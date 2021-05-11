Compact Arm gateways offer optional CAN and isolated DIO
Vecow’s rugged “AIC-100” and “AIC-110” IoT gateways run Linux on an i.MX6 ULL with 2x LAN, 2x COM, USB, and mini-PCIe with SIM. The larger AIC-110 adds 2x CAN and 12x isolated DIO.
Vecow is continuing its Arm adventure with two compact, DIN-rail mountable IoT gateways that run Debian on NXP’s power-sipping NXP i.MX6 ULL. The 91 x 91 x 32mm AIC-100 and 91 x 91 x 47mm AIC-110 are designed for IoT applications including energy management, traffic vision, and charging stations. The fanless, rugged AIC-100 and AIC-110 are identical except for the size distance and the AIC-110’s addition of 2x CANBus 2.0 A/B terminal interfaces and 12x isolated DIO (8x DI, 4x DO).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 468 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Free Software Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Devices: Timesys, Librem, Arduino on Clown Computing
Compact Arm gateways offer optional CAN and isolated DIO
Vecow’s rugged “AIC-100” and “AIC-110” IoT gateways run Linux on an i.MX6 ULL with 2x LAN, 2x COM, USB, and mini-PCIe with SIM. The larger AIC-110 adds 2x CAN and 12x isolated DIO. Vecow is continuing its Arm adventure with two compact, DIN-rail mountable IoT gateways that run Debian on NXP’s power-sipping NXP i.MX6 ULL. The 91 x 91 x 32mm AIC-100 and 91 x 91 x 47mm AIC-110 are designed for IoT applications including energy management, traffic vision, and charging stations. The fanless, rugged AIC-100 and AIC-110 are identical except for the size distance and the AIC-110’s addition of 2x CANBus 2.0 A/B terminal interfaces and 12x isolated DIO (8x DI, 4x DO).
Recent comments
1 hour 17 sec ago
2 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
19 hours 43 min ago
20 hours 17 min ago
23 hours 10 min ago
23 hours 16 min ago