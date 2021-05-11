today's howtos
-
Colin Watson: SSH quoting
A while back there was a thread on one of our company mailing lists about SSH quoting, and I posted a long answer to it. Since then a few people have asked me questions that caused me to reach for it, so I thought it might be helpful if I were to anonymize the original question and post my answer here.
The question was why a sequence of commands involving ssh and fiddly quoting produced the output they did.
-
Mike Gabriel: Linux on Acer Spin 3
Some days ago Robert reported back about a sleepless night he spent with that machine... He got stuck with a tricky issue regarding the installation of Manjaro GNU/Linux on that machine, that could be -- at the end -- resolved by a not so well documented trick.
-
Josef Strzibny: Moving ActionCable over to Webpacker
This week, I upgraded a little demo application for my book Deployment from Scratch from Rails 6 to Rails 6.1. Since I showcase WebSockets with ActionCable and Redis, I needed to move the ActionCable CoffeeScript from Sprockets to Webpacker.
-
How to Install and Use Gdu Disk Usage Analyzer on Ubuntu 20.04
Linux has plenty of tools and commands for checking disk utilization. Some of these tools and commands come pre-installed.
-
How to Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 to 21.04
On April 22, 2021, Ubuntu 21.04 (codenamed Hirsute Hippo) was released by Canonical with security and performance improvements along with newer versions of software applications. Ubuntu 21.04 includes an SDK for Flutter application development, Microsoft SQL Server for Ubuntu, and Wayland graphics by default. Microsoft and Canonical will jointly provide support and performance tuning for Microsoft SQL Server on Ubuntu.
Although this update includes many improvements and updates, the support period is only 9 months, i.e. until January 2022. If you are looking for long-term support, then Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (codenamed Focal Fossa) is recommended, as it has 5 years of long-term support until April 2025.
-
How to eject CD/DVD tray from command line on Linux
If you are new to the command line of Linux, you may have read/heard that the command line is one of the most powerful features of Linux. Yes, this is true. Almost all the things you can do through the GUI, you can also do through the command line.
Even more, you can even eject/close your system's CD/DVD drive from the command line. If this has piqued your interest and you want to know more about it, then read on as this article explains how you can do this.
Please note that all commands and instructions mentioned in this guide have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
-
How to Install Flask in Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop
Python web frameworks used 2 open-sources , are Django and Flask. Django is a robust Python framework that allows users to rapidly develop and deploy their web applications by providing an MVC framework that aims at simplifying web app development with less code along with reusable components.
Flask is a microframework that is lean and devoid of extra libraries or tools. It is minimalistic as it ships with only the basic tools to help you get off the ground with developing your applications.
-
Tmux Tutorial
Tmux is an essential tool and has functions ANY linux user will need!
-
8 Tips To Speed Up Your Command-Line Navigation
The Linux command-line should not be tedious. Thankfully, Linux ships with many GNU utilities to make the command-line easy. Let’s look at 8 tips to help you speed up your command-line experience like a pro! Mastering the command line will make you fast, efficient, and love Linux even more.
-
Install Samba on Linux Mint to share files with Windows - Linux Shout
Samba is a popular, open-source networking software that computers with a Unix or Linux – operating system allow the sharing of network resources from Windows -networks, such as files and printers. However, it is not limited to Windows only, we can install and use on Unix / Linux- based servers pr Desktop to share resources over the network. The common protocols Server Message Block (SMB) and Common Internet File System (CIFS, an open version of SMB) are the basis on which Samba is based. The name ” Samba ” is just a name given to represent “SMB”.
-
How to Encrypt Full System Disk While Installing Ubuntu 20.04, 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook
This is an easy to follow beginner’s guide shows how to encrypt the full file system while installing Ubuntu.
As you may know, it’s easy to hack against Ubuntu Linux physically. Though users can add password protect to the Grub boot menu, the file system is still accessible via a live system, e.g., bootable USB installer.
To prevent your Ubuntu from physical hacking ultimately, adding password protect to the full system disk can be the best choice. And you can do it during installing Ubuntu.
-
How To Install Bolt CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bolt CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Bolt CMS is a lightweight open source content management tool, written in PHP. It is designed for ease of use and helps you to create powerful and dynamic content websites easily. It is built on Silex microframework and is a great alternative for those looking for a modern PHP system. It is created using modern open-source libraries and is best suited to build sites in HTML5 with modern markup.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Bolt Content Management System (CMS) on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Introduction to Ranger file manager
Ranger is a free and open source file manager written in Python. It is designed to work from the command line and its keybindings are inspired by the Vim text editor. The application has a lot of features and, working together with other utilities, can display previews for a vast range of files. In this tutorial we learn how to use it, and explore some of its functionality.
-
Free Software Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Devices: Timesys, Librem, Arduino on Clown Computing
Compact Arm gateways offer optional CAN and isolated DIO
Vecow’s rugged “AIC-100” and “AIC-110” IoT gateways run Linux on an i.MX6 ULL with 2x LAN, 2x COM, USB, and mini-PCIe with SIM. The larger AIC-110 adds 2x CAN and 12x isolated DIO. Vecow is continuing its Arm adventure with two compact, DIN-rail mountable IoT gateways that run Debian on NXP’s power-sipping NXP i.MX6 ULL. The 91 x 91 x 32mm AIC-100 and 91 x 91 x 47mm AIC-110 are designed for IoT applications including energy management, traffic vision, and charging stations. The fanless, rugged AIC-100 and AIC-110 are identical except for the size distance and the AIC-110’s addition of 2x CANBus 2.0 A/B terminal interfaces and 12x isolated DIO (8x DI, 4x DO).
