Best Windows Apps Alternatives For Linux: Switching Made Easier!

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 11th of June 2021 10:22:39 AM Filed under
Software

The unavailability of popular apps is one of the major reasons people refrain from switching to Linux. Although not every software tool for Windows is available on Linux, software support on Linux has got much better over the past few years. Thanks to the alternatives created by the open-source community at large.

A few months ago, I did an article on how Linux is better than Windows. In this one, let’s look at some of the software alternatives that make Linux a compelling option for people tired of Windows.

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux Mint 20.2 Backgrounds Slideshow, Never Sign Contributor Licence Agreement

  • LHS Episode #415: Open Research Institute Deep Dive 2

    Welcome to Episode 415 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, we welcome back Michelle Thompson, W5NYV, from the Open Research Institute. We had an interview about the ORI and its affiliated projects early after the inception of the institute back in 2018. This update involves some longstanding projects, grants and new affiliations of the ORI including the P4DX project, M17, AmbaSat, Aqua Phage and more. We hope you enjoy this update episode and have a great week.

  • Linux Mint 20.2 Backgrounds Slideshow

    In this video, we are looking at the beautiful backgrounds of the upcoming Linux Mint 20.2. Enjoy!

  • Linux Mint 20.2 Backgrounds
  • Never Sign A Contributor Licence Agreement

    A contributor license agreement is a very dangerous document that any contributor to an open source project could sign, these give the project maintainers far more rights of a project that otherwise would be afforded to them with the software license, some CLAs are better than otehrs but should be generally avoided.

Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers

  • Old Motorola 68000 Systems Can Finally Move Away From Linux's Deprecated IDE Code - Phoronix

    Earlier this year was talk of Linux finally removing its legacy IDE subsystem that has been deprecated for years in favor of just maintaining the still-supported libata code for IDE support. The libata path is much better supported and matured for nearly two decades, but one of the holdouts was some Motorola 68000 series hardware -- like early Macintosh computers -- not being supported outside of the legacy context. That is finally set to change with Linux 5.14 so in turn the legacy IDE code will likely be able to be removed soon. The Motorola 68000 "m68k" series is still popular with some enthusiasts and found in early Apple Macintosh computers. Two m68k class drivers not having libata equivalents was one of the rare scenarios where the legacy IDE code within the Linux kernel is still used.

  • HW News - Dell Class Action Lawsuit, NVIDIA DLSS on Linux, AMD x Samsung GPUs | GamersNexus - Gaming PC Builds & Hardware Benchmarks

    On top of the RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti announcements, Nvidia also announced expanded DLSS support -- namely that DLSS is coming to Linux. Nvidia’s DLSS will be delivered through Steam’s Proton, a compatibility layer based on Wine, which Linux users have long relied on to play Windows games on Linux distros. Previously, Nvidia’s DLSS had two exclusive requirements: An RTX GPU and a Windows OS. It appears as if Nvidia is starting to take Linux gaming a bit more seriously, which also aligns with Valve’s previous declaration to better support Linux. Nvidia claims that DLSS support for Vulcan titles is coming later this month, and that support for DirectX games will come this fall.

  • Panfrost Gallium3D Driver For Open-Source Arm Mali Graphics Now Has OpenGL ES 3.1 - Phoronix

    Merged today into Mesa 21.2-devel is OpenGL ES 3.1 support being exposed for the Panfrost Gallium3D driver that provides open-source Arm Mali graphics. Panfrost lead developer Alyssa Rosenzweig landed more than 100 patches today for Panfrost into Mesa Git. These 100+ commits in the single merge request amount to a wide variety of OpenGL conformance fixes.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • PHP 8.1 as Software Collection

    Version 8.1.0alpha1 is released. It's still in development and will enter soon in the stabilization phase for the developers, and the test phase for the users. RPM of this upcoming version of PHP 8.1, are available in remi repository for Fedora 33, 34 and Enterprise Linux 7, 8 (RHEL, CentOS, ...) in a fresh new Software Collection (php81) allowing its installation beside the system version. As I strongly believe in SCL potential to provide a simple way to allow installation of various versions simultaneously, and as I think it is useful to offer this feature to allow developers to test their applications, to allow sysadmin to prepare a migration or simply to use this version for some specific application, I decide to create this new SCL. I also plan to propose this new version as a Fedora 36 change (as F35 should be released a few weeks before PHP 8.1.0).

