Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 11th of June 2021 12:11:33 PM
HowTos
  • How To Install NextCloud on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NextCloud on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Nextcloud is an open-source cloud server application for homes and businesses to host their files to access them from anywhere in the world using the internet. Nextcloud runs on your own server, protecting your data and giving you access from your desktop or mobile devices. You can synchronize everything between your devices and share files with others as well

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the NextCloud private cloud storage software on an AlmaLinux 8.

  • How hypertext can establish application state in REST | Opensource.com

    HATEOAS is a difficult-to-pronounce acronym that stands for "Hypertext As The Engine Of Application State." Invented by Roy Fielding in the year 2000, HATEOAS was proposed as an architectural style for network-based software systems.

    The central concept of this architectural style is hypertext. With hypertext, we have encoded content that may also imply action. Each action, in turn, implies a change of state. HATEOAS represents the mechanism that can be used to control the transition from one application state to another application state. Its name contains the word Engine, based on the assumption that hypertext could drive the transitions from state to state.

  • A Quick Guide to Using Docker Compose

    Docker Compose is a tool that natively integrates with Docker, and makes managing multi-container applications a breeze.

    [...]

    Docker Compose is a Docker-native tool that makes multi-container application management a breeze. Here's a quick start guide to Docker Compose.

  • How to Enable PM2 to Auto Start Node.js App at System Boot

    PM2 is a powerful, widely-used, and feature-rich, production-ready process manager for Node.js. Restarting PM2 with the processes it manages every time your server boots/reboots is critical. One of PM2’s key features is support for a startup script (generated dynamically based on the default init system on your server), that restarts PM2 and your processes at every server restart.

  • How to Install KDE Plasma GUI on Linux Mint 20.1 Desktop - Linux Shout

    Although the default Cinnamon interface of Linux Mint is not only user-friendly but also gives familiarity to Windows users, however, if you want to more fancy look with useful apps then KDE plasma is there to tye. To install the KDE Plasma GUI Desktop interface on Linux Mint we don’t need to reinstall it, just one command and you are good to go.

  • How to Install Latest OpenOffice in Linux Desktop

    Apache OpenOffice is a most popular and open-source application suite for Linux, Windows & Mac, which is used for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, drawings, database, formula, and much more. OpenOffice is used by more than 200 million users across the globe companies, homes, and research centers with almost 41 languages. It is available freely for download and works on all common systems.

  • How to Install VMware Tools on AlmaLinux - Linux Nightly

    After you finish installing AlmaLinux in VMware, one of the first things you should do is install VMware Tools on the virtual machine. The VMware Tools software will give you better graphics support in the guest operating system, as well as the ability to drag and drop files between the host and guest system, and configure shared folders.

    In this guide, we will go over the step by step instructions to install VMware Tools on an AlmaLinux virtual machine.

  • How to Install and Use Psensor in Linux

    Psensor is a GTK+ application tool used to monitor the temperature. Its graphical interface displays the temperature of the motherboard, CPU, GPU, Hard Disk Drives. Additionally shows the rotational speed of fans and CPU usage. Psensor plots the data on real-time charts and raises alerts.

    In this tutorial, we learn how to install Psensor in Linux.

  • How to block websites on Linux - LinuxH2O

    There are times when you need to block certain websites’ access from the system. This could be your personal discipline to not waste time on addictive websites or it could be at your workplace where you are asked to do so. Or maybe you do not want someone to access few websites while using the computer. In either of the cases, this article will guide you through the best possible ways to block access to websites on a Linux system.

    To block websites on Linux we can use many ways and tools but the two methods that you are going to learn about in this guide are the easiest.

  • How to install Moodle in FreeBSD - Unixcop

    Moodle is an open source Learning Management System (LMS) that you can use to create online courses. Is used by schools, universities, workplaces and many other sites. In this article I will show you how to install moodle on FreeBSD.

    Pre-requisites

    Moodle can run on any webserver -like Apache, Nginx, IIS- that supports PHP. Moodle also need a database and support this databases: PostgreSQL, MySQL or MariaDB, MS SQL Server or Oracle (but they didn’t recommend to run on oracle as you can read here).

    In this tutorial we will use Apache as webserver and PostgreSQL as database. In case you don’t have yet a running webserver with apache, you can check this tutorial to learn how to install Apache, PHP and MySQL no FreeBSD. To learn PostgreSQL with FreeBSD, you can follow this tutorial.

