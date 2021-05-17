KDE Plasma 5.23 Promises Beautiful New Breeze Theme Style KDE Plasma 5.23 promises to offer users a more beautiful Plasma desktop experience by including an updated Breeze theme with a new, beautiful style for buttons, radio buttons, checkboxes, menu items, sliders, etc. Not only that it will provide a more beautiful Plasma experience, but also a more bug-free one since the new Breeze theme style addresses some old styling issue like the Breeze sliders becoming invisible when selecting the parent widget or a dialog’s default button color not being more visually obvious.

today's howtos How to download and install Unix Solaris OS on VirtualBox - H2S Media We are very well acquainted with Linux, however, when it comes to UNIX based operating system then most don’t know from where to download it. Just like Linux Distros Unix is also available under different names such as Oracle Solaris, OpenSolaris (Discontinued), FreeBSD, OpenBSD, NetBSD and DragonflyBSD. There is quite a confusion between Unix and open source Unix-like operating systems such as Linux. Unix like OS also refer as UN*X or *nix OS are those behaved like UNIX OS following its standardization, basically, they derived from UNIX and sometimes developed as free and open source or proprietary. UNIX was developed at Bell Labs in Manhattan.

Scheduling system tasks with Cron on Linux | FOSS Linux Cron is a scheduling daemon that executes cron jobs at specified intervals. Cron jobs automate system maintenance, repetitive or administration tasks such as database or data backup, system updates, checking the disk space usage, sending emails, and so on. You can schedule cron jobs to run by the minute, hour, day of the week, day of the month, month, or any combination of these.

How to install Brave Web Browser in Linux | FOSS Linux The brave browser is one of the new entries in the browser battles, with its first release (Version 1.0) being 13 November 2019. By comparison, Google Chrome had its initial release on 2 September 2008 and Microsoft Edge being July 2015. Brave browser is much more focused on privacy, faster browsing speeds, security, and efficient performance. Brave is based on the Chromium opensource project, which also powers other browsers like Google Chrome. Among the developers includes Brendan Eich, who happens to be the creator of the Javascript programming language and a co-founder of Mozilla – the company behind Mozilla Firefox. An interesting feature that puts brave in the limelight is their unusual business model. Brave removes all ads on a website and replaces them with its own ads. Additionally, it provides users with a platform to send money to their favorite sites. That hasn’t gone well with content publishers. In 2016, lawyers representing 17 newspaper publishers wrote a cease-and-desist letter to Brave with the message, “Your plan to use our content to sell your advertising is indistinguishable from a plan to steal our content to publish on your own website.”

How to install Friday Night Funkin' CG5 Edition on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin' CG5 Edition on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to install Zimbra Collaboration Suite (ZCS) on RHEL/CentOS 7&8 - Unixcop Zimbra Collaboration Suite (ZCS) is an Open Source, collaborative platform for email servers, developed in two editions, Open Source edition (Free) and Network Edition (Paid), which provides services such as LDAP, SMTP, POP and IMAP, webmail client, calendaring, tasks, antivirus, antispam and others. This tutorial describes how to install Zimbra Collaboration Suite Open Source Edition on a CentOS/RHEL 8 server.

How do I select my startup disk in VirtualBox? – Linux Hint Computers are incomplete without memory. Primary and secondary are two types of memory that a computer needs to function. Primary memory includes RAM and ROM, whereas secondary includes hard drives, DVDs, etc. Both types of memory are crucial parts of a computer because one stores your app data temporarily, and the other stores your operating systems, applications, and media. So what is a startup disk? A startup disk, also known as a boot disk, is a storage device that contains an operating system; it can be a CD, DVD, USB, or even a hard drive. Startup disks are typically internal hard drives or SSDs of the computer if the operating system is installed on them, and they come into the category of secondary memory. The startup disk contains files required for boot sequence, where boot sequence is the initialization of key processes needed for a user to interact with a computer. Therefore, every computer needs a startup disk. Likewise, in VirtualBox, we also need to assign a startup disk of the guest operating system. Many users use VirtualBox, Oracle’s cross-platform app for x86 virtualization to boot other operating systems right from the host operating system. The operating systems run through VirtualBox is called a guest operating system, and the machine it is running on is called a virtual machine that emulates the real machine.

Basic Linux commands you should know – Linux Hint As you transition from Windows or Mac to Linux, you will spend a lot of time working on the Linux terminal. The terminal is a console that accepts commands typed in by a user and executes a task on the system. Running commands on the terminal is an essential skill that any Linux user needs to administer efficiently. Linux provides tons of commands, but we will keep it simple in this guide and shed light on the basic Linux commands you really ought to know as you get started.

How to Change the Terminal Font Size in Ubuntu – Linux Hint When Linux server administrators spend a lot of time over the terminal managing and doing administrative tasks, they become bored watching the same terminal screen and fonts. Individuals work excellently in an environment of their preference. For resolving this purpose, Ubuntu provides some preference settings to customize the terminal settings. This post consists of how to change terminal settings and customize them according to our desire. In this post, we will go through a step-by-step guide on changing the terminal font size, and along with that, we will also learn how to change some other preferences of a terminal to customize it according to our taste. The steps for customizing the font of the terminal are as follows.

Using LAG Function in MySQL – Linux Hint MySQL version 8.0 introduced the MySQL window functions, allowing you to perform queries in an easier and organized method. Thereby, increasing the processing and performance. Such functions include: RANK(), ROW_RANK(), LAST_VALUE(), and many more. In this tutorial, we shall focus on using one of the MySQL functions: LAG(). It is a window function that allows you to access and fetch the value of previous rows from the current row within the same result set.

How to Configure Bluetooth On Debian – Linux Hint Suppose your laptop or computer has WiFi or Bluetooth hardware installed. In that case, there is a chance that Debian won’t recognize it automatically after you’ve installed Debian on your computer, as many other Linux distributions do. It’s because Debian does not include these drivers by default. But, you can easily install the required drivers from the official Debian non-free repository and get them to work on Debian. In this article, I will show you how to enable and configure Bluetooth on Debian 10. So, let’s get started.