Proprietary Software and Openwashing
-
Prosecutors in the U.S. Justice Department under former president Donald Trump seized data from Apple from two Democratic lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as that of their staff and family members, The New York Times reported Thursday.
Subpoenas for the communications metadata targeted congressman Adam Schiff of California, a Trump foe who was then the panel's top Democrat and now its chairman, the paper said.
Congressman Eric Swalwell told CNN on Thursday he was the second Democratic lawmaker on the committee who was targeted.
-
Significant cyberattacks against critical targets in Europe have doubled in the past year, according to new EU figures obtained by CNN, as the pandemic pushed lives indoors and online.
The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, ENISA, told CNN there were 304 significant, malicious attacks against "critical sectors" in 2020, more than double the 146 recorded the year before.
The agency also reported a 47% rise in attacks on hospitals and health care networks in the same period, as the same criminal networks sought to cash in on the pandemic's most vital services.
The figures show the growing global impact of cyberattacks, often in the form of ransomware, which has recently caused havoc in the United States when the Darkside group targeted the Colonial Pipeline network causing gas station queues because of a fear of shortages.
-
Founded out of San Francisco in 2019, RudderStack has always been a developer-centric CDP — it’s open source, for starters. This is a major differentiator over rivals in the space, one that affords companies more flexibility in terms of how they deploy their CDP.
-
Coming at the data-sharing problem from a different angle again earlier this month, Databricks launched an open-source project called Delta Sharing, which will be donated to the Linux Foundation. Databricks said the open protocol would support secure sharing of data across organisations in real time, crucially independent of the platform on which the data resides. The initiative is supported by AWS, Google Cloud, and BI and visualisation firm Tableau.
Programming Leftovers
-
On Friday afternoon Intel released a new version of their ISPC compiler, the Implicit SPMD Program Compiler, that supports a variant of the C programming language with extensions around single-program, multiple-data programming for CPU and GPU execution. Not only does this release prepare support for upcoming Intel CPUs but also adds support now for Apple's Arm processors.
While this C-based SPMD programming language and compiler are tailored to Intel's architecture and exploiting the performance especially with SSE and AVX vectorization, the new ISPC 1.16 release adds support for Apple's Arm chips. There are CPU definitions added for Apple's Arm chips going back to the A7. Additionally, support for macOS ARM targets were added to this build as well. With the ISPC compiler being based on the LLVM compiler stack, adding Arm support isn't much of a challenge but will be interesting to see how well this SPMD programming compiler can perform for Arm.
-
Wrote a quick hack to open chroot in emacs tramp. I wrote a mode for cros_sdk and it was relatively simple. I figured that chroot must be easier. I could write one in about 30 minutes. I need to mount proc and home inside the chroot to make it useful, but here goes. chroot-tramp.el
-
In my own understanding, the Elm compiler is able to apply tail-call optimization only when a recursive call (1) is a simple function application and (2) is the last operation that the function does in a branch.
-
On computers, you can quickly compute the integer logarithm in base 2, and it follows that you can move from one to the other rather quickly. You just need a correction which you can implement with a table. A very good solution found in references such as Hacker’s Delight is as follows: [...]
-
I've been wanting to learn more about compilers and toolchains in general for a while now. In June 2016, I asked about recommended readings on lexers and parsers on Twitter. However, I have to confess that I didn't go forward with reading the Dragon Book.
Instead, I got involved as a developer in the OpenBSD and NetBSD projects, and witnessing the evolution of toolchains within those systems played a big role in maintaining my interest and fascination in the topic. In retrospective, it now becomes apparent that the work I did on porting and packaging software for those systems really helped to put in perspective how the different parts of the toolchains interact together to produce binaries.
-
Today I cut the first release of 8088ify, a program that translates Intel 8080 CP/M assembly language to Intel 8086 (8088) MS-DOS assembly language.
-
Almost a year ago we had a push at Element to convert the remaining instances of Twisted’s inlineCallbacks to use native async/await syntax from Python [1]. Eventually this work got covered by issue #7988 (which is the original basis for this blogpost).
Note that Twisted itself gained some support for async functions in 16.4.
[...]
As part of this I threw together an “Are We Async Yet?” site. It is pretty basic, but tracks the amount of code using defer.inlineCallbacks vs. async. As a side-effect you can see how the code has grown over time (with a few instances of major shrinking). [4]
And last, but not least, I definitely did not convert all of Synapse myself! It was done incrementally by the entire team over years! My coworkers mostly laid the groundwork and I did much of the mechanical changes. And…we’re still not quite done, although the remaining places heavily interact with Twisted APIs or manually generate a Deferred and use addCallback (so they’re not straightforward to convert).
-
Skyve is an open-source Low-code tool that let you build and deploy application easily. Skyve perfectly for developers and Software providers to build and provide SaaS and Cloud-based products. It focused on the capability (rather than functionality).
[...]
Skyve is released under LGPL-2.1License.
-
It is well known to every corporate house that many jobs will soon end up being automated and performed by robots and AI in the near future, so it is a smart move to know the best career choices which include in the domains of data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and technologies related to them.
Though there is a bright and secure possibility in the above-mentioned careers, the marketplace for jobs remains unbalanced and there are still many more jobs open and available than there are qualified applicants to fill those jobs. If you are just about to start your IT career and searching for the best new skills to learn, there are chances that you might get confused about what are the best skills to emphasize in the next courses you choose.
