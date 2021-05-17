When you create standard RSA keys with ssh-keygen you end up with a private key in PEM format, and a public key in OpenSSH format. Both have been described in detail in my post Public key cryptography: RSA keys. In 2014, OpenSSH introduced a custom format for private keys that is apparently similar to PEM but is internally completely different. This format is used by default when you create ed25519 keys and it is expected to be the default format for all keys in the future, so it is worth having a look.

While investigating this topic I found a lot of misconceptions and wrong or partially wrong statements on Stack Overflow, so I hope this might be a comprehensive view of what this format is, its relationship with PEM, and the tools that you can use to manipulate it.

I'm not the first programmer to look into this, clearly, and I have to mention two posts that I read before writing this one: OpenSSH ed25519 private key file format written in December 2017 by Peter Lyons and The OpenSSH private key binary format, written in August 2020 by Marin Atanasov Nikolov. I'm sure many others have done this research but these are the resources that I found and I want to say a big thanks to both authors for sharing their findings. I will shamelessly use their results in the following explanation, as I hope others will do with what I'm writing here. Sharing knowledge is one of the best ways to help others.

Please note that all the private keys shown in this post have been trashed after I published it.

Note: as the word "key" can identify several different component of the systems I will describe, I will as much as possible use the words "private key" and "encryption key". The first is the key that we generate to be used in SSH, while the second is a parameter of a (symmetric) encryption algorithm.