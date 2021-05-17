Best Free Android Apps: Tusky – lightweight client for Mastodon
Mastodon is a free and open source microblogging platform similar to Twitter, but with user privacy and decentralization in mind. It’s one of many protocols that interacts with the Fediverse of protocols like Pleroma, GNU Social, and others. Unlike Twitter, Mastodon is not one social network.
Getting started with Mastodon can be confusing for newcomers. Mastodon is a federated service. This means its similar to email. You can create an email account with many different providers. And that’s the same with Mastodon. The service lets you sign up to one of many sites that run Mastodon software, called instances. A user can communicate with other Mastodon users on different instances.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 491 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
15 hours 16 min ago
15 hours 32 min ago
21 hours 35 min ago
1 day 47 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago