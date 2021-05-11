IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
The benefits of serverless for the banking and financial services industry
The financial services industry, like many industries, is currently undergoing a radical shift. In addition to the change to all-digital transactions, customers have come to expect comprehensive services that are able to meet their needs when, where and how they want them. In order to keep up with rapidly changing customer demands and remain compliant with industry regulations, financial services organizations must have the right IT infrastructure and processes in place.
And, as cloud-native—and more specifically, Kubernetes-native—development techniques continue to become the norm, the way developers at financial institutions work must also change, to a cloud-first approach. More and more, implementing a serverless architecture is what makes sense for financial organizations as they continue to transform their focus more on customer demands than IT infrastructure.
-
3 essential sysadmin soft skills you need to learn right now
In order to get the job you want, or keep the job you like, much focus is often around what experience, certificates, and accreditations you have picked up as a sysadmin. However, once you have the job you want, it isn't just the hard skills that make you enjoy it. There are also some soft skills that, when applied correctly, can turn your working situation from stressful and uncomfortable to challenging and inspiring. In this article, I focus on the three top soft skills that I believe are most useful for a sysadmin to bring along on the journey towards a great working environment.
-
To nurture open leaders, managers must learn to let go
In my previous article on talent development in open organizations, I explained how senior and upper-level managers can help young leadership talent develop without taking an entirely "hands off" approach. The truth is that leadership talent rarely develops on its own, and if organizations wishing to become more open want to see open leaders thrive, upper management has a specific job to do. It must create balance—not only between the organization’s conventional management principles and more open ones, but also (as I’ve explained before) between reason and feeling, head and heart. In other words, this involves creating a balance between individual ego and collective needs.
-
Hybrid work culture: 5 tips on how to build a positive one
As much of the world emerges from COVID lockdown, companies are taking a variety of approaches to reopening their workplaces. There may be a considerable misalignment between the hybrid work model companies are planning and the one employees want.
[...]
Blanket policies, prescriptive schedules, and unfair space allocation can quickly kill the productivity benefits of hybrid working. Maximize productivity by ensuring that the best combination of employees is in the office at any one time while encouraging a culture that views remote work as a positive alternative for tasks that can be done efficiently at home.
Reward employees for efficiency and effectiveness rather than interactivity and give them the autonomy to determine how to achieve this.
-
Kubernetes Operators 101, Part 1: Overview and key features
Developing container-based applications with Kubernetes is a complex process. Kubernetes Operators offer a default way to extend Kubernetes by automating the deployment and life-cycle management tasks of the containerized applications that you are building.
This article is an overview of Kubernetes Operators: What they are, what they do, and key features you want to know when working with operators. Topics include the Operator SDK (Software Development Kit), operator capability levels, and the registry for Kubernetes Operators, OperatorHub.io.
[...]
In this article, you learned how operators can extend the base Kubernetes functionality using custom controllers and custom resources. You also learned that the Operator SDK offers code scaffolding tools you can use to write your operator more easily, and it offers guidelines for the capability levels of an operator. Lastly, we introduced OperatorHub.io, where you can browse existing operators and submit your own.
The second half of this article will take a closer look at the Kubernetes architecture for operators.
-
Lennart Poettering: The Wondrous World of Discoverable GPT Disk Images
By embedding all of this information inside the GPT partition table disk images become self-descriptive: without requiring any other source of information (such as /etc/fstab) if you look at a compliant GPT disk image it is clear how an image is put together and how it should be used and mounted. This self-descriptiveness in particular breaks one philosophical weirdness of traditional Linux installations: the original source of information which file system the root file system is, typically is embedded in the root file system itself, in /etc/fstab. Thus, in a way, in order to know what the root file system is you need to know what the root file system is.
(Of course, the way this recursion is traditionally broken up is by then copying the root file system information from /etc/fstab into the boot loader configuration, resulting in a situation where the primary source of information for this — i.e. /etc/fstab — is actually mostly irrelevant, and the secondary source — i.e. the copy in the boot loader — becomes the configuration that actually matters.)
Today, the GPT partition type UUIDs defined by the specification have been adopted quite widely, by distributions and their installers, as well as a variety of partitioning tools and other tools.
[...]
Similar to the other tools mentioned above, bootctl (which is a tool to interface with the boot loader, and install/update systemd's own EFI boot loader sd-boot) should learn a --image= switch, to make installation of the boot loader on disk images easy and natural. It would automatically find the ESP and other relevant partitions in the image, and copy the boot loader binaries into them (or update them).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 510 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Free Software Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Devices: Timesys, Librem, Arduino on Clown Computing
Compact Arm gateways offer optional CAN and isolated DIO
Vecow’s rugged “AIC-100” and “AIC-110” IoT gateways run Linux on an i.MX6 ULL with 2x LAN, 2x COM, USB, and mini-PCIe with SIM. The larger AIC-110 adds 2x CAN and 12x isolated DIO. Vecow is continuing its Arm adventure with two compact, DIN-rail mountable IoT gateways that run Debian on NXP’s power-sipping NXP i.MX6 ULL. The 91 x 91 x 32mm AIC-100 and 91 x 91 x 47mm AIC-110 are designed for IoT applications including energy management, traffic vision, and charging stations. The fanless, rugged AIC-100 and AIC-110 are identical except for the size distance and the AIC-110’s addition of 2x CANBus 2.0 A/B terminal interfaces and 12x isolated DIO (8x DI, 4x DO).
Recent comments
1 hour 17 sec ago
2 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
19 hours 43 min ago
20 hours 17 min ago
23 hours 10 min ago
23 hours 16 min ago