    I will use PostgreSQL because I have one already running and I get better results in terms of performance. But what works for my doesn’t have to work for every one; so it’s ok if you choose MySQL, it’s practically the same installation.

  • How to install XFCE in FreeBSD 13 - Unixcop

    In this article we will learn about how to install xfce in FreeBSD 13, FreeBSD is a great Operating System as a server, but it is also great when we use it as Desktop personal usage. As a server, usually we use the Operating System in the command line interface (CLI) mode only. As a Desktop personal usage, we need to use it for browsing, typing a report, checking email, hence we need a Graphical User Interface (GUI). The default installation of FreeBSD does not include the GUI or Desktop Environment (DE).

    There are several types of DE like KDE, GNOME and XFCE. In this tutorial, we will learn how to install XFCE on FreeBSD 13.

  • How to use the FreeDOS text editor | Opensource.com

    Editing files is a staple on any operating system. Whether you want to make a note about something, write a letter to a friend, or update a system configuration file—you need an editor. And FreeDOS provides a user-friendly text editor called (perhaps unimaginatively) "FreeDOS Edit."

»

More in Tux Machines

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux Mint 20.2 Backgrounds Slideshow, Never Sign Contributor Licence Agreement

  • LHS Episode #415: Open Research Institute Deep Dive 2

    Welcome to Episode 415 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, we welcome back Michelle Thompson, W5NYV, from the Open Research Institute. We had an interview about the ORI and its affiliated projects early after the inception of the institute back in 2018. This update involves some longstanding projects, grants and new affiliations of the ORI including the P4DX project, M17, AmbaSat, Aqua Phage and more. We hope you enjoy this update episode and have a great week.

  • Linux Mint 20.2 Backgrounds Slideshow

    In this video, we are looking at the beautiful backgrounds of the upcoming Linux Mint 20.2. Enjoy!

  • Linux Mint 20.2 Backgrounds
  • Never Sign A Contributor Licence Agreement

    A contributor license agreement is a very dangerous document that any contributor to an open source project could sign, these give the project maintainers far more rights of a project that otherwise would be afforded to them with the software license, some CLAs are better than otehrs but should be generally avoided.

Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers

  • Old Motorola 68000 Systems Can Finally Move Away From Linux's Deprecated IDE Code - Phoronix

    Earlier this year was talk of Linux finally removing its legacy IDE subsystem that has been deprecated for years in favor of just maintaining the still-supported libata code for IDE support. The libata path is much better supported and matured for nearly two decades, but one of the holdouts was some Motorola 68000 series hardware -- like early Macintosh computers -- not being supported outside of the legacy context. That is finally set to change with Linux 5.14 so in turn the legacy IDE code will likely be able to be removed soon. The Motorola 68000 "m68k" series is still popular with some enthusiasts and found in early Apple Macintosh computers. Two m68k class drivers not having libata equivalents was one of the rare scenarios where the legacy IDE code within the Linux kernel is still used.

  • HW News - Dell Class Action Lawsuit, NVIDIA DLSS on Linux, AMD x Samsung GPUs | GamersNexus - Gaming PC Builds & Hardware Benchmarks

    On top of the RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti announcements, Nvidia also announced expanded DLSS support -- namely that DLSS is coming to Linux. Nvidia’s DLSS will be delivered through Steam’s Proton, a compatibility layer based on Wine, which Linux users have long relied on to play Windows games on Linux distros. Previously, Nvidia’s DLSS had two exclusive requirements: An RTX GPU and a Windows OS. It appears as if Nvidia is starting to take Linux gaming a bit more seriously, which also aligns with Valve’s previous declaration to better support Linux. Nvidia claims that DLSS support for Vulcan titles is coming later this month, and that support for DirectX games will come this fall.

