Renaming files is not a particularly advanced operation; as long as it’s done on a small number of files, it usually doesn’t require special tools. However, when there’s an entire folder of photos from last year’s vacation waiting to be renamed, it may be wise to consider some timesaving tricks or apps.
There are two general approaches when you rename files in Linux: via the command-line interface or a standalone application. Linux users already know how powerful the CLI can be, so it shouldn’t be surprising that there are several commands for file renaming.
Getting started with LXD Containerization
LXD is a next generation container manager that provides additional features that are similar to virtual machines, such as snapshots, storage pools, and more. Using Linux containers (LXC) as the container type, LXD gives you the best of two worlds. In this video, I’ll go over the basics of LXD. You’ll learn how to set it up and launch containers. For this particular video, we’ll focus on LXC commands – but a follow-up that dives more into LXD’s more advanced features is a possibility if there’s enough interest.
How To Install Spigot on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Spigot on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Spigot is a modification of the Minecraft server software, CraftBukkit. Spigot optimizes server resource usage, ensuring your players have the best experience and is also backward compatible with most CraftBukkit.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Spigot on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Can I run iTunes on a Chromebook?
Google changed the landscape of affordable computing with the advent of Chromebooks. These affordable laptops running Chrome OS are ubiquitous throughout the education sector. Many users also prefer to use a Chromebook at home for personal computing. Of course, a large percentage of those people also use an iPhone as their daily mobile device. It’s certainly natural to wonder how well your favorite Chromebook pairs with your iPhone. For many iPhone users, iTunes is still an integral part of their music management routine. So, can you run iTunes on your Chromebook? Let’s clear things up.
Rescuing a Linux system from near disaster | Network World
The more you know about how Linux works, the better you'll be able do some good troubleshooting when you run into a problem. In this post, we're going to dive into a problem that a contact of mine, Chris Husted, recently ran into and what he did to determine what was happening on his system, stop the problem in its tracks, and make sure that it was never going to happen again.
How to play Subnautica on Linux
Subnautica is an open-world survival/action-adventure game developed and published by Unknown Worlds Entertainment. In the game, the player is free to explore the ocean of an alien world and is encouraged to survive in it. In this guide, we’ll show you how to play Subnautica on Linux.
MySQL 101: Installation, care, and feeding on Ubuntu
One of the tasks nearly any sysadmin frequently encounters is the care and feeding of the MySQL database server. You can build an entire career around nothing but this topic—making you a DB admin, not a humble sysadmin like yours truly—but for today, we're just going to cover the basics.
For this guide, we're going to be using Ubuntu Linux as the underlying operating system—but most of these steps and tips will be either the same, or broadly similar, across nearly any OS or distribution you might install MySQL on.
