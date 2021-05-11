Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 11th of June 2021 05:11:09 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Colin Watson: SSH quoting

    A while back there was a thread on one of our company mailing lists about SSH quoting, and I posted a long answer to it. Since then a few people have asked me questions that caused me to reach for it, so I thought it might be helpful if I were to anonymize the original question and post my answer here.

    The question was why a sequence of commands involving ssh and fiddly quoting produced the output they did.

  • Mike Gabriel: Linux on Acer Spin 3

    Some days ago Robert reported back about a sleepless night he spent with that machine... He got stuck with a tricky issue regarding the installation of Manjaro GNU/Linux on that machine, that could be -- at the end -- resolved by a not so well documented trick.

  • Josef Strzibny: Moving ActionCable over to Webpacker

    This week, I upgraded a little demo application for my book Deployment from Scratch from Rails 6 to Rails 6.1. Since I showcase WebSockets with ActionCable and Redis, I needed to move the ActionCable CoffeeScript from Sprockets to Webpacker.

  • How to Install and Use Gdu Disk Usage Analyzer on Ubuntu 20.04

    Linux has plenty of tools and commands for checking disk utilization. Some of these tools and commands come pre-installed.

  • How to Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 to 21.04

    On April 22, 2021, Ubuntu 21.04 (codenamed Hirsute Hippo) was released by Canonical with security and performance improvements along with newer versions of software applications. Ubuntu 21.04 includes an SDK for Flutter application development, Microsoft SQL Server for Ubuntu, and Wayland graphics by default. Microsoft and Canonical will jointly provide support and performance tuning for Microsoft SQL Server on Ubuntu.

    Although this update includes many improvements and updates, the support period is only 9 months, i.e. until January 2022. If you are looking for long-term support, then Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (codenamed Focal Fossa) is recommended, as it has 5 years of long-term support until April 2025.

  • How to eject CD/DVD tray from command line on Linux

    If you are new to the command line of Linux, you may have read/heard that the command line is one of the most powerful features of Linux. Yes, this is true. Almost all the things you can do through the GUI, you can also do through the command line.

    Even more, you can even eject/close your system's CD/DVD drive from the command line. If this has piqued your interest and you want to know more about it, then read on as this article explains how you can do this.

    Please note that all commands and instructions mentioned in this guide have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

  • How to Install Flask in Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop

    Python web frameworks used 2 open-sources , are Django and Flask. Django is a robust Python framework that allows users to rapidly develop and deploy their web applications by providing an MVC framework that aims at simplifying web app development with less code along with reusable components.

    Flask is a microframework that is lean and devoid of extra libraries or tools. It is minimalistic as it ships with only the basic tools to help you get off the ground with developing your applications.

  • Tmux Tutorial

    Tmux is an essential tool and has functions ANY linux user will need!

  • 8 Tips To Speed Up Your Command-Line Navigation

    The Linux command-line should not be tedious. Thankfully, Linux ships with many GNU utilities to make the command-line easy. Let’s look at 8 tips to help you speed up your command-line experience like a pro! Mastering the command line will make you fast, efficient, and love Linux even more.

  • Install Samba on Linux Mint to share files with Windows - Linux Shout

    Samba is a popular, open-source networking software that computers with a Unix or Linux – operating system allow the sharing of network resources from Windows -networks, such as files and printers. However, it is not limited to Windows only, we can install and use on Unix / Linux- based servers pr Desktop to share resources over the network. The common protocols Server Message Block (SMB) and Common Internet File System (CIFS, an open version of SMB) are the basis on which Samba is based. The name ” Samba ” is just a name given to represent “SMB”.

  • How to Encrypt Full System Disk While Installing Ubuntu 20.04, 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    This is an easy to follow beginner’s guide shows how to encrypt the full file system while installing Ubuntu.

    As you may know, it’s easy to hack against Ubuntu Linux physically. Though users can add password protect to the Grub boot menu, the file system is still accessible via a live system, e.g., bootable USB installer.

