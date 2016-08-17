Linux Kernel Becomes COVID-19 Battlezone
Linus Torvalds tells mailing list poster to “SHUT THE HELL UP” for saying COVID-19 vaccines create “new humanoid race”
Linus Torvalds has used some of his strongest language in years to smack down a Linux Kernel Mailing List poster who made some odd remarks about COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.
The incident started in a Linux Kernel Mailing List thread titled “Maintainers / Kernel Summit 2021 planning kick-off” that commenced in April 2021.
Event organisers have decided the event should be virtual this year. However, some in the thread have used the thread to ask if increasing vaccination rates mean that decision could be revisited.
A poster using the name “Enrico Weigelt, metux IT consult” weighed in with the following opinion on COVID-19 vaccinations.
Linus Torvalds Encourages Kernel Developers & Everyone To Get Vaccinated
Linus Torvalds is known primarily in the past for his colorful scripture on the Linux kernel mailing list while today he does have a passionate and important read on the LKML around vaccinations for COVID-19.
While Linus Torvalds' language has toned down on the kernel mailing list in recent years, which were well known often during very heated technical arguments, today he impassioned plea for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
[Older] Maintainers / Kernel Summit 2021 planning kick-off
[ Feel free to forward this to other Linux kernel mailing lists as appropriate -- Ted ] This year, the Maintainers and Kernel Summit is currently planned to be held in Dublin, Ireland, September 27 -- 29th. Of course, this is subject to change depending on how much progress the world makes towards vaccinating the population against the COVID-19 virus, and whether employers are approving conference travel. At this point, there's a fairly good chance that we will need to move to a virtual conference format, either for one or both of the summits. As in previous years, the Maintainers Summit is invite-only, where the primary focus will be process issues around Linux Kernel Development. It will be limited to 30 invitees and a handful of sponsored attendees. The Kernel Summit is organized as a track which is run in parallel with the other tracks at the Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC), and is open to all registered attendees of LPC. Linus has generated a core list of people to be invited to the Maintainers Summit, and the program committee will be using that list a starting point of people to be considered. People who suggest topics that should be discussed at the Maintainers Summit will also be added to the list for consideration. To make topic suggestions for the Maintainers Summit, please send e-mail to the ksummit@lists.linux.dev with a subject prefix of [MAINTAINERS SUMMIT].
Re: Maintainers / Kernel Summit 2021 planning kick-off
Please keep your insane and technically incorrect anti-vax comments to yourself. You don't know what you are talking about, you don't know what mRNA is, and you're spreading idiotic lies. Maybe you do so unwittingly, because of bad education. Maybe you do so because you've talked to "experts" or watched youtube videos by charlatans that don't know what they are talking about. But dammit, regardless of where you have gotten your mis-information from, any Linux kernel discussion list isn't going to have your idiotic drivel pass uncontested from me. Vaccines have saved the lives of literally tens of millions of people. Just for your edification in case you are actually willing to be educated: mRNA doesn't change your genetic sequence in any way. It is the exact same intermediate - and temporary - kind of material that your cells generate internally all the time as part of your normal cell processes, and all that the mRNA vaccines do is to add a dose their own specialized sequence that then makes your normal cell machinery generate that spike protein so that your body learns how to recognize it. The half-life of mRNA is a few hours. Any injected mRNA will be all gone from your body in a day or two. It doesn't change anything long-term, except for that natural "your body now knows how to recognize and fight off a new foreign protein" (which then tends to fade over time too, but lasts a lot longer than a few days). And yes, while your body learns to fight off that foreign material, you may feel like shit for a while. That's normal, and it's your natural response to your cells spending resources on learning how to deal with the new threat. And of the vaccines, the mRNA ones are the most modern, and the most targeted - exactly because they do *not* need to have any of the other genetic material that you traditionally have in a vaccine (ie no need for basically the whole - if weakened - bacterial or virus genetic material). So the mRNA vaccines actually have *less* of that foreign material in them than traditional vaccines do. And a *lot* less than the very real and actual COVID-19 virus that is spreading in your neighborhood. Honestly, anybody who has told you differently, and who has told you that it changes your genetic material, is simply uneducated. You need to stop believing the anti-vax lies, and you need to start protecting your family and the people around you. Get vaccinated. I think you are in Germany, and COVID-19 numbers are going down. It's spreading a lot less these days, largely because people around you have started getting the vaccine - about half having gotten their first dose around you, and about a quarter being fully vaccinated. If you and your family are more protected these days, it's because of all those other people who made the right choice, but it's worth noting that as you see the disease numbers go down in your neighborhood, those diminishing numbers are going to predominantly be about people like you and your family. So don't feel all warm and fuzzy about the fact that covid cases have dropped a lot around you. Yes, all those vaccinated people around you will protect you too, but if there is another wave, possibly due to a more transmissible version - you and your family will be at _much_ higher risk than those vaccinated people because of your ignorance and mis-information. Get vaccinated. Stop believing the anti-vax lies. And if you insist on believing in the crazy conspiracy theories, at least SHUT THE HELL UP about it on Linux kernel discussion lists. Linus
I'm back in the boat
In mid-2014 I first heard about Jolla and Sailfish OS and immediately bought a Jolla 1; wrote apps; participated in the IGG campaign for Jolla Tablet; bought the TOHKBD2; applied for (and got) Jolla C. Sounds like the beginning of a good story doesn’t it? Well, by the beginning of 2017 I had sold everything (except the tablet, we all know what happened to that one). So what happened?? I was a happy Sailfish user, but Jolla’s false promises disappointed me. Yet, despite all that, I still think about Sailfish OS to this day. I think it’s because, despite some proprietary components, the ecosystem around Sailfish OS is ultimately open source. And that’s what interests me. It also got a fresh update which solves some of the problems that where there 5 years ago. Nowadays, thanks to the community, Sailfish OS can be installed on many devices, even if with some less components, but I’m looking for that complete experience and so I asked on the forum if there was someone willing to sell his Xperia device with or without the license… and I got one for free. Better still, in exchange for some apps!
today's howtos
elementary OS 6 beta promises great things in the same beautiful package
Every so often I'm reminded of the Rush song, "Circumstances." Back in my days of high school, I remember first hearing the line, "plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose," ("the more things change, the more they stay the same"), and being absolutely floored by its paradoxical statement. Since then, I've run into so many instances where the idiom applied. Within the realm of open-source, elementary OS is living proof that the saying can have perfect relevance. [...] I was not surprised when I fired it up and instantly thought of that Rush song, because elementary 6 looks very, very familiar. If you used elementary OS 5, you might think you've mistakenly installed that release, instead of the beta for 6—that's a good thing. You see, so often a group of developers and designers get something so right that their best path forward is one of refinement, not change. That's what Cassidy James Blaede and the gang have done. Instead of making change for change's sake, they simply improve on what they already know works. elementary OS has worked to perfection for a while. It should come as little surprise that the Pantheon desktop, which elementary OS uses as its default, remains (on the surface) the same (Figure A). That doesn't mean the developers haven't brought some serious goodness to bear on what lies beneath the surface.
Linux Foundation's Latest Openwashing and Promotion of Proprietary Software