Don’t worry we have brought you the best programming languages for machine learning which will most likely secure your future, you may already have one or more of these skills and if you think we have missed out on something then don’t forget to comment on it down below.
Web Browsing: Proxy Servers for Anonymous Web Browsing, Tor, Mozilla, Surveillance, and More
-
Proxy servers provide security and privacy between you and your internet activities. Accessing the internet plays a key role for education purposes, social interaction, and facilitating business activities. However, governments, hackers, and advertisers can see most of your internet activities.
The information under risk includes your location, the kind of computer you are using, and your browser history.
To mitigate risks in accessing the internet, you can use a web proxy server to protect your online privacy and help you to avoid geographical restrictions. Most of these restrictions are imposed by education institutions, governments, or your workplace.
-
Tor Browser 10.5a16 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release instead.
-
Privacy analysis of FLoC (Mozilla blog) [Ed: Fails to mention an obvious conflict of interest. The person (and company) that wrote this blog post is mostly sponsored by Google, so there is no expectation of objectivity; cannot criticise who pays the salary. Mozilla won't protect your privacy; it will protect its revenue sources, which view privacy as a business obstacle.]
Over on the Mozilla blog, Eric Rescorla looks into some of the privacy implications of the Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), which is a Google effort to replace third-party cookies with a different type of identifier that is less trackable. But less tracking does not equal no tracking.
-
Over the years, a number of projects at Mozilla had to handle the collection of sensitive data users explicitly decided to share with us (think, just as an example, things as sensitive as full URLs). Most of the time projects were designed and built over our legacy telemetry systems, leaving developers with the daunting task of validating their implementations, asking for security reviews and re-inventing their APIs.
With the advent of Glean, Mozilla’s Data Org took the opportunity to improve this area, allowing our internal customers to build better data products.
[...]
As discussed, ping encryption is not a feature required by all products using Glean. From a client standpoint, it is also a feature that has the potential to significantly increase the size of the final Glean SDK because, in most environments, external dependencies are necessary to encrypt the ping payload. Ideally, we should find a way to make it an opt-in feature i.e. only users that actually need it pay the (size) price for it. And so we did.
Ping encryption was the perfect use case to implement a new and long discussed feature in the Glean SDKs: plugins. By implementing the ping encryption as a plugin and not a core feature, we achieve the goal of making it an opt-in feature. This strategy also has the added bonus of keeping the encryption initialization parameters out of the Glean configuration object, win/win.
Since the ping encryption plugin would be the first ever Glean SDK plugin, we needed to figure out our plugin architecture. In a nutshell, the concept we settled for is: plugins are classes that define an action to be performed when a specific Glean event happens. Each event might provide extra context for the action performed by the plugin and might require that the plugin return a modified version of said context. Plugin instances are passed to Glean as initialization parameters.
-
I'm sure I noticed this subconsciously before, but actually creating site style after site style in Stylus has rubbed my nose in just how many of the sites I wanted to fix use the standard black, white, and blue colour scheme. It's also made me aware of how common a basic scheme of black, white, and underlined links is (it's probably the second most common one I alter).
Python Programming
-
After a long and tough year, I've been looking forward to once again sharing my love of Python and open source software with other people, especially middle and high school students. Before the pandemic, I co-wrote a grant to teach Python programming to middle school students using Raspberry Pi computers. Like many other plans, COVID-19 put mine on hold for over a year. Fortunately, vaccines and the improved health in my state, New York, have changed the dynamic.
A couple of months ago, once I became fully vaccinated, I offered to self-fund a Raspberry Pi and Python programming course in our local public library system. The Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library system accepted my proposal, and the co-central library in Olean, N.Y., offered to fund my program. The library purchased five Raspberry Pi 400 units, Micro-HDMI-to-VGA adapters, and inline power adapters, and the library system's IT department loaned us five VGA monitors.
-
Speech recognition is a technique that converts the human voice to text. This is a very important concept in the Artificial Intelligence world where we have to give commands to a machine like a driverless car, etc.
-
Just like a regular manual dictionary, a Python dictionary also works in the same way. The dictionary helps the user in storing and manipulating data in different data structures. Items of the dictionary are changeable, ordered, and concurrent. In this article, we will elaborate on the working of Python dictionaries.
-
The zip() method in Python builds an iterator that combines items from several iterables. The iterator that results may be used to handle basic programming challenges such as constructing dictionaries. The zip() method accepts a list of iterables, which might be zero or maybe more, and returns a tuple. But when you give it a tuple, you must convert the resultant list into a tuple first. You will learn how to utilize the Python zip() method to tackle real-world situations in this article using Ubuntu 20.04 Linux System. First of all, we need to log in from the Ubuntu Login panel after starting it.
After the login, you have to make sure that your system and its apt package are updated to the current date to work efficiently on Python. Then, launch the Ubuntu 20.04 command-line terminal to work on the console. You can open it from the shortcut key “Ctrl+Alt+T” or otherwise open it from the activity search bar from the applications provided in the corner. After opening the terminal, we need to update the apt package from the mentioned below query.
-
Python comes with an inbuilt module called collections, which provides various classes and functions as an alternative to Python inbuilt data structures such as dict, list, set, and tuple.
This Python tutorial will discuss namedtuple, one of the factory functions of the collections’ module. We will go through all the important concepts of Python namedtuple with examples and syntax.
-
This article will explain how to use the “Counter” module that comes by default with the Python programming language. All code samples in this article are tested with Python version 3.9.5 on Ubuntu 21.04.
Recent comments
1 hour 3 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
18 hours 57 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago