from, any Linux kernel discussion list isn't going to have your
idiotic drivel pass uncontested from me.

Vaccines have saved the lives of literally tens of millions of people.

Just for your edification in case you are actually willing to be
educated: mRNA doesn't change your genetic sequence in any way. It is
the exact same intermediate - and temporary - kind of material that
your cells generate internally all the time as part of your normal
cell processes, and all that the mRNA vaccines do is to add a dose
their own specialized sequence that then makes your normal cell
machinery generate that spike protein so that your body learns how to
recognize it.

The half-life of mRNA is a few hours. Any injected mRNA will be all
gone from your body in a day or two. It doesn't change anything
long-term, except for that natural "your body now knows how to
recognize and fight off a new foreign protein" (which then tends to
fade over time too, but lasts a lot longer than a few days). And yes,
while your body learns to fight off that foreign material, you may
feel like shit for a while. That's normal, and it's your natural
response to your cells spending resources on learning how to deal with
the new threat.

And of the vaccines, the mRNA ones are the most modern, and the most
targeted - exactly because they do *not* need to have any of the other
genetic material that you traditionally have in a vaccine (ie no need
for basically the whole - if weakened - bacterial or virus genetic
material). So the mRNA vaccines actually have *less* of that foreign
material in them than traditional vaccines do. And a *lot* less than
the very real and actual COVID-19 virus that is spreading in your
neighborhood.

Honestly, anybody who has told you differently, and who has told you
that it changes your genetic material, is simply uneducated. You need
to stop believing the anti-vax lies, and you need to start protecting
your family and the people around you. Get vaccinated.

I think you are in Germany, and COVID-19 numbers are going down. It's
spreading a lot less these days, largely because people around you
have started getting the vaccine - about half having gotten their
first dose around you, and about a quarter being fully vaccinated. If
you and your family are more protected these days, it's because of all
those other people who made the right choice, but it's worth noting
that as you see the disease numbers go down in your neighborhood,
those diminishing numbers are going to predominantly be about people
like you and your family.

So don't feel all warm and fuzzy about the fact that covid cases have
dropped a lot around you. Yes, all those vaccinated people around you
will protect you too, but if there is another wave, possibly due to a
more transmissible version - you and your family will be at _much_
higher risk than those vaccinated people because of your ignorance and
mis-information.

Get vaccinated. Stop believing the anti-vax lies.

And if you insist on believing in the crazy conspiracy theories, at
least SHUT THE HELL UP about it on Linux kernel discussion lists.

Linus