  • Panfrost Gallium3D Driver For Open-Source Arm Mali Graphics Now Has OpenGL ES 3.1 - Phoronix

    Merged today into Mesa 21.2-devel is OpenGL ES 3.1 support being exposed for the Panfrost Gallium3D driver that provides open-source Arm Mali graphics. Panfrost lead developer Alyssa Rosenzweig landed more than 100 patches today for Panfrost into Mesa Git. These 100+ commits in the single merge request amount to a wide variety of OpenGL conformance fixes.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • PHP 8.1 as Software Collection

    Version 8.1.0alpha1 is released. It's still in development and will enter soon in the stabilization phase for the developers, and the test phase for the users. RPM of this upcoming version of PHP 8.1, are available in remi repository for Fedora 33, 34 and Enterprise Linux 7, 8 (RHEL, CentOS, ...) in a fresh new Software Collection (php81) allowing its installation beside the system version. As I strongly believe in SCL potential to provide a simple way to allow installation of various versions simultaneously, and as I think it is useful to offer this feature to allow developers to test their applications, to allow sysadmin to prepare a migration or simply to use this version for some specific application, I decide to create this new SCL. I also plan to propose this new version as a Fedora 36 change (as F35 should be released a few weeks before PHP 8.1.0).

  • Making AI a reality: From pilot to production [Ed: Today's Red Hat is all about the fluff and buzzwords]

    The Covid-19 pandemic has advanced digital transformation by three to four years across different areas of business, as leaders have been forced to invest and upgrade digitally. As leaders look to build on their digital platforms, says Abhinav Joshi, director of AI strategy and GTM at Red Hat, artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a great enabler for businesses looking to generate efficiencies, improve customer experience, increase revenue and save costs.

  • [Older] Red Hat brings JBoss Enterprise application platform to Microsoft Azure [Ed: Also watch the second item here. Red Hat attacks Free software and helps Microsoft instead.]
  • Introduce yourself Outreachy

    I’m Manisha Kanyal, a sophomore B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering student from India. I’m passionate about open source and software development. The project for which I’ve been selected as an Outreachy intern is “Improve Fedora QA dashboard” and I’m enthusiastic and grateful for this opportunity. It’s going to be a great learning experience for me.

Free Software Leftovers

  • We’re Launching the CC Open GLAM Program
  • Lists of Tiddlers using Multiple Tags | TiddlyWiki

    One of my big reasons for enjoying to use TiddlyWiki is creating lists based on tags, but as I have used it, the lists sometimes get longer and have made me start to question how I was using it as some of my lists have grown exceptionally long and I should, perhaps, improve how I am tagging my Tiddlers to improve my sorting results. I use TiddlyWiki, primarily, as a quick and efficient method of performing a kind of “brain-dump” to hold information and allow me to easily pick back up where I left off. In short, I wanted to be able to better sort my tiddlers based on multiple tags and I couldn’t find an easy way to do it that was well explained. It seems as though most people that use TiddlyWiki communicate at a higher technical level than my little monkey-brain can easily decipher. So, after some searching and testing, here is the knowledge I have gained that will hopefully allow you to improve your usage of TiddlyWiki.

  • Mozilla Localization (L10N): L10n Report: June 2021 Edition

    On June 1st, Mozilla released Firefox 89. That was a major milestone for Firefox, and a lot of work went into this release (internally called MR1, which stands for Major Release 1). If this new update was well received — see for example this recent article from ZDNet — it’s also thanks to the amazing work done by our localization community. For the first time in over a decade, we looked at Firefox holistically, making changes across the board to improve messages, establish a more consistent tone, and modernize some dialogs. This inevitably generated a lot of new content to localize.

  • Groupware: BlueMind 4.5 now with video conferencing

    With versions 4.4 and 4.5, the French company BlueMind is updating its open source groupware with the same name. Users can now integrate video conferences with Jitsi and StarLeaf in 4.5 and also link them to appointments in the calendar.

  • Devices will keep all data when migrating to HarmonyOS 2

    Huawei has already begun the HarmonyOS 2 rollout in China and earlier today we reported the platfoem has reached 10 million devices. In an interview with media representatives in China, company execs revealed an important detail about the upgrade process. After flashing the new firmware all user data, games, photos and apps will carry over without losing any data.

  • Why only learning code sets you up to fail | Creative Boom

    Learning to code is a gateway to exciting creative opportunities, not to mention helping you earn more money and respect in your career. But the pathway towards coding mastery is not always an easy one. And it's not unusual to reach a point where it seems like you're… stuck. [...] So why not approach coding like that? Rather than starting with the code itself, start by thinking of a cool, fun digital project. Then work backwards from there, dipping into as much technical knowledge that you need to create it.

