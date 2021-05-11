Free Software Leftovers
This question probably seems absurd. An unoptimized memcpy is a simple loop that copies bytes. How hard can that be? Well...
There's a fascinating thread on llvm-dev started by George Mitenkov proposing a new family of "byte" types. I found the proposal and discussion difficult to follow. In my humble opinion, this is because the proposal touches some rather subtle and underspecified aspects of LLVM IR semantics, and rather than address those fundamentals systematically, it jumps right into the minutiae of the instruction set. I look forward to seeing how the proposal evolves. In the meantime, this article is a byproduct of me attempting to digest the problem space.
The Dutch House of Representatives (Tweede Kammer) debates in public, as it should. But as not everyone has the opportunity to go to Den Hague and sit in the gallery, the Tweede Kamer released an app to follow the debates via livestream. Unfortunately, this app not is released under a Free Software licence. Our Dutch volunteer Jos van den Oever wanted to participate but was not able to run the app on his device and got active.
In principle, it is a good idea to create and use technical solutions to increase the transparency of parliaments. However, the implementation in the Netherlands with the Debat Direct app is the opposite, as the app is not accessible to everyone. With the Debat Direct app, citizens can follow parliamentary debates easily from everywhere – but not with every device. The app is only available in the Apple, Google, and Microsoft app stores and is not available under a Free Software licence. A similar functionality is offered in an online webapp, Our Dutch volunteer Jos van den Oever wanted to participate and use the app on his Firefox OS phone - a Free Software operating system for mobile phones - unfortunately without success. Therefore Jos tried to get the app's source code in January 2018 in order to make it also accessible on other devices. It turned out to be a long fight.
[...]
Jos appealed with the newly discovered source maps, which resulted in a hearing on 17 March 2021. Jos was the plaintiff at the hearing at the highest general administrative court in the Netherlands, the Administrative Jurisdiction Division at the Council of State (CoS). In the hearing, the Parliament argued that the source maps do not contain the source code, even though Jos submitted the source code that he extracted to the hearing. On 31 March 2021, the CoS ruled that Parliament does not have to publish the source code since, in their judgement, the source code is not public. So even though it is factually public, via source maps, it is not legally public according to the CoS judgment. In other words: it is not public because Parliament says it is not public.
During WordCamp Europe this past Wednesday Matt and I gathered to discuss the latest developments of Gutenberg and to share a video with some of the current and upcoming highlights. The video is wonderfully narrated by @beafialho and it was a great opportunity to celebrate all the incredible work that contributors are doing around the globe to improve the editing and customization experience of WordPress. For those that weren’t able to attend live it’s now available for watching online.
Following the bump in April from Cloud-Hypervisor v0.14.x to v15, Cloud-Hypervisor 16.0 was released on Thursday for this Intel-led open-source hypervisor that is leveraging Rust and focused on cloud and security use-cases.
Happy Friday, everyone. The Apache community has had another great week.
In this article, you’ll learn about the different methods for embedding Scalable Vector Graphic (SVG) images onto webpages. I’ll discuss which methods support the various security and processing modes in SVG, which methods support dark mode using @media queries, and which are the most caching friendly. I’ll also touch on why the most backward-compatible embedding method is the worst for perceived performance and has the most accessibility bugs.
SVG images have many benefits over other image formats. The file sizes can be tiny, they can be dynamic and interactive, and they can scale and adapt to fit any canvas size or application. However, web browser support for the format is incomplete, which further complicates SVG on the web.
Let’s start with a quick refresher on the two SVG processing modes relevant to the web. Secure animated processing mode (SAPM) is the most-used and also the least feature-rich. As the name suggests, SAPM is a security-tightened subset of the SVG standard. It supports both native SVG- and CSS keyframe animations. It doesn’t support script execution, responding to interactions like clicks, nor remote loading of assets like fonts or other images. If you need any of these features, you need the dynamic interactive processing mode (DIPM).
Android Leftovers
Devices: Timesys, Librem, Arduino on Clown Computing
When you design a new board with an international team working in multiple locations, there may only be a couple of boards available for testing, and that’s mean some members of the team may not have access to the hardware. The same problem can be true for test farms with a larger number of boards.
So it would be good to have a solution to remotely access and control the hardware to speed up development. A few years ago we wrote about MuxPi board using NanoPi NEO SBC to enable remote testing of development boards, but now Timesys has come up with a more advanced solution with the Embedded Board Farm (EBF) capable of sharing multiple boards across teams spread around the world.
In the month of May we hit a major milestone: fabricating the Librem 5 USA PCBA! We started shipping Librem 5 USA the first week of June. We are now going through the Librem 5 USA backlog, and depending on the number of new orders that come in, we hope to hit shipping parity (when new orders are fulfilled within our normal 10 business day window) on Librem 5 USA in six to eight weeks. If you ordered a Librem 5 USA and haven’t gotten an email from us yet confirming your shipping address, you can expect one in the coming weeks.
At this point, asking “what is cloud computing?” has become difficult. We say it all the time. “Cloud computing” this, “in the cloud” that, “connect to the cloud” the other thing. Cloud, cloud, cloud.
What, you mean you don’t know what the cloud is?
This is why breaking into new technology can be so daunting. This post is for anyone getting started with Arduino who wants to know what we’re talking about when we say “cloud” but is afraid to ask. We’ll also look into the reasons you might want an IoT, maker or Arduino project to be connected to that elusive cloud.
Compact Arm gateways offer optional CAN and isolated DIO
Vecow’s rugged “AIC-100” and “AIC-110” IoT gateways run Linux on an i.MX6 ULL with 2x LAN, 2x COM, USB, and mini-PCIe with SIM. The larger AIC-110 adds 2x CAN and 12x isolated DIO.
Vecow is continuing its Arm adventure with two compact, DIN-rail mountable IoT gateways that run Debian on NXP’s power-sipping NXP i.MX6 ULL. The 91 x 91 x 32mm AIC-100 and 91 x 91 x 47mm AIC-110 are designed for IoT applications including energy management, traffic vision, and charging stations. The fanless, rugged AIC-100 and AIC-110 are identical except for the size distance and the AIC-110’s addition of 2x CANBus 2.0 A/B terminal interfaces and 12x isolated DIO (8x DI, 4x DO).