    To prevent your Ubuntu from physical hacking ultimately, adding password protect to the full system disk can be the best choice. And you can do it during installing Ubuntu.

  • How To Install Bolt CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bolt CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Bolt CMS is a lightweight open source content management tool, written in PHP. It is designed for ease of use and helps you to create powerful and dynamic content websites easily. It is built on Silex microframework and is a great alternative for those looking for a modern PHP system. It is created using modern open-source libraries and is best suited to build sites in HTML5 with modern markup.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Bolt Content Management System (CMS) on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • Introduction to Ranger file manager

    Ranger is a free and open source file manager written in Python. It is designed to work from the command line and its keybindings are inspired by the Vim text editor. The application has a lot of features and, working together with other utilities, can display previews for a vast range of files. In this tutorial we learn how to use it, and explore some of its functionality.

Free Software Leftovers

  • Nicolai Hähnle: Can memcpy be implemented in LLVM IR?

    This question probably seems absurd. An unoptimized memcpy is a simple loop that copies bytes. How hard can that be? Well... There's a fascinating thread on llvm-dev started by George Mitenkov proposing a new family of "byte" types. I found the proposal and discussion difficult to follow. In my humble opinion, this is because the proposal touches some rather subtle and underspecified aspects of LLVM IR semantics, and rather than address those fundamentals systematically, it jumps right into the minutiae of the instruction set. I look forward to seeing how the proposal evolves. In the meantime, this article is a byproduct of me attempting to digest the problem space.

  • Netherlands: Participation app remains closed to the public

    The Dutch House of Representatives (Tweede Kammer) debates in public, as it should. But as not everyone has the opportunity to go to Den Hague and sit in the gallery, the Tweede Kamer released an app to follow the debates via livestream. Unfortunately, this app not is released under a Free Software licence. Our Dutch volunteer Jos van den Oever wanted to participate but was not able to run the app on his device and got active. In principle, it is a good idea to create and use technical solutions to increase the transparency of parliaments. However, the implementation in the Netherlands with the Debat Direct app is the opposite, as the app is not accessible to everyone. With the Debat Direct app, citizens can follow parliamentary debates easily from everywhere – but not with every device. The app is only available in the Apple, Google, and Microsoft app stores and is not available under a Free Software licence. A similar functionality is offered in an online webapp, Our Dutch volunteer Jos van den Oever wanted to participate and use the app on his Firefox OS phone - a Free Software operating system for mobile phones - unfortunately without success. Therefore Jos tried to get the app's source code in January 2018 in order to make it also accessible on other devices. It turned out to be a long fight. [...] Jos appealed with the newly discovered source maps, which resulted in a hearing on 17 March 2021. Jos was the plaintiff at the hearing at the highest general administrative court in the Netherlands, the Administrative Jurisdiction Division at the Council of State (CoS). In the hearing, the Parliament argued that the source maps do not contain the source code, even though Jos submitted the source code that he extracted to the hearing. On 31 March 2021, the CoS ruled that Parliament does not have to publish the source code since, in their judgement, the source code is not public. So even though it is factually public, via source maps, it is not legally public according to the CoS judgment. In other words: it is not public because Parliament says it is not public.

  • WordPress News – Gutenberg Highlights – WordPress.org

    During WordCamp Europe this past Wednesday Matt and I gathered to discuss the latest developments of Gutenberg and to share a video with some of the current and upcoming highlights. The video is wonderfully narrated by @beafialho and it was a great opportunity to celebrate all the incredible work that contributors are doing around the globe to improve the editing and customization experience of WordPress. For those that weren’t able to attend live it’s now available for watching online.

  • Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 16 Adds ARM64 ACPI + UEFI Support, Better Live Migration - Phoronix

    Following the bump in April from Cloud-Hypervisor v0.14.x to v15, Cloud-Hypervisor 16.0 was released on Thursday for this Intel-led open-source hypervisor that is leveraging Rust and focused on cloud and security use-cases.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 11 June 2021

    Happy Friday, everyone. The Apache community has had another great week.

  • Best method for dark-mode friendly SVG in HTML

    In this article, you’ll learn about the different methods for embedding Scalable Vector Graphic (SVG) images onto webpages. I’ll discuss which methods support the various security and processing modes in SVG, which methods support dark mode using @media queries, and which are the most caching friendly. I’ll also touch on why the most backward-compatible embedding method is the worst for perceived performance and has the most accessibility bugs. SVG images have many benefits over other image formats. The file sizes can be tiny, they can be dynamic and interactive, and they can scale and adapt to fit any canvas size or application. However, web browser support for the format is incomplete, which further complicates SVG on the web. Let’s start with a quick refresher on the two SVG processing modes relevant to the web. Secure animated processing mode (SAPM) is the most-used and also the least feature-rich. As the name suggests, SAPM is a security-tightened subset of the SVG standard. It supports both native SVG- and CSS keyframe animations. It doesn’t support script execution, responding to interactions like clicks, nor remote loading of assets like fonts or other images. If you need any of these features, you need the dynamic interactive processing mode (DIPM).

Android Leftovers

Devices: Timesys, Librem, Arduino on Clown Computing

  • Timesys Embedded Board Farm enables remote access to hardware for software development & QA

    When you design a new board with an international team working in multiple locations, there may only be a couple of boards available for testing, and that’s mean some members of the team may not have access to the hardware. The same problem can be true for test farms with a larger number of boards. So it would be good to have a solution to remotely access and control the hardware to speed up development. A few years ago we wrote about MuxPi board using NanoPi NEO SBC to enable remote testing of development boards, but now Timesys has come up with a more advanced solution with the Embedded Board Farm (EBF) capable of sharing multiple boards across teams spread around the world.

  • Librem 5 News Summary: May 2021

    In the month of May we hit a major milestone: fabricating the Librem 5 USA PCBA! We started shipping Librem 5 USA the first week of June. We are now going through the Librem 5 USA backlog, and depending on the number of new orders that come in, we hope to hit shipping parity (when new orders are fulfilled within our normal 10 business day window) on Librem 5 USA in six to eight weeks. If you ordered a Librem 5 USA and haven’t gotten an email from us yet confirming your shipping address, you can expect one in the coming weeks.

  • What is cloud computing, and what does it do for IoT?

    At this point, asking “what is cloud computing?” has become difficult. We say it all the time. “Cloud computing” this, “in the cloud” that, “connect to the cloud” the other thing. Cloud, cloud, cloud. What, you mean you don’t know what the cloud is? This is why breaking into new technology can be so daunting. This post is for anyone getting started with Arduino who wants to know what we’re talking about when we say “cloud” but is afraid to ask. We’ll also look into the reasons you might want an IoT, maker or Arduino project to be connected to that elusive cloud.

Compact Arm gateways offer optional CAN and isolated DIO

Vecow’s rugged “AIC-100” and “AIC-110” IoT gateways run Linux on an i.MX6 ULL with 2x LAN, 2x COM, USB, and mini-PCIe with SIM. The larger AIC-110 adds 2x CAN and 12x isolated DIO. Vecow is continuing its Arm adventure with two compact, DIN-rail mountable IoT gateways that run Debian on NXP’s power-sipping NXP i.MX6 ULL. The 91 x 91 x 32mm AIC-100 and 91 x 91 x 47mm AIC-110 are designed for IoT applications including energy management, traffic vision, and charging stations. The fanless, rugged AIC-100 and AIC-110 are identical except for the size distance and the AIC-110’s addition of 2x CANBus 2.0 A/B terminal interfaces and 12x isolated DIO (8x DI, 4x DO). Read more

