The latest generation of devices is the Raspberry Pi 4 series, with a significantly upgraded processor and up to 8GB of RAM. The Pi 4 still has the same set of 40 GPIO pins for working with your own or third-party hardware, as well as a set of USB 2 and USB 3 ports and a pair of micro-HDMI video outputs. Power is from USB-C, and there's 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet for connectivity. Raspberry Pi has recently delivered a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) option, which is ideal for IoT projects where a Pi can be dropped at the end of an Ethernet cable.

RISC-V International, the nonprofit at the helm of the free and open-source CPU instruction set architecture, says it is writing a high-performance computing (HPC) roadmap of "new features and capabilities." For an architecture which only began life at the University of California, Berkeley, in 2010, RISC-V has enjoyed considerable success. A wealth of products based on RISC-V are already in the market, with more arriving regularly, but the majority of these, like Seagate's storage processor designs and the OpenTitan root-of-trust (RoT), target embedded or otherwise less performance-critical applications.

Intel offered more than $2bn to acquire RISC-V chip designer SiFive, it was reported today. The approach by the x86 processor giant was among a number of takeover offers made to the semiconductor startup, according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed sources. It's said these discussions are in an early stage, no deal may ever be reached, and SiFive may prefer to take an investment round from interested parties rather than sell out. It raised $61m last year in a series-E round, and has been valued at an estimated $500m. SiFive has Qualcomm, Western Digital, and SK Hynix among its backers, and is said to have tapped up potential advisers to deal with this outside interest.

Last year Intel's updated ISA extensions reference guide was updated with references to Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" having High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) given new HBM-related error codes. Now it's even more clear there are Xeon CPUs coming to market with onboard HBM memory as Intel has begun submitting Linux kernel driver changes. The i20nm EDAC driver for error detection and correction reporting has been extended for supporting future Xeon CPUs with onboard HBM memory. The patches do spell out quite clearly, "On package memory is coming (in the future)...A future Xeon processor will include in-package HBM (high bandwidth memory). The in-package HBM memory controller shares the same architecture with the regular DDR memory controller. Add the HBM memory controller devices for EDAC support."

Intel's Linux engineers continue squaring away the next-generation Alder Lake hybrid processor support. In addition to continued graphics driver work and other platform device IDs being added for the upcoming Linux 5.14 kernel, it looks like ADL's Thunderbolt/USB4 support will be merged too. Queued today into thunderbolt.git's "next" tree is support for Thunderbolt on Intel Alder Lake. The actual patch isn't all that exciting as it confirms Alder Lake has the same integrated Thunderbolt/USB4 controller as used already by Intel's Tiger Lake platform. So given the same controller, just some new device IDs are needed for Alder Lake.

Games: Surviving Mars, ScummVM, Guilty Gear: Strive Humble are giving away Surviving Mars for the next 72 hours | GamingOnLinux Need another game? How about a free copy of the colony building game Surviving Mars? You can get it free for 72 hours from Humble Bundle as of today. What's the catch? They want you to get their newsletter, so they will send you all the latest deals. A small price to pay for a free game, and nothing stops you removing yourself from it later if you don't like their emails.

Another sci-fi adventure joins ScummVM From 1940 to 2099, Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy is now ready for public testing. Take the role of private investigator Joshua Reev in this cyberpunk-themed adventure released in 1998 by Trecision, featuring pre-rendered environments and 3D software rendering. Uncover the conspiracy, and all the bugs! Thanks to the original developers for providing us the source code, and to SupSuper, Strangerke, bluegr and madmoose for porting it to ScummVM.

Guilty Gear: Strive Works Great With Proton Worried if that $60 you worked hard for would be a waste, only to find out Guilty Gear: Strive — a hybrid 2D/3D anime fighting game — doesn’t work with Proton? Well, I burned that $60 for you and, fortunately, the game works out of the box! Both my DualSense and Series X controllers were picked up and working just fine.