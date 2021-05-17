KDE Frameworks 5.83 is a monthly update and brings numerous bug fixes and improvements to make your KDE Plasma and Apps experience more stable, reliable, and enjoyable. There are over 220 changes included in this update, which is a highly recommended update for all users using the KDE Plasma desktop. Highlights include the ability to select folders in the folder selector dialog in Flatpak apps, as well as other apps that use XDG portals, new KMyMoney icon, new Goodvibes icon, support for blur effect behind plasmoids, a fix for a memory leak that occurred when updating Cover images in the ASF (WMA) file format, as well as a fix for a regression that caused the Dolphin file manager to crash when searching for files.

today's howtos 11 Useful Linux date Command Examples - LateWeb.Info The date command is a command-line utility for displaying or setting date and time in the Linux system. It uses the system default time zone to display the time. In this article, I will show you 11 examples of how to best use the date command on Linux. To demonstrate the examples below I have used an Ubuntu 21.04 system. As the date command is pre-integrated in all Linux systems we don’t need to install it.

Easily Toggle Dark / Light Mode in Ubuntu 20.04, 21.04 via This Extension | UbuntuHandbook This simple tutorial shows how to add a system tray menu option to switch between Dark and Light system mode in Ubuntu. By default, the System Settings -> Appearance page offers options to choose Standard, Light, and Dark window colors. It however only apply the app theme. For system menu, notifications, date and time menu, etc, you have to install user themes extension, and change the Gnome Shell theme individually via Gnome Tweak Tool. Here I’m going to introduce a new Gnome Shell Extension called ‘Ubuntu Appearance‘. With it, you can toggle fully dark and light mode easily via a few clicks.

Setting up PyQT5 && Mariadb CRUD Application on Debian Bullseye/sid

Install Signal Messenger on Ubuntu Linux - LateWeb.Info Signal is a cross-platform centralized encrypted messaging service developed by the Signal Technology Foundation and Signal Messenger LLC. Users can send one-to-one and group messages, which can include files, voice notes, images and videos. It can also be used to make one-to-one and group voice and video calls, and the Android version can optionally function as an SMS app. Signal uses standard cellular telephone numbers as identifiers and secures all communications to other Signal users with end-to-end encryption. The apps include mechanisms by which users can independently verify the identity of their contacts and the integrity of the data channel.

How to Add a New MySQL User and Grant Access Privileges In this tutorial, we are going to add a new user in MySQL and grant different types of privileges on a MySQL database. MySQL server allows us to create numerous user accounts and grant appropriate privileges so that the users can access and manage databases. Once you have MySQL installed on the server, you need to create a database and additional user accounts.

How To Install Remote Desktop (Xrdp) on Fedora – TecAdmin Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) is a protocol that allows users to access desktops on remote systems. The XRDP service provides you a graphical login to the remote machines using Microsoft RDP (​Remote Desktop Protocol). The XRDP also supports two-way clipboard transfer (text, bitmap, file), audio redirection, and drive redirection (mount local client drives on the remote machines). This tutorial helps you to Install XRDP Server (Remote Desktop) on a Fedora Linux system. Also provides the instructions to install a Desktop environment on your system.