  • Making AI a reality: From pilot to production [Ed: Today's Red Hat is all about the fluff and buzzwords]

    The Covid-19 pandemic has advanced digital transformation by three to four years across different areas of business, as leaders have been forced to invest and upgrade digitally. As leaders look to build on their digital platforms, says Abhinav Joshi, director of AI strategy and GTM at Red Hat, artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a great enabler for businesses looking to generate efficiencies, improve customer experience, increase revenue and save costs.

  • [Older] Red Hat brings JBoss Enterprise application platform to Microsoft Azure [Ed: Also watch the second item here. Red Hat attacks Free software and helps Microsoft instead.]
  • Introduce yourself Outreachy

    I’m Manisha Kanyal, a sophomore B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering student from India. I’m passionate about open source and software development. The project for which I’ve been selected as an Outreachy intern is “Improve Fedora QA dashboard” and I’m enthusiastic and grateful for this opportunity. It’s going to be a great learning experience for me.

Free Software Leftovers

  • We’re Launching the CC Open GLAM Program
  • Lists of Tiddlers using Multiple Tags | TiddlyWiki

    One of my big reasons for enjoying to use TiddlyWiki is creating lists based on tags, but as I have used it, the lists sometimes get longer and have made me start to question how I was using it as some of my lists have grown exceptionally long and I should, perhaps, improve how I am tagging my Tiddlers to improve my sorting results. I use TiddlyWiki, primarily, as a quick and efficient method of performing a kind of “brain-dump” to hold information and allow me to easily pick back up where I left off. In short, I wanted to be able to better sort my tiddlers based on multiple tags and I couldn’t find an easy way to do it that was well explained. It seems as though most people that use TiddlyWiki communicate at a higher technical level than my little monkey-brain can easily decipher. So, after some searching and testing, here is the knowledge I have gained that will hopefully allow you to improve your usage of TiddlyWiki.

  • Mozilla Localization (L10N): L10n Report: June 2021 Edition

    On June 1st, Mozilla released Firefox 89. That was a major milestone for Firefox, and a lot of work went into this release (internally called MR1, which stands for Major Release 1). If this new update was well received — see for example this recent article from ZDNet — it’s also thanks to the amazing work done by our localization community. For the first time in over a decade, we looked at Firefox holistically, making changes across the board to improve messages, establish a more consistent tone, and modernize some dialogs. This inevitably generated a lot of new content to localize.

  • Groupware: BlueMind 4.5 now with video conferencing

    With versions 4.4 and 4.5, the French company BlueMind is updating its open source groupware with the same name. Users can now integrate video conferences with Jitsi and StarLeaf in 4.5 and also link them to appointments in the calendar.

  • Devices will keep all data when migrating to HarmonyOS 2

    Huawei has already begun the HarmonyOS 2 rollout in China and earlier today we reported the platfoem has reached 10 million devices. In an interview with media representatives in China, company execs revealed an important detail about the upgrade process. After flashing the new firmware all user data, games, photos and apps will carry over without losing any data.

  • Why only learning code sets you up to fail | Creative Boom

    Learning to code is a gateway to exciting creative opportunities, not to mention helping you earn more money and respect in your career. But the pathway towards coding mastery is not always an easy one. And it's not unusual to reach a point where it seems like you're… stuck. [...] So why not approach coding like that? Rather than starting with the code itself, start by thinking of a cool, fun digital project. Then work backwards from there, dipping into as much technical knowledge that you need to create it.

