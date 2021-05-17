Kernel: Thunderbolt/USB4 and Intel
-
Intel's Linux engineers continue squaring away the next-generation Alder Lake hybrid processor support. In addition to continued graphics driver work and other platform device IDs being added for the upcoming Linux 5.14 kernel, it looks like ADL's Thunderbolt/USB4 support will be merged too.
Queued today into thunderbolt.git's "next" tree is support for Thunderbolt on Intel Alder Lake.
The actual patch isn't all that exciting as it confirms Alder Lake has the same integrated Thunderbolt/USB4 controller as used already by Intel's Tiger Lake platform. So given the same controller, just some new device IDs are needed for Alder Lake.
-
Last year Intel's updated ISA extensions reference guide was updated with references to Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" having High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) given new HBM-related error codes. Now it's even more clear there are Xeon CPUs coming to market with onboard HBM memory as Intel has begun submitting Linux kernel driver changes.
The i20nm EDAC driver for error detection and correction reporting has been extended for supporting future Xeon CPUs with onboard HBM memory.
The patches do spell out quite clearly, "On package memory is coming (in the future)...A future Xeon processor will include in-package HBM (high bandwidth memory). The in-package HBM memory controller shares the same architecture with the regular DDR memory controller. Add the HBM memory controller devices for EDAC support."
Open Hardware: RISC-V and Raspberry Pi 4 Model B
-
Intel offered more than $2bn to acquire RISC-V chip designer SiFive, it was reported today.
The approach by the x86 processor giant was among a number of takeover offers made to the semiconductor startup, according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed sources.
It's said these discussions are in an early stage, no deal may ever be reached, and SiFive may prefer to take an investment round from interested parties rather than sell out. It raised $61m last year in a series-E round, and has been valued at an estimated $500m. SiFive has Qualcomm, Western Digital, and SK Hynix among its backers, and is said to have tapped up potential advisers to deal with this outside interest.
-
RISC-V International, the nonprofit at the helm of the free and open-source CPU instruction set architecture, says it is writing a high-performance computing (HPC) roadmap of "new features and capabilities."
For an architecture which only began life at the University of California, Berkeley, in 2010, RISC-V has enjoyed considerable success.
A wealth of products based on RISC-V are already in the market, with more arriving regularly, but the majority of these, like Seagate's storage processor designs and the OpenTitan root-of-trust (RoT), target embedded or otherwise less performance-critical applications.
-
The latest generation of devices is the Raspberry Pi 4 series, with a significantly upgraded processor and up to 8GB of RAM. The Pi 4 still has the same set of 40 GPIO pins for working with your own or third-party hardware, as well as a set of USB 2 and USB 3 ports and a pair of micro-HDMI video outputs. Power is from USB-C, and there's 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet for connectivity. Raspberry Pi has recently delivered a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) option, which is ideal for IoT projects where a Pi can be dropped at the end of an Ethernet cable.
Games: Surviving Mars, ScummVM, Guilty Gear: Strive
-
Need another game? How about a free copy of the colony building game Surviving Mars? You can get it free for 72 hours from Humble Bundle as of today. What's the catch? They want you to get their newsletter, so they will send you all the latest deals. A small price to pay for a free game, and nothing stops you removing yourself from it later if you don't like their emails.
-
From 1940 to 2099, Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy is now ready for public testing. Take the role of private investigator Joshua Reev in this cyberpunk-themed adventure released in 1998 by Trecision, featuring pre-rendered environments and 3D software rendering. Uncover the conspiracy, and all the bugs!
Thanks to the original developers for providing us the source code, and to SupSuper, Strangerke, bluegr and madmoose for porting it to ScummVM.
-
Worried if that $60 you worked hard for would be a waste, only to find out Guilty Gear: Strive — a hybrid 2D/3D anime fighting game — doesn’t work with Proton? Well, I burned that $60 for you and, fortunately, the game works out of the box! Both my DualSense and Series X controllers were picked up and working just fine.
today's howtos
-
Renaming files is not a particularly advanced operation; as long as it’s done on a small number of files, it usually doesn’t require special tools. However, when there’s an entire folder of photos from last year’s vacation waiting to be renamed, it may be wise to consider some timesaving tricks or apps.
There are two general approaches when you rename files in Linux: via the command-line interface or a standalone application. Linux users already know how powerful the CLI can be, so it shouldn’t be surprising that there are several commands for file renaming.
-
LXD is a next generation container manager that provides additional features that are similar to virtual machines, such as snapshots, storage pools, and more. Using Linux containers (LXC) as the container type, LXD gives you the best of two worlds. In this video, I’ll go over the basics of LXD. You’ll learn how to set it up and launch containers. For this particular video, we’ll focus on LXC commands – but a follow-up that dives more into LXD’s more advanced features is a possibility if there’s enough interest.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Spigot on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Spigot is a modification of the Minecraft server software, CraftBukkit. Spigot optimizes server resource usage, ensuring your players have the best experience and is also backward compatible with most CraftBukkit.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Spigot on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Google changed the landscape of affordable computing with the advent of Chromebooks. These affordable laptops running Chrome OS are ubiquitous throughout the education sector. Many users also prefer to use a Chromebook at home for personal computing. Of course, a large percentage of those people also use an iPhone as their daily mobile device. It’s certainly natural to wonder how well your favorite Chromebook pairs with your iPhone. For many iPhone users, iTunes is still an integral part of their music management routine. So, can you run iTunes on your Chromebook? Let’s clear things up.
-
The more you know about how Linux works, the better you'll be able do some good troubleshooting when you run into a problem. In this post, we're going to dive into a problem that a contact of mine, Chris Husted, recently ran into and what he did to determine what was happening on his system, stop the problem in its tracks, and make sure that it was never going to happen again.
-
Subnautica is an open-world survival/action-adventure game developed and published by Unknown Worlds Entertainment. In the game, the player is free to explore the ocean of an alien world and is encouraged to survive in it. In this guide, we’ll show you how to play Subnautica on Linux.
-
One of the tasks nearly any sysadmin frequently encounters is the care and feeding of the MySQL database server. You can build an entire career around nothing but this topic—making you a DB admin, not a humble sysadmin like yours truly—but for today, we're just going to cover the basics.
For this guide, we're going to be using Ubuntu Linux as the underlying operating system—but most of these steps and tips will be either the same, or broadly similar, across nearly any OS or distribution you might install MySQL on.
Recent comments
3 hours 36 min ago
6 hours 47 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
10 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 28 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
17 hours 59 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago