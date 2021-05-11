CuteFish is a New Linux Desktop Environment (with a Familiar Look)
There’s a new open source desktop environment angling for your attention called CuteFish.
Now, let me be clear: this project is very much a work in progress. I’m not going to focus on what it can or can’t do at this point. And thats not because I’m being lazy, but because by the time most people read this blog post bugs will have been fixed, new features finessed, and further improvements made.
Present functionality aside, CuteFish could be the start of something very good indeed.
So what it is?
-
