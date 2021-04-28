today's howtos
How To Install NextCloud on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NextCloud on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Nextcloud is an open-source cloud server application for homes and businesses to host their files to access them from anywhere in the world using the internet. Nextcloud runs on your own server, protecting your data and giving you access from your desktop or mobile devices. You can synchronize everything between your devices and share files with others as well
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the NextCloud private cloud storage software on an AlmaLinux 8.
How hypertext can establish application state in REST | Opensource.com
HATEOAS is a difficult-to-pronounce acronym that stands for "Hypertext As The Engine Of Application State." Invented by Roy Fielding in the year 2000, HATEOAS was proposed as an architectural style for network-based software systems.
The central concept of this architectural style is hypertext. With hypertext, we have encoded content that may also imply action. Each action, in turn, implies a change of state. HATEOAS represents the mechanism that can be used to control the transition from one application state to another application state. Its name contains the word Engine, based on the assumption that hypertext could drive the transitions from state to state.
A Quick Guide to Using Docker Compose
Docker Compose is a tool that natively integrates with Docker, and makes managing multi-container applications a breeze.
[...]
How to Enable PM2 to Auto Start Node.js App at System Boot
PM2 is a powerful, widely-used, and feature-rich, production-ready process manager for Node.js. Restarting PM2 with the processes it manages every time your server boots/reboots is critical. One of PM2’s key features is support for a startup script (generated dynamically based on the default init system on your server), that restarts PM2 and your processes at every server restart.
How to Install KDE Plasma GUI on Linux Mint 20.1 Desktop - Linux Shout
Although the default Cinnamon interface of Linux Mint is not only user-friendly but also gives familiarity to Windows users, however, if you want to more fancy look with useful apps then KDE plasma is there to tye. To install the KDE Plasma GUI Desktop interface on Linux Mint we don’t need to reinstall it, just one command and you are good to go.
How to Install Latest OpenOffice in Linux Desktop
Apache OpenOffice is a most popular and open-source application suite for Linux, Windows & Mac, which is used for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, drawings, database, formula, and much more. OpenOffice is used by more than 200 million users across the globe companies, homes, and research centers with almost 41 languages. It is available freely for download and works on all common systems.
How to Install VMware Tools on AlmaLinux - Linux Nightly
After you finish installing AlmaLinux in VMware, one of the first things you should do is install VMware Tools on the virtual machine. The VMware Tools software will give you better graphics support in the guest operating system, as well as the ability to drag and drop files between the host and guest system, and configure shared folders.
In this guide, we will go over the step by step instructions to install VMware Tools on an AlmaLinux virtual machine.
How to Install and Use Psensor in Linux
Psensor is a GTK+ application tool used to monitor the temperature. Its graphical interface displays the temperature of the motherboard, CPU, GPU, Hard Disk Drives. Additionally shows the rotational speed of fans and CPU usage. Psensor plots the data on real-time charts and raises alerts.
In this tutorial, we learn how to install Psensor in Linux.
How to block websites on Linux - LinuxH2O
There are times when you need to block certain websites’ access from the system. This could be your personal discipline to not waste time on addictive websites or it could be at your workplace where you are asked to do so. Or maybe you do not want someone to access few websites while using the computer. In either of the cases, this article will guide you through the best possible ways to block access to websites on a Linux system.
To block websites on Linux we can use many ways and tools but the two methods that you are going to learn about in this guide are the easiest.
How to install Moodle in FreeBSD - Unixcop
Moodle is an open source Learning Management System (LMS) that you can use to create online courses. Is used by schools, universities, workplaces and many other sites. In this article I will show you how to install moodle on FreeBSD.
Pre-requisites
Moodle can run on any webserver -like Apache, Nginx, IIS- that supports PHP. Moodle also need a database and support this databases: PostgreSQL, MySQL or MariaDB, MS SQL Server or Oracle (but they didn’t recommend to run on oracle as you can read here).
In this tutorial we will use Apache as webserver and PostgreSQL as database. In case you don’t have yet a running webserver with apache, you can check this tutorial to learn how to install Apache, PHP and MySQL no FreeBSD. To learn PostgreSQL with FreeBSD, you can follow this tutorial.
I will use PostgreSQL because I have one already running and I get better results in terms of performance. But what works for my doesn’t have to work for every one; so it’s ok if you choose MySQL, it’s practically the same installation.
How to install XFCE in FreeBSD 13 - Unixcop
In this article we will learn about how to install xfce in FreeBSD 13, FreeBSD is a great Operating System as a server, but it is also great when we use it as Desktop personal usage. As a server, usually we use the Operating System in the command line interface (CLI) mode only. As a Desktop personal usage, we need to use it for browsing, typing a report, checking email, hence we need a Graphical User Interface (GUI). The default installation of FreeBSD does not include the GUI or Desktop Environment (DE).
There are several types of DE like KDE, GNOME and XFCE. In this tutorial, we will learn how to install XFCE on FreeBSD 13.
How to use the FreeDOS text editor | Opensource.com
Editing files is a staple on any operating system. Whether you want to make a note about something, write a letter to a friend, or update a system configuration file—you need an editor. And FreeDOS provides a user-friendly text editor called (perhaps unimaginatively) "FreeDOS Edit."
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux Mint 20.2 Backgrounds Slideshow, Never Sign Contributor Licence Agreement
Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Free Software Leftovers
