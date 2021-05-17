Proprietary Software and Openwashing Trump Officials Seized Apple Data of 2 Democratic Lawmakers, NY Times Says Prosecutors in the U.S. Justice Department under former president Donald Trump seized data from Apple from two Democratic lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as that of their staff and family members, The New York Times reported Thursday. Subpoenas for the communications metadata targeted congressman Adam Schiff of California, a Trump foe who was then the panel's top Democrat and now its chairman, the paper said. Congressman Eric Swalwell told CNN on Thursday he was the second Democratic lawmaker on the committee who was targeted.

Serious cyberattacks in Europe doubled in the past year, new figures reveal, as criminals exploited the pandemic Significant cyberattacks against critical targets in Europe have doubled in the past year, according to new EU figures obtained by CNN, as the pandemic pushed lives indoors and online. The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, ENISA, told CNN there were 304 significant, malicious attacks against "critical sectors" in 2020, more than double the 146 recorded the year before. The agency also reported a 47% rise in attacks on hospitals and health care networks in the same period, as the same criminal networks sought to cash in on the pandemic's most vital services. The figures show the growing global impact of cyberattacks, often in the form of ransomware, which has recently caused havoc in the United States when the Darkside group targeted the Colonial Pipeline network causing gas station queues because of a fear of shortages.

RudderStack targets developers with open source customer data platform | VentureBeat Founded out of San Francisco in 2019, RudderStack has always been a developer-centric CDP — it’s open source, for starters. This is a major differentiator over rivals in the space, one that affords companies more flexibility in terms of how they deploy their CDP.

Snowflake agrees it's good to share... on its platform, while Databricks opts for a more vendor-neutral approach Coming at the data-sharing problem from a different angle again earlier this month, Databricks launched an open-source project called Delta Sharing, which will be donated to the Linux Foundation. Databricks said the open protocol would support secure sharing of data across organisations in real time, crucially independent of the platform on which the data resides. The initiative is supported by AWS, Google Cloud, and BI and visualisation firm Tableau.

Programming Leftovers Intel's ISPC Compiler Adds Alder Lake + Sapphire Rapids Support And Apple Arm Chips - Phoronix On Friday afternoon Intel released a new version of their ISPC compiler, the Implicit SPMD Program Compiler, that supports a variant of the C programming language with extensions around single-program, multiple-data programming for CPU and GPU execution. Not only does this release prepare support for upcoming Intel CPUs but also adds support now for Apple's Arm processors. While this C-based SPMD programming language and compiler are tailored to Intel's architecture and exploiting the performance especially with SSE and AVX vectorization, the new ISPC 1.16 release adds support for Apple's Arm chips. There are CPU definitions added for Apple's Arm chips going back to the A7. Additionally, support for macOS ARM targets were added to this build as well. With the ISPC compiler being based on the LLVM compiler stack, adding Arm support isn't much of a challenge but will be interesting to see how well this SPMD programming compiler can perform for Arm.

Wrote a quick hack to open chroot in emacs tramp. Wrote a quick hack to open chroot in emacs tramp. I wrote a mode for cros_sdk and it was relatively simple. I figured that chroot must be easier. I could write one in about 30 minutes. I need to mount proc and home inside the chroot to make it useful, but here goes. chroot-tramp.el

Tail-call optimization in Elm In my own understanding, the Elm compiler is able to apply tail-call optimization only when a recursive call (1) is a simple function application and (2) is the last operation that the function does in a branch.

Computing the number of digits of an integer even faster On computers, you can quickly compute the integer logarithm in base 2, and it follows that you can move from one to the other rather quickly. You just need a correction which you can implement with a table. A very good solution found in references such as Hacker’s Delight is as follows: [...]

Diving into toolchains I've been wanting to learn more about compilers and toolchains in general for a while now. In June 2016, I asked about recommended readings on lexers and parsers on Twitter. However, I have to confess that I didn't go forward with reading the Dragon Book. Instead, I got involved as a developer in the OpenBSD and NetBSD projects, and witnessing the evolution of toolchains within those systems played a big role in maintaining my interest and fascination in the topic. In retrospective, it now becomes apparent that the work I did on porting and packaging software for those systems really helped to put in perspective how the different parts of the toolchains interact together to produce binaries.

Introducing 8088ify: The CP/M to MS-DOS assembly translator Today I cut the first release of 8088ify, a program that translates Intel 8080 CP/M assembly language to Intel 8086 (8088) MS-DOS assembly language.

Converting Twisted’s inlineCallbacks to async Almost a year ago we had a push at Element to convert the remaining instances of Twisted’s inlineCallbacks to use native async/await syntax from Python [1]. Eventually this work got covered by issue #7988 (which is the original basis for this blogpost). Note that Twisted itself gained some support for async functions in 16.4. [...] As part of this I threw together an “Are We Async Yet?” site. It is pretty basic, but tracks the amount of code using defer.inlineCallbacks vs. async. As a side-effect you can see how the code has grown over time (with a few instances of major shrinking). [4] And last, but not least, I definitely did not convert all of Synapse myself! It was done incrementally by the entire team over years! My coworkers mostly laid the groundwork and I did much of the mechanical changes. And…we’re still not quite done, although the remaining places heavily interact with Twisted APIs or manually generate a Deferred and use addCallback (so they’re not straightforward to convert).

Skyve: Cross-platform open-source low-code platform Skyve is an open-source Low-code tool that let you build and deploy application easily. Skyve perfectly for developers and Software providers to build and provide SaaS and Cloud-based products. It focused on the capability (rather than functionality). [...] Skyve is released under LGPL-2.1License.

