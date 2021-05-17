Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Android
How to get KDE Plasma 5.22 in Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo

The KDE team enabled the backports PPA which you can use to install and upgrade to KDE Plasma 5.22 in Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo. Here's how. Read more

This week in KDE: Plasma 5.22 arrives but I bet you’ll want 5.23 once I show you this

This week Plasma 5.22 was released! Overall our focus on stability has paid off, and so far there are no major regressions reported; only a few medium-severity ones which have all already been fixed in Plasma 5.21.1 :). You can read the release announcement, or check out KDE developer Niccolò Venerandi’s lovely video about it... But something much bigger happened as well: the next phase of the Breeze Evolution initiative was merged, providing a new style for buttons, menu items, checkboxes, radio buttons, sliders, and more! It’s beautiful... Read more

