KDE Plasma 5.23 Promises Beautiful New Breeze Theme Style

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Saturday 12th of June 2021 06:06:43 AM Filed under
KDE

KDE Plasma 5.23 promises to offer users a more beautiful Plasma desktop experience by including an updated Breeze theme with a new, beautiful style for buttons, radio buttons, checkboxes, menu items, sliders, etc.

Not only that it will provide a more beautiful Plasma experience, but also a more bug-free one since the new Breeze theme style addresses some old styling issue like the Breeze sliders becoming invisible when selecting the parent widget or a dialog’s default button color not being more visually obvious.

A Passion for Operating Systems: An Illinois Undergraduate's Contributions to Linux

A programming enthusiast who began writing Python code during high school, recent computer engineering graduate YiFei Zhu (BS CE '21) has parlayed his knowledge and skills into impactful contributions to Linux, arguably the most widely used system software in the world. The Linux operating system runs on millions of hardware devices. Ninety percent of all cloud infrastructure is powered by Linux, including supercomputers and cloud providers, 74% of smartphones globally are Linux-based, and even NASA's Mars helicopter runs Linux. The Linux kernel, as the core of the operating system, manages the hardware resources like CPU, memory, and peripheral devices and provides programming interfaces to user applications. Read more

The $149 Smartphone That Could Bring The Linux Mobile Ecosystem to Life

It sounds strange, but it’s something Pine64’s entry into the smartphone space, the Linux-driven PinePhone, is built for. Would you want to use it? I spent a few weeks with one recently, and here’s what I learned. [...] Now, to be clear, there’s a difference between workable and cutting-edge. Unlike the Pinebook Pro, which offered relatively up-to-date hardware (such as the ability to add an NVMe drive) even if the chip itself was a bit pokey compared to, say, an M1, the PinePhone effectively is knowingly running outdated hardware out of the gate. Its CPU, an Allwinner A64 with a Mali 400 MP2 GPU, first came out six years ago and is the same chip the original Pine64 single-board computer used. (It’s also older than the NXP i.MX 8M System-On-Module that the other primary Linux phone on the market, the Purism Librem 5, comes with—though to be fair, this phone sells for $149, less than a fifth of the price of the $800 Librem 5.) Despite 802.11ac being in wide use for more than half a decade, the Wi-Fi tops out at 802.11n on the PinePhone—a bit frustrating, given that a lot of folks are probably not going to be throwing a SIM card into this and are going to be futzing around with it on Wi-Fi alone. Is this the perfect phone for cheapskates? Well, to offer a point of comparison: The Teracube 2e, a sustainable low-end Android device that I reviewed a few months ago whose sub-$200 price point is very similar to that of the PinePhone, runs circles around this thing (and isn’t that far off from the Librem 5) on a pure spec level, with better cameras, a somewhat better screen, and a fingerprint sensor for a roughly similar price point (and a four-year warranty, compared to the single month you get from Pine64). If you’re looking for a cheap phone rather than an adventure, stay away. And the PinePhone can be fairly temperamental in my experience, chewing through battery life when idle and reporting inconsistent charge levels when in use, no matter what OS is loaded. Read more Also: Compact Elkhart Lake module has 2.5GbE and triple 4K Huawei's HarmonyOS already has 134,000 apps, over 4 million developers have signed on

Kernel: Thunderbolt/USB4 and Intel

  • Intel Alder Lake Thunderbolt/USB4 Support For Linux 5.14 - Phoronix

    Intel's Linux engineers continue squaring away the next-generation Alder Lake hybrid processor support. In addition to continued graphics driver work and other platform device IDs being added for the upcoming Linux 5.14 kernel, it looks like ADL's Thunderbolt/USB4 support will be merged too. Queued today into thunderbolt.git's "next" tree is support for Thunderbolt on Intel Alder Lake. The actual patch isn't all that exciting as it confirms Alder Lake has the same integrated Thunderbolt/USB4 controller as used already by Intel's Tiger Lake platform. So given the same controller, just some new device IDs are needed for Alder Lake.

  • Linux Kernel Prepares For Intel Xeon CPUs With On-Package HBM Memory - Phoronix

    Last year Intel's updated ISA extensions reference guide was updated with references to Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" having High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) given new HBM-related error codes. Now it's even more clear there are Xeon CPUs coming to market with onboard HBM memory as Intel has begun submitting Linux kernel driver changes. The i20nm EDAC driver for error detection and correction reporting has been extended for supporting future Xeon CPUs with onboard HBM memory. The patches do spell out quite clearly, "On package memory is coming (in the future)...A future Xeon processor will include in-package HBM (high bandwidth memory). The in-package HBM memory controller shares the same architecture with the regular DDR memory controller. Add the HBM memory controller devices for EDAC support."

